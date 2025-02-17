These Presidents' Day Beauty Deals Are So Premium, We Thought Amazon Must Have Glitched
You may turn to Amazon for your cleaning supply restocks and TikTok-inspired impulse purchases, but did you know that there’s a whole section dedicated to premium beauty brands… and that everything is totally on sale for President’s Day?
We couldn’t believe our eyes as we skimmed through the seemingly endless pages of deals from brands like Dyson and Estée Lauder—all with prices slashed by up to 70%. As we sifted through the heaps of discounts on must-have perfumes, winter skin-saving serums and lotions, and normally pricey hair tools (to name a few), we realized that these deals were just too good to gatekeep.
In the spirit of saving, we handpicked 16 deals so good that they made us wonder if the site had glitched. So scroll as fast as your fingers can manage through our list of the best premium beauty deals at Amazon—from discounted Shark FlexStyles to editor-favored skincare—before President’s Day comes to a close.
Shop the Best Beauty Deals From Amazon’s President’s Day Sale
This brightening vitamin C serum reduces the appearance of dark spots and wrinkles, has over 96,000 five-star reviews, and is 56% off if you buy it right now.
Did someone say 70% off? This conductive gel is a necessity for most of our favorite Foreo microcurrent devices, and since it’s an expensive habit to keep, we’re jumping at the chance to snag this serum for just $18.
You can never have enough whitening strips, right? This 22-pack from Crest is just $30 during this mega sale.
We rarely see a Dyson deal, so when we do, we act fast. This discounted Airwrap is the special edition pink and bronze set, which couldn’t be any cuter if it tried.
Not to pit two winners against each other, but we'd be remiss not to call out this discounted, editor-loved Shark FlexStyle, which has gone viral for its multitasking styling power.
Bitter winter weather means dry, irritated skin, so this shower oil from Bioderma is the perfect addition to your cold-weather shower lineup.
If we see the words “glass skin,” we’re already paying attention. But a package deal of two viral snail mucin essences and a retinol cream for $20? Sign us up.
Steal the Cindy Crawford glow with one of her favorite Meaningful Beauty products while it’s 20% off.
Foundation’s never felt so featherweight.
“I have tried the most expensive of creams from department stores, and yet, the one that stands out at all times [is] Olay Retinol Night Cream,” writes one five-star reviewer.
Break up with acne when you start using this (now $6!) salicylic acid–infused facial cleanser from Neutrogena.
Fragrance is subjective, but everyone loves a good deal. Snag this warm, floral Estée Lauder perfume while it’s just $38.
We love our Kiehl’s products over here, so we’re not hesitating to stock up on this discounted nourishing facial cleanser.
The best manicures start with a strong base, and this nail hardener delivers results in just one week (and is 55% off if you buy it right now).
Move over, Lip Sleeping Mask—this underdog lip balm from Laneige is ultra-hydrating, smoothing, and totally on sale.
If long, sweeping lashes coated in mascara that actually holds a curl are the name of your game, then you need to grab this lash-conditioning mascara while it’s 50% off.
Alyssa Brascia is an associate beauty editor at Who What Wear. She is based in New York City and has nearly three years of industry experience, with rivers of content spanning from multigenerational lipstick reviews to celebrity fashion roundups. Brascia graduated with a BS in apparel, merchandising, and design from Iowa State University and went on to serve as a staff shopping writer at People.com for more than 2.5 years. Her earlier work can be found at InStyle, Travel + Leisure, Shape, and more. Brascia has personally tested more than a thousand beauty products, so if she’s not swatching a new eye shadow palette, she’s busy styling a chic outfit for a menial errand (because anywhere can be a runway if you believe hard enough).
-
-
I'm a NYC Derm With Access to Spendy Treatments, But I Constantly Recommend These $40-or-Less Products
Your expert-vetted shopping list. (No appointment necessary.)
By Kaitlyn McLintock
-
I Find Closet Staples at Zara, J.Crew, Banana Republic, Vince, and Madewell—These 30 New Items Are Chic
Sweaters, jackets, suiting, and more!
By Bobby Schuessler
-
Excuse Me While I Gawp at These Incredible BAFTA Beauty Looks
Straight from the red carpet.
By Grace Lindsay
-
My Bougie 53-Year-Old Mom and I Scoured Nordstrom's Winter Sale—15 Beauty Gems That Scream Luxe
Stock up on the fragrances, eye makeup, and more that had us texting for hours.
By Alyssa Brascia
-
13 (On Sale!) Nordstrom Beauty Products Everyone With Expensive Taste Is Buying
Act fast.
By Kaitlyn McLintock
-
My Clients Include Zendaya and Hailey Bieber—15 Products I Swear By as an Aesthetician
Vanessa Marc shares her beauty essentials.
By Kaitlyn McLintock
-
An Ophthalmologist Taught Me How to Restore Lash Loss—Now, Mine Are the Healthiest They've Ever Been
They've never looked better.
By Maya Thomas
-
My Picky Friends Asked Me for Beauty Recs—I Showed Them These Nordstrom Staples First
These are my go-to recommendations.
By Kaitlyn McLintock
-
This Iconic Mid-2000s Eye Shadow Is Going Viral (Again)—Here's Why It Should Be in Your Makeup Bag
I've been using it for 12 years.
By Kaitlyn McLintock
-
I Tried Amazon's #1 Hair Mask—Now I'm Pretty Sure I Could Audition for Hair Commercials
Do I need an agent?
By Kaitlyn McLintock