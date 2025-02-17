These Presidents' Day Beauty Deals Are So Premium, We Thought Amazon Must Have Glitched

Beauty products on edge of sink

(Image credit: @emmahoareau)

You may turn to Amazon for your cleaning supply restocks and TikTok-inspired impulse purchases, but did you know that there’s a whole section dedicated to premium beauty brands… and that everything is totally on sale for President’s Day?

We couldn’t believe our eyes as we skimmed through the seemingly endless pages of deals from brands like Dyson and Estée Lauder—all with prices slashed by up to 70%. As we sifted through the heaps of discounts on must-have perfumes, winter skin-saving serums and lotions, and normally pricey hair tools (to name a few), we realized that these deals were just too good to gatekeep.

In the spirit of saving, we handpicked 16 deals so good that they made us wonder if the site had glitched. So scroll as fast as your fingers can manage through our list of the best premium beauty deals at Amazon—from discounted Shark FlexStyles to editor-favored skincare—before President’s Day comes to a close.

Shop the Best Beauty Deals From Amazon’s President’s Day Sale

TruSkin Vitamin C Serum
TruSkin
Vitamin C Serum

This brightening vitamin C serum reduces the appearance of dark spots and wrinkles, has over 96,000 five-star reviews, and is 56% off if you buy it right now.

Foreo Supercharged Microcurrent Conductive Gel Serum 2.0
Foreo
Supercharged Microcurrent Conductive Gel Serum 2.0

Did someone say 70% off? This conductive gel is a necessity for most of our favorite Foreo microcurrent devices, and since it’s an expensive habit to keep, we’re jumping at the chance to snag this serum for just $18.

Crest 3D Whitestrips Professional Effects
Crest
3D Whitestrips Professional Effects

You can never have enough whitening strips, right? This 22-pack from Crest is just $30 during this mega sale.

Dyson Special Edition Airwrap
Dyson
Special Edition Airwrap

We rarely see a Dyson deal, so when we do, we act fast. This discounted Airwrap is the special edition pink and bronze set, which couldn’t be any cuter if it tried.

Shark FlexStyle Air Styling & Drying System
Shark
FlexStyle Air Styling & Drying System

Not to pit two winners against each other, but we'd be remiss not to call out this discounted, editor-loved Shark FlexStyle, which has gone viral for its multitasking styling power.

Bioderma Atoderm Shower Oil
Bioderma
Atoderm Shower Oil

Bitter winter weather means dry, irritated skin, so this shower oil from Bioderma is the perfect addition to your cold-weather shower lineup.

Cosrx Glass Skin Starter Set
Cosrx
Glass Skin Starter Set

If we see the words “glass skin,” we’re already paying attention. But a package deal of two viral snail mucin essences and a retinol cream for $20? Sign us up.

Meaningful Beauty Youth Activating Melon Serum
Meaningful Beauty
Youth Activating Melon Serum

Steal the Cindy Crawford glow with one of her favorite Meaningful Beauty products while it’s 20% off.

It Cosmetics CC+ Nude Glow Foundation + Glow Serum with SPF 40
It Cosmetics
CC+ Nude Glow Foundation + Glow Serum with SPF 40

Foundation’s never felt so featherweight.

Olay Retinol 24 Max Moisturizer
Olay
Retinol 24 Max Moisturizer

“I have tried the most expensive of creams from department stores, and yet, the one that stands out at all times [is] Olay Retinol Night Cream,” writes one five-star reviewer.

Neutrogena Oil-Free Facial Cleanser with Salicylic Acid
Neutrogena
Oil-Free Facial Cleanser with Salicylic Acid

Break up with acne when you start using this (now $6!) salicylic acid–infused facial cleanser from Neutrogena.

Estée Lauder Youth-Dew Eau de Parfum Spray
Estée Lauder
Youth-Dew Eau de Parfum Spray

Fragrance is subjective, but everyone loves a good deal. Snag this warm, floral Estée Lauder perfume while it’s just $38.

Kiehl's Ultra Facial Cleanser
Kiehl's
Ultra Facial Cleanser

We love our Kiehl’s products over here, so we’re not hesitating to stock up on this discounted nourishing facial cleanser.

Londontown Get Strong Nail Hardener
Londontown
Get Strong Nail Hardener

The best manicures start with a strong base, and this nail hardener delivers results in just one week (and is 55% off if you buy it right now).

Laneige Lip Treatment Balm
Laneige
Lip Treatment Balm

Move over, Lip Sleeping Mask—this underdog lip balm from Laneige is ultra-hydrating, smoothing, and totally on sale.

Grande Cosmetics Conditioning Peptide Mascara
Grande Cosmetics
Conditioning Peptide Mascara

If long, sweeping lashes coated in mascara that actually holds a curl are the name of your game, then you need to grab this lash-conditioning mascara while it’s 50% off.

Associate Beauty Editor, Who What Wear

Alyssa Brascia is an associate beauty editor at Who What Wear. She is based in New York City and has nearly three years of industry experience, with rivers of content spanning from multigenerational lipstick reviews to celebrity fashion roundups. Brascia graduated with a BS in apparel, merchandising, and design from Iowa State University and went on to serve as a staff shopping writer at People.com for more than 2.5 years. Her earlier work can be found at InStyleTravel + LeisureShape, and more. Brascia has personally tested more than a thousand beauty products, so if she’s not swatching a new eye shadow palette, she’s busy styling a chic outfit for a menial errand (because anywhere can be a runway if you believe hard enough).

