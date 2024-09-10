Ella McFadin Told Me the Key Product Behind Her Signature Soft Glow

(Image credit: Future)

The Lineup is a monthly series where we're giving you an inside peek at the beauty lineups of cool fashion people, editors, makeup artists, hairstylists, and estheticians—all the people we trust the most. Get ready for a behind-the-scenes look at all the can't-live-without products that make their worlds go 'round.

There's no advice I trust more than Ella McFadin's when it comes to achieving a rosy look. The Skin by Ella Rose founder has perfected the art of the soft glow, courtesy of the brand's Blush Crème, a formula made to give you a gorgeous, natural flush. "I have always been a relatively girly girl," McFadin says. "I loved playing in my mom's closet growing up—trying all of her makeup and sneaking her products in the shower. Now, I love finding a product I am truly obsessed with and that feeling when it becomes a staple in your routine. Having my go-tos excites me, and I love sharing them with others and seeing them love my recommendations! This definitely inspired me to start Skin by Ella Rose."

As for her everyday routine, McFadin keeps it refreshingly simple and loves a no-makeup makeup look. "I really try not to wear a ton of makeup day-to-day and let my skin breathe," she says. "I also prefer a more natural makeup look. My everyday makeup routine would be a touch of concealer, bronzer, Skin by Ella Blush Crème and brow gel, curling my lashes, smudging on some lip liner, and finishing with our lip oil for a very 'clean girl' look, but even that doesn't happen every day if I am being honest."

Although McFadin likes to keep it simple makeup-wise, she shared a few more key products in her lineup that she can't go a day without. For all her picks, keep scrolling below.

Skin by Ella Rose Blush Crème in Flamingo $22 SHOP NOW "I have worked on developing our new Blush Crème formula over the past two years, and we just launched our new range of products at the end of this summer! Flamingo is the perfect pink, [a] year-round shade that gives a natural flush of color and glow before stepping out for the day. I apply quickly with my fingers or our blush brush."

Clearstem GentleClean Vitamin C Infused Calming Wash $38 SHOP NOW "I started using ClearStem products at the end of 2023, and it changed the game for me. I have perioral dermatitis, so I have to be careful when it comes to the products I use on my face to avoid flare-ups. I keep my skincare pretty minimal, and this face wash is my absolute favorite and the only one I use, whether I am just cleansing in the a.m. or removing makeup in the evening."

Crown Affair The Finishing Hair Spray $38 SHOP NOW "This product only launched a couple of months ago, but it quickly became a staple for me. I wear my hair up or pulled back a lot and have tons of little baby hairs, so I love using the finishing spray to hold those hairs back. It also comes with me on every trip. I also like to spray throughout my hair to hold down a style, too, as it has a super-flexible hold. Plus, I love that it is clean and alcohol-free."

Seed Seed DS-01 Daily Synbiotic $54 SHOP NOW "I started taking Seed years [ago] when I had a partnership with them. The Daily Synbiotic is a prebiotic and probiotic in one that I take every morning. It keeps me regular in the bathroom and has helped so much with my gut and skin health."

Nécessaire The Body Wash Eucalyptus $35 SHOP NOW "The Nécessaire bodywash has been in my shower since 2020. They use clean ingredients, and all of the fragrances smell amazing. My boyfriend requests it whenever we run out, ha ha."

CLEARstem HydraGlow Stem Cell Moisturizer $65 SHOP NOW "My daily moisturizer! I love how lightweight it feels on the skin. It has a gel-like consistency and leaves your skin looking dewy, glowy, and moisturized. I get sent a ton of moisturizers but never risk trying a new one, as nothing could beat this one!"

CLEARSTEM HydraBerry Moisture Mask $44 SHOP NOW "I use this mask as my nighttime moisturizer. I apply a thicker layer all over my face and go to sleep with it on. It absorbs overnight, and I wake up with hydrated skin!"

Kosterina Extra Virgin Oil Balm $15 SHOP NOW "I was given this product as a gift a couple of years back, and I absolutely love it! Whenever I get chapped lips, this is my go-to. It can also be used anywhere else you are feeling dry. In the winter, I will use it around my nose, especially on the mountain when snowboarding, or you can apply on your under-eyes!"

Skin by Ella Rose The Headband Duo $18 SHOP NOW "The Skin by Ella headbands come in green and cream. They're great for doing your skincare routine, but honestly, I wear mine out of the house when I want my hair pulled out of my face, going to a Pilates class or on travel days."

WTHN Rose Quartz Eye Mask $75 SHOP NOW "I keep this mask in the freezer, and it is the ultimate self-care product to use after completing your skincare routine! Close your eyes, put your legs up the wall, and just relax. It also comes in great for a hangover, ha."

Nars Precision Lip Liner $24 SHOP NOW "So I have actually never used this product on my lips, but it is my favorite way to create fake freckles or use on my eyes for a bit more definition. I dot the pencil on my nose and cheeks and then tap it into my skin with my fingers, and I think it looks so much more natural than any of the other fake freckles I have tried."

HOYOLS Soft Thick Seamless Cotton Hair Ties $13 SHOP NOW "Like I mentioned, I wear my hair in a slicked-back bun often. These hair ties are a must for my slick-backs, mainly after you do the ponytail. Using one of these to tie the bun part up holds it in place so much better, and I never have to redo it throughout the day. They're much softer and cause less breakage if you tie your hair up tight like I do."

Joanna Vargas Forever Glow Mask $75 SHOP NOW "I had a facial here last year, and they sent me home with these masks, and they became my favorite. I only really do masks on special occasions, but these feel super gentle on the skin. I check all my products for pore-clogging ingredients, so these are all safe!"

Therabody TheraFace Mask $599 SHOP NOW "This LED mask is amazing! I started using it when my perioral dermatitis flared up bad last year, and my lovely aesthetician at Pacific Touch in NYC recommended I use a red LED light every day. I try my best to use it at least four times a week with a freshly cleansed face."

Touchland Glow Mist Rosewater Revitalizing Hand Sanitizer $16 SHOP NOW "I travel a lot, and this hand sanitizer is the best out there! I keep it in my travel pouch that I leave in my airport purse so I never risk traveling without it. I love how it doesn't dry your hands out."

Lancôme Hypnôse Buildable Volume Mascara $33 SHOP NOW "I have hazel eyes, so I think a brown mascara brings them out so much more than a black mascara. I really only wear mascara in the evenings, but this one makes my lashes incredibly long and my eyes pop."

Kosas Hotliner $22 SHOP NOW "This lip color is like my lips but better. I love to wear it day and night. It feels hydrating and makes my lips look so plump!"

DedCool Milk Eau de Parfum $90 SHOP NOW "I always felt like I never had a fragrance that suited me until I tried this one. Now, I can never go back. I feel like it is still kind of a secret, but I get stopped all the time to ask which scent I am wearing. I use the same detergent too! It is the best scent."

Alo Renew & Glow Body Polish $42 SHOP NOW "The best shower scrub and exfoliator to keep in the shower. I like to use it on my arms and legs a few times a week to remove any dead skin and make my skin extra smooth."