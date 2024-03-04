This Unexpected Item Hydrated My Skin Overnight (It's Not a Skincare Product)

I spent the last six years living in Los Angeles and Austin, Texas. So, when I recently moved back home to the Midwest, I expected some growing pains as I re-adjusted to the cycle of the four seasons. Summer was easy. I spent my time relaxing in and around the Great Lakes. Autumn was even better. I went apple picking and cozied up on the couch with some good books. Then, winter came.

I embraced the snow and the icy temperatures as best I could, but my skin wasn't happy. Actually, that's an understatement. Maybe I had become accustomed to the warmth and humidity of previous locales, but the temperature drop and moisture-less air wreaked havoc on my complexion. I was dealing with redness, irritation, and severe dehydration. It felt like no matter how many hydrating serums or moisturizers I layered on, my skin still felt dry, tight, and uncomfortable.

When I heard about a dermatologist-recommended humidifier that claimed to hydrate skin, alleviate certain sinus issues, and even improve sleep quality, I was intrigued. I figured I had nothing to lose, so I tried it. I slept with it on in my bedroom, and after that one night, I woke up with softer, plumper, and more hydrated skin. I was overjoyed, so I kept using it. Now, almost a month later, my skin is better than ever. Keep scrolling to see the proof.

(Image credit: @kaitlyn_mclintock)

Here's a picture I took 30 minutes after waking up. I'm not wearing any makeup, and I hadn't even applied my morning skincare products yet. All I had on my skin were the serum and moisturizer I applied the night before. This is far and away the most hydrated, soothed, and calm my skin has ever looked first thing in the AM.

But what do dermatologists have to say? I consulted one to find out. "When air humidity drops during the winter, water tends to more easily evaporate from the skin surface into the environment," says Brendan Camp , MD, a board-certified dermatologist at MDCS Dermatology. "This predisposes the skin to dryness and eczema. Humidifiers increase water content in the air, and in doing so help skin retain its natural moisture levels." I knew there was something to this.

"By keeping skin hydrated, humidifiers can help prevent flares in skin conditions that are exacerbated when the skin is dry," Camp continues. "This includes eczema, psoriasis, and rosacea. Humidifiers also help prevent dry nasal passages." That's why Camp recommends keeping a humidifier in a room where you spend a lot of time. "Humidifiers are commonly kept in the bedroom so that they can run for 6-8 hours while you sleep."

Canopy Bedside Humidifier in White $150 SHOP NOW

This is the humidifier I have to thank. It's innovative in that it delivers no-mist moisture, making it completely mold-free. It also has an anti-microbial filter that removes bacteria and heavy metals from the water before evaporating the moisture out into the air. You can fill it up with water straight from the tap, and the components are dishwasher-friendly.

Even though it's small enough to fit on a bedside table, it has a 2.5-liter tank that hydrates rooms up to 500 square feet for up to 36 hours of straight running time. Turn it on, and you're good to go. The humidifier uses sensors to maintain optimal moisture both day and night. It's almost effortless.

(Image credit: @kaitlyn_mclintock)

Here's what it looks like on my bedside table. In my opinion, it's cute enough and quiet enough to keep out in the open, unlike so many other humidifiers on the market that have big, blinking lights and a loud stream of mist issuing out from the top. This one emits a quiet humming nose—not unlike a white noise sound machine. I think it actually helps me fall sleep and stay asleep.

Canopy Replacement Filter $15 SHOP NOW

As for maintenance, all you need to do is change the filter occasionally. I use mine every night, so I'll plan on changing the filter every month or so. You can purchase the replacement filters separately. They catch bacteria, heavy metals, and other particles in the water before it evaporates into the air. The antimicrobial wood pulp is two times more efficient than synthetic filters.

Whenever I change the filter, I make sure to run the parts through the dishwasher just to make sure I'm keeping it as clean as possible. That's it, though. It's a pretty small price to pay for a completely clean, mold-proof appliance.

(Image credit: @kaitlyn_mclintock)

Okay, here's one of my favorite parts about this machine. It's not just a humidifier; it doubles as a diffuser. Yep! This little grey square is called an aroma puck, and it's made from ceramic. Simply place a few drops of an essential oil blend on it (I have a recommendation for that in a minute), and it will diffuse the scent into the air for a calming olfactory experience while you sleep.

(Image credit: @kaitlyn_mclintock)

Here's my favorite essential oil blend. I use it every single night. I add a few drops to the aroma puck, place it on top of the humidifier, and try to read a chapter or two of my book before I fall asleep. It smells incredible. It's actually Canopy's signature scent, and it has notes of sweet bergamot and earthy tea blossom. It's fresh, slightly floral, and incredibly spa-like. I love it so much that I've started adding a few drops to my wool dryer balls before tossing my towels and bedsheets in the dryer. It gives them the same subtle scent, and it lasts for days.

Canopy Unwind Aroma Kit $40 $25 SHOP NOW

I can't wait to try Canopy's other essential oil blends. Until then, I have this trio.

Handy Laundry Store Wool Dryer Balls $13 SHOP NOW

In case you're curious, these are the exact dryer balls I use. I add a couple of drops of the essential oil blend onto one or two of them and toss them in with my linens.

(Image credit: @kaitlyn_mclintock)

Again, I can't emphasize enough how much of a difference this humidifier has made for my skin. Even though I haven't switched up my skincare routine, I'm waking up with a smooth, calm, and hydrated complexion. Beyond the skin benefits, I can tell I'm sleeping better and I experience less sinus pressure. Success.

Canopy Portable Humidifier $100 SHOP NOW

The brand recently launched a portable humidifier that you can take to the office, on an airplane, or anywhere you could use a little extra hydration. It's compact and carry-on-friendly. Cute, right? I'll use this to protect my skin from the dry cabin air on my next international flight.

Canopy Bedside Diffuser $65 SHOP NOW

If you already have a humidifier but you want in on the diffusing action, the brand sells this stand-alone machine. Cute, right?

Another Canopy product that gets a lot of hype, this shower head filters chlorine, heavy metals, and other contaminants from the water. This prevents scalp build-up, prolongs professional hair color treatments, and even protects the skin barrier.

Hydrating Skincare Products to Use Alongside a Humidifier

Adding a humidifier to your routine can make a major difference in the state of your skin, but it's necessary to reinforce hydration via skincare products. "Humidifiers offer a complement to a hydrating skincare regimen," Camp says. He recommends incorporating products that have ceramides, hyaluronic acid, shea butter, squalane, avocado oil, and glycerin.



"Ceramides are lipids included in some moisturizers because they exist naturally in the epidermis and help maintain hydration and the integrity of the skin barrier. Hyaluronic acid is a humectant that helps the skin attract and retain water. Other ingredients, like shea butter, glycerin, squalane, and avocado oil, make skin feel smooth and seal in moisture."

Kiehl's Since 1851 Ultra Facial Refillable Moisturizing Cream With Squalane $105 SHOP NOW This iconic moisturizer is a personal favorite.

The Ordinary Hyaluronic Acid 2% + B5 Hydrating Serum $10 SHOP NOW An affordable and effective skin hydrator.

belif The True Cream Moisturizing Bomb With Peptide and Ceramide $38 SHOP NOW So many beauty editors love this moisturizing cream.

LANEIGE Water Bank Blue Hyaluronic Serum $45 SHOP NOW This serum drenches my skin in moisture.