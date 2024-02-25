My VIP Group Chat Always Asks For Shopping Advice, Here's What I'm Recommending

Aemilia Madden
By Aemilia Madden
published

a woman in a leather bomber jacket

(Image credit: @oumaymaboumeshouli)

Recently one of my friends posted a shoe selfie in our group chat. “I was wrong about Vomeros,” she wrote underneath. “Been wearing them for a month, they’re great.” Late last year, I had posted in the same group chat with my shopping advice: I'd recommended a pair of Nike’s Vomero 5 as a sneaker that’s on the rise. A few friends caught on early, but by January, the entire group text was on board. That’s the power of a place where it’s easy to swap ideas and links with friends, soon enough, together you may just be setting a trend together. 

While our group chat isn’t solely relegated to shopping suggestions, it’s not unusual for me to be fielding questions or requests around future purchases. It could be about the latest Aime Leon Dore campaign, the right dress for whatever a “beach formal” wedding may be, and even the best place to find affordable, good quality workwear. In our text thread, it feels like a supportive space to get excited about both big-picture fashion (what’s happening in street style, our favorite shows at fashion week), and the small, everyday things, like a transformative purchase we’re passing on or a designer score we scooped up on sale. Ahead, I’ve included my shopping advice and picked out a few of the favorites currently floating around our chat (Vomeros included), so you can join us as an honorary member, or simply send them off to your own circle of stylish friends.

H&M, Bomber Jacket With Shoulder Pads
H&M
Bomber Jacket With Shoulder Pads

My friends want to know the current It-item on my wish list, it's this jacket.

Delaney Kickout Sweater Pant
J.Crew
Delaney Kickout Sweater Pant

I've chatted at length about High Sport's kick pants, J.Crew's are a more affordable alternative.

Mango jacket
Mango
Structured Double Fabric Coat With Belt

With spring coming, I want a transitional coat that I can wear for the next few months.

Raffia Lopsy Bag
Simon Miller
Raffia Lopsy Bag

A playful vacation bag that fits work outfits too.

H&M, Tie-Detail Ruffle-Trimmed Blouse
H&M
Tie-Detail Ruffle-Trimmed Blouse

I can't wait to layer this blouse under a colorful cardigan.

black loafers
G.H. Bass
Loafers

Every time a friend asks about my favorite shoes, I tell them it's these.

mango, Silk Lingerie Dress - Women
Mango
Silk Lingerie Dress

A simple slip dress for effortless layering.

Vesper Grid Earrings
st. Moran
Vesper Grid Earrings

Earrings that can transform a simple jeans and tee into an elevated outfit.

Two-Strap Buckle Sandals In Croc-Embossed LeatherJ.Crew
J.Crew
Two-Strap Buckle Sandals In Croc-Embossed Leather

Everyday sandals with a dressy touch.

shacket
H&M
Loose-Fit Shacket

A shacket is my go-to transitional piece.

black heels from Mango
Mango
Leather Heeled Slingback Shoes With Buckles - Women

I'm reinvesting in my professional wardrobe, and these shoes are my go-to for meetings.

Balia Linen Dress
Reformation
Balia Linen Dress

This is the sort of dress that can be dressed up or down.

Rita Lapis Lazuli & 18kt Gold-Plated Brass Ring
Daphine
Rita Lapis Lazuli & 18kt Gold-Plated Brass Ring

A simple statement ring that looks so expensive.

madewell jeans
Madewell
The Perfect Vintage Wide-Leg Jean In Morea Wash

These jeans are a current favorite.

Pointelle Short-Sleeve T-ShirtJ.Crew
Pointelle Short-Sleeve T-Shirt

Basic, comfy, and cute.

Robinson Spazzolato Crescent Leather Shoulder Bag
Tory Burch
Robinson Spazzolato Crescent Leather Shoulder Bag

The minimalist bag two friends have already bought.

Pleated Twill Trousers
Toteme
Pleated Twill Trousers

Toteme's tailored pieces are a go-to.

Seashell Tapestry Floral Clip Dot Puff Sleeve Minidress
FARM Rio
Seashell Tapestry Floral Clip Dot Puff Sleeve Minidress

A dress that's light and bold for warm getaways.

Stretch Terry Wide Leg Pants
Faherty
Stretch Terry Wide Leg Pants

A casual alternative to everday jeans.

black Ganni dress
Ganni
Cotton Dress

A black dress that still feels like and breezy.

Zoom Vomero 5 Sneaker
Nike
Zoom Vomero 5 Sneaker

The group chat called it, this is the next It sneaker.

Winona Suede Shoulder Bag
Staud
Winona Suede Shoulder Bag

Looking for versatility? This suede bag can do it all.

Stripe Cotton & Cashmere Sweater
Nordstrom
Stripe Cotton & Cashmere Sweater

A simple, elegant sweater.

Eli Ankle Barrel Leg Jeans
Pistola
Eli Ankle Barrel Leg Jeans

Jeans with a unique shape and a fresh wash.

Leona 18kt Gold-Plated Earrings
By Alona
Leona 18kt Gold-Plated Earrings

Everyday earrings with a painterly touch.

Pleated Miniskirt
HOMMEGIRLS
Pleated Miniskirt

A modern and grown-up take on the pleated skirt.

Small Silvana Bucket Bag
Reformation
Small Silvana Bucket Bag

Add a pop of color via a punchy purse.

Mantra Tiered Recycled-Blend Jersey Midi Skirt
Wales Bonner
Mantra Tiered Recycled-Blend Jersey Midi Skirt

The skirt I've already come up with a million ways to wear.

The Slub V-Neck Organic Pima Cotton T-Shirt
Rag & Bone
The Slub V-Neck Organic Pima Cotton T-Shirt

An everyday basic to buy in multiple colors.

Studio Luxe High Waist Flare Ankle Pants
Zella
Studio Luxe High Waist Flare Ankle Pants

Aemilia Madden
Aemilia Madden
Contributor
Latest