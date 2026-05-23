The UK is officially hotter than Ibiza right now, and while I would choose to be on my favourite island any day of the week, I'll take the heat here as an alternative. As someone who is solar powered—I'm a much nicer person when the sun is shining—I'm more than happy about the balmy temperatures we're having. This is, until I'm on the underground, aka hell, when it's set to be 30 degrees during the heatwave next week. While any kind of fan is an essential to pack in your bag right now, what about the outfit?
Jeans are not an option, my suede jackets aren't going near me, and socks and trainers aren't happening. Which brings me to my forever favourite summer pairing: shorts + flip flops.
I own more shorts than I do skirts, so I would say they make up 90% of my summer looks. And while I love the look of them with ballet flats, toe-baring weather requires an easy slip-on, airy flip flop that needs minimal thought or effort. And I'm not alone, as so many fashion people rely on this duo to get them through summer. Whether it's denim jorts with jellies, like Lucy Williams, or a sporty pairs with two-tone flip flops, these are the 8 shorts and flip flops outfits you'll want to copy right now.
Latest Videos From
1. Denim Jorts + Jelly Flip Flops
Style Notes: The cut, the colour, the length—Lucy Williams' perfect denim shorts are one of the easiest to wear all season. Look out for that comfy low-rise waist and loose-fit, then simply add a 'nice top' and jelly flip flops. Any colour goes, as long as they're squishy.
Shop the Look:
SIR
Cooper Scarf Silk-Blend Top
The 'nice top' to go with jorts.
Free People
We the Free Low-Rise Relaxed Capri Jeans
All about that low-rise slouchy fit.
ANCIENT GREEK SANDALS
Jelly Flip Flops
I've got these in blue, naturally I now want them in green, too.
H&M
Polarised Sunglasses
This high street pair looks so expensive.
2. Sporty Shorts + Two-Tone Flip Flops
Style Notes: I bought a burgundy pair of Adidas Sprinter shorts last year, who knew they would become my most-worn item all summer? Minimalist Lois has gone for classic black, and I appreciate the subtle pop of red with two-tone flip flops.
Shop the Look:
ARKET
Leather Jacket
Because leather is a thing this summer.
Adidas Originals
Sprinter Shorts
I now own these in burgundy, yellow and navy.
Senso
Kenny Flip-Flops
An alternative to The Row.
Charles & Keith
Hazel Bow Elongated Trapeze Shoulder Bag
The shape is everything.
3. Satin Lace-Hem Shorts + Wedge Flip Flips
Style Notes: Satin shorts are still a thing once again this summer. Sarah has worn hers with a matching cami (I'll be shopping these from the PJ section), a denim jacket and heeled wedge flip flops. Expect to see the Y2K inspired sandals everywhere from now on.
Shop the Look:
H&M
Cropped Lace Top
Far too pretty just to sleep in.
H&M
Lace-Trimmed Satin Pyjama Shorts
They also come in black, FYI.
& Other Stories
Cropped Denim Jacket
I would grab in a size up to avoid B*Witched vibes.
Reformation
Jessie Wedge Thong
These would also be a strong contender as a wedding guest shoe.
4. Bloomer Shorts + Embellished Flip Flops
Style Notes: Anne-Laure has jumped on the bloomer shorts trend, and could they be more adorable? Granted, they may not be the most practical for everyday, but who cares when they look this good. Embellished flip flops are key this season, and while the Parisian has opted for toggle-detail flip flops with this Longchamp pair, expect to see golden hardware, beading, coins and studs all elevating the humble flip flop this summer.