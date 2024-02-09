We're Wellness Experts and Swear By These Impressive Activewear Brands

wellness studio, white front desk reception
(Image credit: Courtesy of Sage + Sound)
By Ana Escalante
published

If you've ever stepped foot in New York City, you'd know tranquil spaces and relaxing resets are highly sought after. Amid the hustle and bustle, there's only one place stylish New Yorkers trust to recharge: Sage + Sound, a mecca for clean beauty, wellness, and movement on the Upper East Side.

While most people may have started their wellness and movement practices with the New Year, co-founders Lacey Tisch and Lauren Zucker have been on their journey for years, eventually coming together to found the space focused on "wellness your way" in 2022. This means there's usually something for everyone on the menu. Meditation classes, sound baths, and mindfulness coaching sessions are all available to take in group settings, while tailored facials, nontoxic manicures, and relaxing massages all indulge the self-care side of the industry that's been heavily documented on social media platforms. It's not all face masks and jade rollers, though, Zucker explained.

"Wellness means consciously making your well-being a priority. This means physically, mentally, spiritually, and emotionally, " she told Who What Wear. "This can look like many different things depending on who you are and what you need."

Two women in front of sign that says "Sage and Sound"

(Image credit: Courtesy of Sage + Sound)

For Zucker and Tisch, it means plenty of simple, life-altering things that they incorporate into their routines, whether it be journaling, taking a workout class, or simply doing their skincare routines using Sage + Sound–curated products from their beauty roster—Biologique Recherche is a favorite for both. To this editor, it's actually making it to that mind-numbingly early Pilates class without canceling the night before. (Whoops!)

Although demystifying wellness can feel complicated at times, you don't have to know all of the answers right away, Tisch explained: "[Wellness] doesn't have to be all or nothing. Give yourself grace. Try new things. Be okay with not liking things. It's a journey, not a destination."

Whether you're just starting your wellness journey by attending your first meditation class or hitting the gym for a movement routine, shop all of Zucker and Tisch's favorite activewear and athleisure brands below as well as some of their all-time favorite wellness products to kick-start your journey in 2024.

Shop Nike:

Zenvy Gentle Support High Waist Pocket Ankle Leggings
Nike
Zenvy Gentle Support High Waist Pocket Ankle Leggings

Sportswear Phoenix Fleece Pullover Hoodie
Nike
Sportswear Phoenix Fleece Pullover Hoodie

Phoenix Fleece Crewneck Sweatshirt
Nike
Phoenix Fleece Crewneck Sweatshirt

Sportswear Phoenix High Waist Wide Leg Sweatpants
Nike
Sportswear Phoenix High Waist Wide Leg Sweatpants

Dri-FIT Swift Element UV Running Top
Nike
Dri-Fit Swift Element UV Running Top

Shop Beyond Yoga:

Hit The Scene Jumpsuit
Beyond Yoga
Hit the Scene Jumpsuit

Out Of Pocket Legging
Beyond Yoga
Out of Pocket Legging

Easy Cropped Wide Leg Pant
Beyond Yoga
Easy Cropped Wide Leg Pant

Spacedye Slim Racerback Cropped Tank
Beyond Yoga
Spacedye Slim Racerback Cropped Tank

Spacedye New Moves Cropped Tank
Beyond Yoga
Spacedye New Moves Cropped Tank

Shop The Upside:

Soraya Onesie
THE UPSIDE
Soraya Onesie

St Germain Florence Flare
THE UPSIDE
St Germain Florence Flare

Form Seamless Midi Pant
THE UPSIDE
Form Seamless Midi Pant

Peached Jacinta Tank
THE UPSIDE
Peached Jacinta Tank

Studio Legging
The Upside
Studio Legging

Shop more of Zucker and Tisch's wellness favorites:

Hatch Restore 2 | Sunrise Alarm Clock | Sound Machine | Bedside Dream Machine | Smart Light | White Noise | Custom Sleep Routines | Dimmable Clock | Deep Sleep | Gentle Alarm | Wake Up Rested | Putty
Hatch
Restore 2 Sunrise Alarm Clock

The Dry Brush
Kate McLeod
The Dry Brush

Santal & Vetiver Natural Deodorant
SALT & STONE
Santal & Vetiver Natural Deodorant

The Leave-In Conditioner Cream for Hydrated Hair
Crown Affair
The Leave-In Conditioner Cream for Hydrated Hair

Washable Silk Sleep Mask
LUNYA
Washable Silk Sleep Mask

2 Pound Bangles
bala
2 Pound Bangles

The Skin Renewal System
Augustinus Bader
The Skin Renewal System

ICE COOLIE 롤러
Skin Gym
IceCool Roller

White Stone Diffuser
Vitruvi
White Stone Diffuser

Explore More:
Wellness Athleisure Leggings Workout Clothes
Ana Escalante
Assistant Shopping Editor
Ana Escalante is an award-winning journalist and Gen Z editor whose work ranges from dissecting size inclusivity at fashion week to discussing how American Girl Doll meme accounts are the the answer to society's collective spiral. She's covered it all: Queen Elizabeth II's corgis, Roe v. Wade frontline protests, and the emergence of jorts (or jean shorts for the uninitated). At Who What Wear, Ana is responsible for delivering smart, insightful, personality-driven shopping guides and trend features for a digital-first generation.

Before joining Who What Wear, Ana was Glamour magazine's editorial assistant, where she focused on daily news and special packages, including leading the brand's 2022 Met Gala coverage. For more than half a decade, she has covered style, beauty, and digital culture for publications such as Paper magazine, Harper's Bazaar, Vogue Japan, and Allure, among others. Ana has been called a rising star in media by publications such as Nylon and Teen Vogue. (Her mother, meanwhile, calls her "the coolest person" she knows.)
Latest
You might also like
View More ▸