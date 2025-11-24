As a seasoned shopper, navigating the Black Friday sales has become a serious skill of mine. Snapping up something at a reduced price always comes with a certain thrill, but it means we have to be extra vigilant when differentiating between great savings and great wardrobe additions. Over the years, I've learnt that preparation is key, so over the past few weeks I've been building wish lists at my favourite brands to ensure that I don't get swept away by savings, and instead snap up the pieces I adored at full price. This morning, high street hero H&M launched its Black Friday sales, and every single one of my wish list pieces is now 20% off.
This Black Friday, H&M has launched a members' sale offering 20% off to those who have signed up to be a member. It's free, quick, and you earn points for discounts on future purchases. If you frequently find yourself on the H&M website, I'd recommend signing up now.
To make the most of the H&M sale, I'm focused on a few key categories. From sightings of stylish people to recommendations from my fellow editors, cashmere is at the top of my wish list. From sleek polo necks to chunky jumpers, I'm bolstering my winter wardrobe with this sumptuous fabric. Next up are a few wardrobe staples to refresh my capsule wardrobe, including H&M's best-selling jeans and smart tailored trousers. Finally, I've spotted a few accessories recently that have all the makings of a designer buy, without the accompanying price tag.
If you're looking for the most expensive-looking pieces in the H&M Black Friday sale, scroll on!
Shop the 9 Best Buys in the H&M Black Friday Sale
H&M
Scarf-Detail Coat
This sleek coat will bring instant elegance to your winter looks.
H&M
Cashmere-Blend Jumper
So many of my fellow editors have this cosy knit in their wardrobes.
H&M
Collarless blazer
The neckline and silhouette of this blazer set it apart from all the rest.
H&M
Wide Trousers
The asymmetric front of these trousers are so chic!
H&M
Cashmere-Blend Polo-Neck Jumper
A cosy layering piece you'll reach for year after year.
H&M
Slouchy Shoulder Bag
I did a double take when I saw this designer-looking bag.
H&M
Handmade Wool-Blend Coat
From the shade to the cut—every detail of this coat looks so expensive.
H&M
Brushed Cashmere Jumper
I adore the brushed finish of this luxurious cashmere knit.
H&M
Wide High Jeans
The Wide High jeans are a best-seller for a reason!
H&M
Knee-High Boots
Elevate any look by adding these knee-high boots into the mix.
Shop More Elegant Buys in the H&M Black Friday Sale
H&M
Oversized Mohair-Blend Jumper
This knit comes in so many great shades.
H&M
Fluffy Shawl-Collar Coat
A fluffy finishing touch.
H&M
Wide Tailored Trousers
Bring a touch of polish with classic tailored trousers.
H&M
Cable-knit jumper
A classic cable knit will never date.
H&M
Loafers
Loafers are my most worn shoe all year round.
H&M
Brushed Cashmere Polo-Neck Top
You'll find yourself restyling this top with tailoring, jeans, skirts and more.
H&M
Lace-Trimmed Slip Dress - Black
The cream lace trim is such a nice touch.
H&M
One-Shoulder Mesh Top - Dark Mole
Primed to be a key part of your jeans-and-a-nice-top formulas.
H&M
Pleated Midi Skirt
I can see this being a popular piece amongst stylish people.
H&M
Shopper With Pouch
Meet your new sleek work tote.
H&M
Fine-Knit Cardigan
This fine-knit is ready to become a key part of your layering.
H&M
Tie-Belt Coat
Truly timeless.
H&M
Rib-Knit Dress
Just add knee-high boots.
H&M
Coated Gloves
These also make for a great Christmas gift!
H&M
Cashmere-Blend Trousers
Lounging just got cosier!
What is Black Friday?
Black Friday weekend is an annual sale shopping event that originated in the US. It marks the end of Thanksgiving and the start of the festive shopping season, resulting in the majority of well-known—and even, in recent years, smaller—brands and retailers heading into a period sale for a full four days.
When Is Black Friday 2025?
Black Friday will fall on Friday 28 November 2025, and you can expect deals across the whole weekend and into Cyber Monday, which falls on Monday 1 December 2025. Our editors will be busy compiling the best of the Black Friday savings, whether it be clothing deals or beauty tools deals for you.
When does Black Friday 2025 end?
Black Friday sales tend to run over the weekend and end on Cyber Monday, which will fall on Monday 1 December 2025.
What is Cyber Monday?
Cyber Monday is the final day of sales of the Black Friday sales period. In 2025 it will be Monday 1 December, and is typically the last chance to snap up savings.
Florrie embarked on her fashion journey whilst studying in Aix-en-Provence, she began to write her dissertation on the history of fashion and landed her first role at Harper’s Bazaar. Following this, she interned for various publications including Elle, Grazia and Marie Claire before joining the fashion team at Conde Nast Traveller. There, she contributed to international photoshoots, styled pages and covers, and produced engaging digital content. Over eight years of fashion industry experience, Florrie has honed her skills from styling e-commerce photoshoots to personal shopping. Florrie first joined Who What Wear UK as a freelancer before becoming the Commerce Writer. Now, as the Shopping Editor, she monitors current trends, new-in styles, wardrobe heroes and how best to style them.