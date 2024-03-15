NYC Editors Are Fully Endorsing This Quiet Luxury Brand—17 New Arrivals You Need

If there's one brand that's been dominating the conversation at the Who What Wear NYC office recently, it's ALIGNE. Editors are impressed with this London-based label, and it's easy to see why. The minimalist pieces are ultra flattering and versatile, and their price points are attainable. The brand just dropped the chicest new pieces for spring, and all I can say is that I've been influenced. Keep scrolling to see the new arrivals that are currently in my cart.

Aligne Mitch High Neck Waistcoat $135 SHOP NOW

Aligne Isla Knitted Tie Tank $135 SHOP NOW

Aligne Mira Boxy Blazer $235 SHOP NOW

Aligne Michelle Ribbed Cardigan $125 SHOP NOW

Aligne Mermaid V-Neck Knitted Dress $175 SHOP NOW

Aligne Meadow Denim Pinafore Top $110 SHOP NOW

Aligne Marsh Wide Leg Jeans $135 SHOP NOW

Aligne Gabi Sleeveless Denim Halter Midi Dress $145 SHOP NOW

Aligne Grace Denim Pocket Mini Dress $145 SHOP NOW

Aligne Melon Utility Jacket $165 SHOP NOW

Aligne Mildren Utility Trousers $145 SHOP NOW

Aligne Isla Knitted Tie Tank $125 SHOP NOW

Aligne Meg Square Neck Shell Top $95 SHOP NOW

Aligne Normandie Balloon Shirt Sleeve $125 SHOP NOW

Aligne Natalie Full Length Poplin Skirt $145 SHOP NOW

Aligne Monika Square Neck Longline Waistcoat $185 SHOP NOW

Aligne Maggie Straight Leg Trousers $185 SHOP NOW