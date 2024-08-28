The Travel Outfit Paige DeSorbo Wears the Most

Welcome to The Who What Wear Podcast. Think of it as your direct line to the designers, stylists, beauty experts, editors, and tastemakers who are shaping the fashion-and-beauty world. Subscribe to The Who What Wear Podcast on Apple Podcasts and Spotify.

Giggly Squad co-host and television personality Paige DeSorbo never thought she'd have a podcast. While at her parents' house during the pandemic, DeSorbo began hosting Instagram Lives with Hannah Berner. "We just started going live, and we unintentionally created this really amazing community," DeSorbo said. After lockdown, DeSorbo and Berner decided to turn those Instagram Live conversations into a podcast. "We really had no intentions of doing this and certainly no intentions of going on a tour—ever. That never crossed our minds," DeSorbo said.

On top of co-hosting Giggly Squad with Berner, DeSorbo is a frequent fashion contributor on Today and hosts her own Amazon Live shopping series, The Paige DeSorbo Show. For the latest episode of The Who What Wear Podcast, DeSorbo shares how she and Berner launched Giggly Squad, her go-to look for touring, and the items she loves to wear in her everyday life.

Many of us were introduced to you after you joined the cast of Bravo's Summer House and became a fan favorite, but you have so many projects going on outside that. You have your podcast Giggly Squad on a North American tour with your co-host Hannah Berner. For anyone who's unfamiliar, can you share how Giggly Squad began and how it blossomed into this empire?

Giggly Squad, honestly, was never even a thought. We never had a thought to make it a podcast. It really formed during COVID when we were home. We were both at our parents' house, so we were dying. It was truly because we didn't know what was going on. It was the era of Instagram Live. We just started going live, and we unintentionally created this really amazing community.

Once things were opening up and people were going back to work and Instagram Live wasn't really having a moment anymore, that's when we decided to make it into a podcast. We really had no intentions of doing this and certainly no intentions of going on a tour—ever. That never crossed our minds.

[Since your previous tour], have you found any go-to brands, pieces, or outfit formulas that have worked in the past that maybe you'll tap into again?

Actually, I think my favorite outfit from last tour… We were in Nashville. I was like, "I feel like I want to look very Nashville but also myself." I got this blue leather set from Lamarque, and it was perfect because it gave cowgirl, but not too much. I did it with these white suede boots that I actually don't have any longer, but I had them for 10 years from Century 21. They're one of my favorite purchases ever. I was always bringing them to the leather spa to save them and hold on to them, but the suede just ended up turning, and I couldn't save them. It was honestly such a sad day.

I'm curious what other packing essentials—because you really get to road-test everything—are your go-tos.

Usually, I travel in the same outfit. … The first weekend that we go on tour, we're in like four different cities. I pack an outfit for each show. Then I stay in the same travel outfit, but maybe there's one variation of it because also that is kind of gross. The Aritzia sets have been a little bit of my go-to for traveling because they are lightweight. I like to be in a sweatpant but not look super messy and then do it with a cardigan.

I would say I'm really good at packing for Giggly Squad because I know I only need the show outfit and then a comfy outfit. … We like a nap, so we're never trying to go and do something.

We talked a little bit about getting dressed for your tour, but what about your regular life? Do you have any strategies for when you're in front of a wall of clothing and you're like, "What is inspiring me? How do I start building an outfit?"

My mom taught me years ago to start with my shoes. I think it's really because that's her favorite thing. Her favorite thing is shoes. My favorite thing is bags. I try and start with my shoes. I've been loving ballet flats [and] little kitten heels. I feel like that's the easiest for me because I feel like my shoes are determined by what I'm doing that day.

