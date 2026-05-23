The Heatwave is Here! 8 Shorts and Flip Flops Looks I'll be Copying For the Rest of Summer

Summer is synonymous with shorts and flip flops, so of course they go well together.These are the outfits that prove they're a match made in sartorial heaven.

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Influencers wearing shorts and flip flops
(Image credit: @lucywilliams02 @amaka.hamelijnck @smythsisters)
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The UK is officially hotter than Ibiza right now, and while I would choose to be on my favourite island any day of the week, I'll take the heat here as an alternative. As someone who is solar powered—I'm a much nicer person when the sun is shining—I'm more than happy about the balmy temperatures we're having. This is, until I'm on the underground, aka hell, when it's set to be 30 degrees during the heatwave next week. While any kind of fan is an essential to pack in your bag right now, what about the outfit?

Jeans are not an option, my suede jackets aren't going near me, and socks and trainers aren't happening. Which brings me to my forever favourite summer pairing: shorts + flip flops.

I own more shorts than I do skirts, so I would say they make up 90% of my summer looks. And while I love the look of them with ballet flats, toe-baring weather requires an easy slip-on, airy flip flop that needs minimal thought or effort. And I'm not alone, as so many fashion people rely on this duo to get them through summer. Whether it's denim jorts with jellies, like Lucy Williams, or a sporty pairs with two-tone flip flops, these are the 8 shorts and flip flops outfits you'll want to copy right now.

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1. Denim Jorts + Jelly Flip Flops

Lucy wearing denim shorts

(Image credit: @lucywilliams02)

Style Notes: The cut, the colour, the length—Lucy Williams' perfect denim shorts are one of the easiest to wear all season. Look out for that comfy low-rise waist and loose-fit, then simply add a 'nice top' and jelly flip flops. Any colour goes, as long as they're squishy.

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2. Sporty Shorts + Two-Tone Flip Flops

Lois wearing shorts and flip flops

(Image credit: @_loissterling)

Style Notes: I bought a burgundy pair of Adidas Sprinter shorts last year, who knew they would become my most-worn item all summer? Minimalist Lois has gone for classic black, and I appreciate the subtle pop of red with two-tone flip flops.

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3. Satin Lace-Hem Shorts + Wedge Flip Flips

Sarah wearing lace shorts and flip flops

(Image credit: @sarahlouiseblythe)

Style Notes: Satin shorts are still a thing once again this summer. Sarah has worn hers with a matching cami (I'll be shopping these from the PJ section), a denim jacket and heeled wedge flip flops. Expect to see the Y2K inspired sandals everywhere from now on.

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4. Bloomer Shorts + Embellished Flip Flops

Anne-Laure wearing shorts and flip flops

(Image credit: @annelauremais)

Style Notes: Anne-Laure has jumped on the bloomer shorts trend, and could they be more adorable? Granted, they may not be the most practical for everyday, but who cares when they look this good. Embellished flip flops are key this season, and while the Parisian has opted for toggle-detail flip flops with this Longchamp pair, expect to see golden hardware, beading, coins and studs all elevating the humble flip flop this summer.

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