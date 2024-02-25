My VIP Group Chat Always Asks For Shopping Advice, Here's What I'm Recommending
Recently one of my friends posted a shoe selfie in our group chat. “I was wrong about Vomeros,” she wrote underneath. “Been wearing them for a month, they’re great.” Late last year, I had posted in the same group chat with my shopping advice: I'd recommended a pair of Nike’s Vomero 5 as a sneaker that’s on the rise. A few friends caught on early, but by January, the entire group text was on board. That’s the power of a place where it’s easy to swap ideas and links with friends, soon enough, together you may just be setting a trend together.
While our group chat isn’t solely relegated to shopping suggestions, it’s not unusual for me to be fielding questions or requests around future purchases. It could be about the latest Aime Leon Dore campaign, the right dress for whatever a “beach formal” wedding may be, and even the best place to find affordable, good quality workwear. In our text thread, it feels like a supportive space to get excited about both big-picture fashion (what’s happening in street style, our favorite shows at fashion week), and the small, everyday things, like a transformative purchase we’re passing on or a designer score we scooped up on sale. Ahead, I’ve included my shopping advice and picked out a few of the favorites currently floating around our chat (Vomeros included), so you can join us as an honorary member, or simply send them off to your own circle of stylish friends.
My friends want to know the current It-item on my wish list, it's this jacket.
I've chatted at length about High Sport's kick pants, J.Crew's are a more affordable alternative.
With spring coming, I want a transitional coat that I can wear for the next few months.
Earrings that can transform a simple jeans and tee into an elevated outfit.
J.Crew
Everyday sandals with a dressy touch.
I'm reinvesting in my professional wardrobe, and these shoes are my go-to for meetings.
A simple statement ring that looks so expensive.
J.Crew
Basic, comfy, and cute.
The minimalist bag two friends have already bought.
A dress that's light and bold for warm getaways.
The skirt I've already come up with a million ways to wear.