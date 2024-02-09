We're Wellness Experts and Swear By These Impressive Activewear Brands
If you've ever stepped foot in New York City, you'd know tranquil spaces and relaxing resets are highly sought after. Amid the hustle and bustle, there's only one place stylish New Yorkers trust to recharge: Sage + Sound, a mecca for clean beauty, wellness, and movement on the Upper East Side.
While most people may have started their wellness and movement practices with the New Year, co-founders Lacey Tisch and Lauren Zucker have been on their journey for years, eventually coming together to found the space focused on "wellness your way" in 2022. This means there's usually something for everyone on the menu. Meditation classes, sound baths, and mindfulness coaching sessions are all available to take in group settings, while tailored facials, nontoxic manicures, and relaxing massages all indulge the self-care side of the industry that's been heavily documented on social media platforms. It's not all face masks and jade rollers, though, Zucker explained.
"Wellness means consciously making your well-being a priority. This means physically, mentally, spiritually, and emotionally, " she told Who What Wear. "This can look like many different things depending on who you are and what you need."
For Zucker and Tisch, it means plenty of simple, life-altering things that they incorporate into their routines, whether it be journaling, taking a workout class, or simply doing their skincare routines using Sage + Sound–curated products from their beauty roster—Biologique Recherche is a favorite for both. To this editor, it's actually making it to that mind-numbingly early Pilates class without canceling the night before. (Whoops!)
Although demystifying wellness can feel complicated at times, you don't have to know all of the answers right away, Tisch explained: "[Wellness] doesn't have to be all or nothing. Give yourself grace. Try new things. Be okay with not liking things. It's a journey, not a destination."
Whether you're just starting your wellness journey by attending your first meditation class or hitting the gym for a movement routine, shop all of Zucker and Tisch's favorite activewear and athleisure brands below as well as some of their all-time favorite wellness products to kick-start your journey in 2024.
Before joining Who What Wear, Ana was Glamour magazine's editorial assistant, where she focused on daily news and special packages, including leading the brand's 2022 Met Gala coverage. For more than half a decade, she has covered style, beauty, and digital culture for publications such as Paper magazine, Harper's Bazaar, Vogue Japan, and Allure, among others. Ana has been called a rising star in media by publications such as Nylon and Teen Vogue. (Her mother, meanwhile, calls her "the coolest person" she knows.)
