NYC Editors Are Fully Endorsing This Quiet Luxury Brand—17 New Arrivals You Need

Sponsor Content Created With ALIGNE

Aligne
(Image credit: Aligne)
Emma Walsh
By Emma Walsh
published

If there's one brand that's been dominating the conversation at the Who What Wear NYC office recently, it's ALIGNE. Editors are impressed with this London-based label, and it's easy to see why. The minimalist pieces are ultra flattering and versatile, and their price points are attainable. The brand just dropped the chicest new pieces for spring, and all I can say is that I've been influenced. Keep scrolling to see the new arrivals that are currently in my cart.

Aligne Spring Must Haves
Aligne
Mitch High Neck Waistcoat

Aligne Editor Essentials
Aligne
Isla Knitted Tie Tank

Aligne Spring Must Haves
Aligne
Mira Boxy Blazer

Aligne
Aligne
Michelle Ribbed Cardigan

Aligne
Aligne
Mermaid V-Neck Knitted Dress

Aligne Editor Essentials
Aligne
Meadow Denim Pinafore Top

Aligne Editor Essentials
Aligne
Marsh Wide Leg Jeans

Aligne Editor Essentials
Aligne
Gabi Sleeveless Denim Halter Midi Dress

Aligne Editor Essentials
Aligne
Grace Denim Pocket Mini Dress

Aligne Editor Essentials
Aligne
Melon Utility Jacket

Aligne Editor Essentials
Aligne
Mildren Utility Trousers

Aligne Editor Essentials
Aligne
Isla Knitted Tie Tank

Aligne Editor Essentials
Aligne
Meg Square Neck Shell Top

Aligne Editor Essentials
Aligne
Normandie Balloon Shirt Sleeve

Aligne Editor Essentials
Aligne
Natalie Full Length Poplin Skirt

Aligne Editor Essentials
Aligne
Monika Square Neck Longline Waistcoat

Aligne Editor Essentials
Aligne
Maggie Straight Leg Trousers

Aligne Spring
Aligne
Gres Bermuda Shorts

Emma Walsh
Emma Walsh
Associate Beauty Editor, Branded Content

Emma is an associate beauty editor of branded content. She’s a passionate writer who loves all things beauty, wellness, and personal growth. Before pursuing writing, she worked in influencer marketing at Gallery Media Group, which owns digital brand PureWow. She lives in New York City, where you can usually find her running to a Pilates class or sipping on a green juice in the park.

Latest