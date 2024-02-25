My VIP Group Chat Always Asks For Shopping Advice, Here's What I'm Recommending

Recently one of my friends posted a shoe selfie in our group chat. “I was wrong about Vomeros,” she wrote underneath. “Been wearing them for a month, they’re great.” Late last year, I had posted in the same group chat with my shopping advice: I'd recommended a pair of Nike’s Vomero 5 as a sneaker that’s on the rise . A few friends caught on early, but by January, the entire group text was on board. That’s the power of a place where it’s easy to swap ideas and links with friends, soon enough, together you may just be setting a trend together.

While our group chat isn’t solely relegated to shopping suggestions, it’s not unusual for me to be fielding questions or requests around future purchases. It could be about the latest Aime Leon Dore campaign, the right dress for whatever a “beach formal” wedding may be, and even the best place to find affordable, good quality workwear. In our text thread, it feels like a supportive space to get excited about both big-picture fashion (what’s happening in street style, our favorite shows at fashion week), and the small, everyday things, like a transformative purchase we’re passing on or a designer score we scooped up on sale . Ahead, I’ve included my shopping advice and picked out a few of the favorites currently floating around our chat (Vomeros included), so you can join us as an honorary member, or simply send them off to your own circle of stylish friends.

H&M Bomber Jacket With Shoulder Pads $67 SHOP NOW My friends want to know the current It-item on my wish list, it's this jacket.

J.Crew Delaney Kickout Sweater Pant $148 SHOP NOW I've chatted at length about High Sport's kick pants, J.Crew's are a more affordable alternative.

Mango Structured Double Fabric Coat With Belt $299.99 SHOP NOW With spring coming, I want a transitional coat that I can wear for the next few months.

Simon Miller Raffia Lopsy Bag $295 SHOP NOW A playful vacation bag that fits work outfits too.

H&M Tie-Detail Ruffle-Trimmed Blouse $41 SHOP NOW I can't wait to layer this blouse under a colorful cardigan.

G.H. Bass Loafers $174 SHOP NOW Every time a friend asks about my favorite shoes, I tell them it's these.

Mango Silk Lingerie Dress $200 SHOP NOW A simple slip dress for effortless layering.

st. Moran Vesper Grid Earrings $125 SHOP NOW Earrings that can transform a simple jeans and tee into an elevated outfit.

J.Crew J.Crew Two-Strap Buckle Sandals In Croc-Embossed Leather $168 SHOP NOW Everyday sandals with a dressy touch.

H&M Loose-Fit Shacket $38 SHOP NOW A shacket is my go-to transitional piece.

Mango Leather Heeled Slingback Shoes With Buckles - Women $180 SHOP NOW I'm reinvesting in my professional wardrobe, and these shoes are my go-to for meetings.

Reformation Balia Linen Dress $278 SHOP NOW This is the sort of dress that can be dressed up or down.

Daphine Rita Lapis Lazuli & 18kt Gold-Plated Brass Ring $90 SHOP NOW A simple statement ring that looks so expensive.

Madewell The Perfect Vintage Wide-Leg Jean In Morea Wash $138 SHOP NOW These jeans are a current favorite.

Tory Burch Robinson Spazzolato Crescent Leather Shoulder Bag $398 SHOP NOW The minimalist bag two friends have already bought.

Toteme Pleated Twill Trousers $320 SHOP NOW Toteme's tailored pieces are a go-to.

FARM Rio Seashell Tapestry Floral Clip Dot Puff Sleeve Minidress $200 SHOP NOW A dress that's light and bold for warm getaways.

Faherty Stretch Terry Wide Leg Pants $168 SHOP NOW A casual alternative to everday jeans.

Ganni Cotton Dress $255 SHOP NOW A black dress that still feels like and breezy.

Nike Zoom Vomero 5 Sneaker $160 SHOP NOW The group chat called it, this is the next It sneaker.

Staud Winona Suede Shoulder Bag $325 SHOP NOW Looking for versatility? This suede bag can do it all.

Nordstrom Stripe Cotton & Cashmere Sweater $119 SHOP NOW A simple, elegant sweater.

Pistola Eli Ankle Barrel Leg Jeans $178 SHOP NOW Jeans with a unique shape and a fresh wash.

By Alona Leona 18kt Gold-Plated Earrings $100 SHOP NOW Everyday earrings with a painterly touch.

HOMMEGIRLS Pleated Miniskirt $325 SHOP NOW A modern and grown-up take on the pleated skirt.

Reformation Small Silvana Bucket Bag $298 SHOP NOW Add a pop of color via a punchy purse.

Wales Bonner Mantra Tiered Recycled-Blend Jersey Midi Skirt $367 SHOP NOW The skirt I've already come up with a million ways to wear.

Rag & Bone The Slub V-Neck Organic Pima Cotton T-Shirt $90 SHOP NOW An everyday basic to buy in multiple colors.