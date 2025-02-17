These Presidents' Day Beauty Deals Are So Premium, We Thought Amazon Must Have Glitched

You may turn to Amazon for your cleaning supply restocks and TikTok-inspired impulse purchases , but did you know that there’s a whole section dedicated to premium beauty brands… and that everything is totally on sale for President’s Day ?

We couldn’t believe our eyes as we skimmed through the seemingly endless pages of deals from brands like Dyson and Estée Lauder—all with prices slashed by up to 70%. As we sifted through the heaps of discounts on must-have perfumes, winter skin-saving serums and lotions, and normally pricey hair tools (to name a few), we realized that these deals were just too good to gatekeep.

In the spirit of saving, we handpicked 16 deals so good that they made us wonder if the site had glitched. So scroll as fast as your fingers can manage through our list of the best premium beauty deals at Amazon—from discounted Shark FlexStyles to editor-favored skincare —before President’s Day comes to a close.

Shop the Best Beauty Deals From Amazon’s President’s Day Sale

TruSkin Vitamin C Serum $49 $21 SHOP NOW This brightening vitamin C serum reduces the appearance of dark spots and wrinkles, has over 96,000 five-star reviews , and is 56% off if you buy it right now.

Foreo Supercharged Microcurrent Conductive Gel Serum 2.0 $59 $18 SHOP NOW Did someone say 70% off? This conductive gel is a necessity for most of our favorite Foreo microcurrent devices , and since it’s an expensive habit to keep, we’re jumping at the chance to snag this serum for just $18.

Crest 3D Whitestrips Professional Effects $46 $30 SHOP NOW You can never have enough whitening strips, right? This 22-pack from Crest is just $30 during this mega sale.

Dyson Special Edition Airwrap $600 $500 SHOP NOW We rarely see a Dyson deal, so when we do, we act fast. This discounted Airwrap is the special edition pink and bronze set, which couldn’t be any cuter if it tried.

Shark FlexStyle Air Styling & Drying System $300 $249 SHOP NOW Not to pit two winners against each other, but we'd be remiss not to call out this discounted, editor-loved Shark FlexStyle , which has gone viral for its multitasking styling power.

Bioderma Atoderm Shower Oil $32 $26 SHOP NOW Bitter winter weather means dry, irritated skin, so this shower oil from Bioderma is the perfect addition to your cold-weather shower lineup.

Cosrx Glass Skin Starter Set $30 $20 SHOP NOW If we see the words “glass skin,” we’re already paying attention. But a package deal of two viral snail mucin essences and a retinol cream for $20? Sign us up.

Meaningful Beauty Youth Activating Melon Serum $98 $78 SHOP NOW Steal the Cindy Crawford glow with one of her favorite Meaningful Beauty products while it’s 20% off.

It Cosmetics CC+ Nude Glow Foundation + Glow Serum with SPF 40 $47 $38 SHOP NOW Foundation’s never felt so featherweight.

Olay Retinol 24 Max Moisturizer $35 $27 SHOP NOW “I have tried the most expensive of creams from department stores, and yet, the one that stands out at all times [is] Olay Retinol Night Cream,” writes one five-star reviewer .

Neutrogena Oil-Free Facial Cleanser with Salicylic Acid $12 $6 SHOP NOW Break up with acne when you start using this (now $6!) salicylic acid–infused facial cleanser from Neutrogena.

Estée Lauder Youth-Dew Eau de Parfum Spray $50 $40 SHOP NOW Fragrance is subjective, but everyone loves a good deal. Snag this warm, floral Estée Lauder perfume while it’s just $38.

Kiehl's Ultra Facial Cleanser $26 $20 SHOP NOW We love our Kiehl’s products over here, so we’re not hesitating to stock up on this discounted nourishing facial cleanser.

Londontown Get Strong Nail Hardener $20 $9 SHOP NOW The best manicures start with a strong base, and this nail hardener delivers results in just one week (and is 55% off if you buy it right now).

Laneige Lip Treatment Balm $25 $19 SHOP NOW Move over, Lip Sleeping Mask —this underdog lip balm from Laneige is ultra-hydrating, smoothing, and totally on sale.