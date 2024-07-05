My Mom Is 62, and I'm 23—We Agree This Product Is the Key to Glowing Skin

My blonde hair and blue eyes are the obvious signs that I'm my mother's daughter, but our similarities run deeper than that. She was my foray into the beauty world. When I was little, she would add a pop of blush to my cheeks for special occasions, braid my hair for school, and apply my false eyelashes for dance recitals. But most importantly, no matter what we were doing, she would slather me in sunscreen.

My mom religiously applies her sunscreen every morning, and seeing that she looks over a decade younger than she is, I understand why she instilled this habit in me at a young age. We both have exceptionally high standards for the products we reach for every day, and our favorite is tinted mineral sunscreen. Here's why:

Minerals Protect Against Damage

Minerals such as zinc protect against photoaging, free radicals, and oxidative damage. According to Fig.1 Beauty founder Courtney Rubin, MD, MBE, FAAD, mineral-based sunscreens are a solid option for all skin types: "They're really safe," she says, "especially for those with sensitive skin, rosacea, and sensitive eyes."

A Light-Coverage Tint Evens and Brightens Skin

A light, breathable tint gives just enough coverage for that my-skin-but-better look that will make you want to skip foundation.

Hydrating Ingredients Give a Lit-From-Within Glow

I want every product I use to give me a dewy, glazed-donut look. And Rubin has a great tip for finding glow-giving sunscreens. "I look for hydrating and skin-conditioning ingredients that you would normally find in a well-formulated moisturizer," she explains. "I like ingredients such as hyaluronic acid and meadowfoam seed oil, which nourish and moisturize the skin."

I know you only want the crème de la crème, so my mom and I narrowed down our top 13 sunscreens for smooth, luminous skin.

Colorescience Sunforgettable Total Protection Glow SPF 50 $49 SHOP NOW All of the sunscreens from Colorescience (the original, the brush-on, the non-tinted) are outstanding, but the Glow sunscreen has a special place in my heart. It blends into the skin so beautifully and has this bronze, pearlescent radiance that I love. I've gone through a few bottles, and I think it's 1000% worth every penny. If you're going to splurge on sunscreen, I highly recommend this one.

Bubble Tinted Daily Mineral Sunscreen SPF 40 $19 SHOP NOW Bubble never misses, okay? This affordable option makes my skin look so good, period. I recommended it to my bestie and got her hooked, too.

Drunk Elephant 100% Mineral Cream SPF 30 Tinted Sunscreen $36 SHOP NOW I was so excited when I heard Drunk Elephant was launching a sunscreen. I had a feeling it would be perfect, and my prediction was correct. It provides a pretty glow on its own, but you can always add in some of the brand's bronzing drops or golden illuminating drops to supercharge your radiance.

Minu Brightening Sunscreen Minerals SPF 30 Gel-Cream $58 SHOP NOW Minu is a beauty brand to watch. This mineral SPF has a weightless gel-cream texture and bronze tint that instantly brightens the complexion.

LightSaver Tinted Activated Mineral Sunscreen SPF 33 $45 SHOP NOW If you prefer a creamier finish rather than an ultra-glazed glow, I recommend this derm-formulated SPF. It has this decadent whipped texture that's unlike any other product I've used.

Fig.1 Beauty Mineral Sunscreen SPF 50 $32 SHOP NOW Speaking of derm-formulated sunscreens, Rubin just launched one of her own. It's a gorgeous milky emulsion that's rich in hyaluronic acid and sea algae for all-day hydration in addition to sun protection.

Daybird 4-In-1 Serum Skin Tint $40 SHOP NOW This might be the hardest-working product in my beauty cabinet—it's a serum, moisturizer, sunscreen, and skin tint all in one. The ingredients list is equally impressive. It has brightening niacinamide, soothing bisabolol, and zinc. It gives you a glowing, more even-toned complexion in a snap and is a lifesaver when you only have five minutes to get ready (ahem, me every day).

Kosas DreamBeam Mineral Sunscreen SPF 40 $40 SHOP NOW Okay, I obviously love the pink packaging, but this sunscreen really is a dream. Whether you choose the original formula or the new bronze Sunlit shade, you can't go wrong. Both have a soothing and moisturizing trio of allantoin, hyaluronic acid, and ceramides.

InnBeauty Project Mineral Sun Glow Sunscreen SPF 43 $35 SHOP NOW InnBeauty Project has continued to impress me, and this best-selling sunscreen is no exception. Not only does it offer ample UVB and blue-light protection, but it has peptides and vitamin C.

Tower 28 SunnyDays SPF 30 Tinted Sunscreen $32 SHOP NOW Tower 28 has countless gems, and this tinted sunscreen is one of them. It's certified by the National Eczema Association, so if you're a sensitive-skin girl like me, you're going to want to check this one out. It's also surprisingly buildable if you want more coverage.

Drmtlgy Tinted Moisturizer With SPF 46 $29 SHOP NOW I thought I was on the pulse of all the trending products until I saw this one in my mom's beauty cabinet. I was instantly intrigued when she told me how much she loved it. Then, my friend told me she uses it, too. At this point, I was feeling left out, so I added it to my cart immediately, and it was the best impulse purchase I've ever made.

ClearStem Skincare Sheer Sunscreen SPF 50+ $42 SHOP NOW Clearstem is one of the best beauty brands I've found. If you have sensitive, acne-prone skin or are worried about sunscreen breaking you out, this is here to save the day. This ultra-sheer formula has a velvety finish and blurring effect for your best skin ever. And yay for SPF 50+!