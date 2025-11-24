H&M Just Quietly Launched Its Black Friday Sale—9 Elegant Pieces That Will Sell Out by The Weekend

H&M has launched its Black Friday sale, and every single one of my wish list pieces is now 20% off.

As a seasoned shopper, navigating the Black Friday sales has become a serious skill of mine. Snapping up something at a reduced price always comes with a certain thrill, but it means we have to be extra vigilant when differentiating between great savings and great wardrobe additions. Over the years, I've learnt that preparation is key, so over the past few weeks I've been building wish lists at my favourite brands to ensure that I don't get swept away by savings, and instead snap up the pieces I adored at full price. This morning, high street hero H&M launched its Black Friday sales, and every single one of my wish list pieces is now 20% off.

Woman wears cream jumper

Marina wears the H&M Cashmere-Blend Jumper (was £130, now £104)

(Image credit: @marinaavraam)

This Black Friday, H&M has launched a members' sale offering 20% off to those who have signed up to be a member. It's free, quick, and you earn points for discounts on future purchases. If you frequently find yourself on the H&M website, I'd recommend signing up now.

Daria wearing an h&amp;amp;m mohair jumper

Daria wears the H&M Oversized Mohair Jumper (was £65, now £52).

(Image credit: @tripplehorn)

To make the most of the H&M sale, I'm focused on a few key categories. From sightings of stylish people to recommendations from my fellow editors, cashmere is at the top of my wish list. From sleek polo necks to chunky jumpers, I'm bolstering my winter wardrobe with this sumptuous fabric. Next up are a few wardrobe staples to refresh my capsule wardrobe, including H&M's best-selling jeans and smart tailored trousers. Finally, I've spotted a few accessories recently that have all the makings of a designer buy, without the accompanying price tag.

If you're looking for the most expensive-looking pieces in the H&M Black Friday sale, scroll on!

Shop the 9 Best Buys in the H&M Black Friday Sale

Shop More Elegant Buys in the H&M Black Friday Sale

What is Black Friday?

Black Friday weekend is an annual sale shopping event that originated in the US. It marks the end of Thanksgiving and the start of the festive shopping season, resulting in the majority of well-known—and even, in recent years, smaller—brands and retailers heading into a period sale for a full four days.

When Is Black Friday 2025?

Black Friday will fall on Friday 28 November 2025, and you can expect deals across the whole weekend and into Cyber Monday, which falls on Monday 1 December 2025. Our editors will be busy compiling the best of the Black Friday savings, whether it be clothing deals or beauty tools deals for you.

When does Black Friday 2025 end?

Black Friday sales tend to run over the weekend and end on Cyber Monday, which will fall on Monday 1 December 2025.

What is Cyber Monday?

Cyber Monday is the final day of sales of the Black Friday sales period. In 2025 it will be Monday 1 December, and is typically the last chance to snap up savings.

Florrie Alexander
Florrie Alexander
Shopping Editor

Florrie embarked on her fashion journey whilst studying in Aix-en-Provence, she began to write her dissertation on the history of fashion and landed her first role at Harper’s Bazaar. Following this, she interned for various publications including Elle, Grazia and Marie Claire before joining the fashion team at Conde Nast Traveller. There, she contributed to international photoshoots, styled pages and covers, and produced engaging digital content. Over eight years of fashion industry experience, Florrie has honed her skills from styling e-commerce photoshoots to personal shopping. Florrie first joined Who What Wear UK as a freelancer before becoming the Commerce Writer. Now, as the Shopping Editor, she monitors current trends, new-in styles, wardrobe heroes and how best to style them.

