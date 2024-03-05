Every Nordstrom Item Our Editorial Director Packed for Fashion Week in Milan
Sponsor Content Created With Nordstrom
Though Who What Wear Editorial Director Lauren Eggertsen wears many hats, one of her key duties is to attend fashion shows for a first-hand look at the new collections that designers are showcasing for the upcoming season. Before Lauren headed off to Fashion Week in Milan—one of the most prominent fashion capitals of the world—I asked her to share what she was packing. I was pleasantly surprised to find her suitcase brimming with on-trend fashion and beauty finds from Nordstrom, her go-to retailer. Red statement pieces, streamlined bottoms, and burgundy Mary Jane flats were some of the chic items I noted. As for her beauty lineup, Lauren relied on essentials from Charlotte Tilbury, travel-friendly fragrances, and a soft matte lipstick from Prada (which couldn't be more fitting). Keep scrolling to shop the items inspired by her Fashion Week looks.
Raina Mendonça is an associate fashion editor on the branded content team at sister titles Who What Wear and Marie Claire. Previously, Raina was an editorial assistant at goop.com. When she’s not writing, you’ll find her crafting new playlists, exploring Los Angeles, or making a cup of English breakfast tea.
-
I'm a Former Nordstrom Buyer, and These are 8 Investment Pieces I’m Still Wearing 3 Years Later
Cost-per-wear has never made more sense.
By Drew Elovitz
-
31 Cheap-But-Chic Nordstrom Buys That Will Overhaul Your Wardrobe
Say hello to a stylish spring.
By Nicole Akhtarzad Eshaghpour
-
31 Chic Finds for When Toteme and The Row Are the Vibe But Not in the Budget
Expensive-looking outfits are on the horizon.
By Jennifer Camp Forbes
-
The Transitional Edit: 16 New-Season Picks on Every Editor's Wish List
Sponsor Content Created With Net-a-Porter
By Raina Mendonça
-
Every Chic Item Fashion People Would Buy From Nordstrom, H&M, and Zara
Trust me.
By Eliza Huber
-
6 Extra-Polished Street Style Trends Every Fashion Person Wore in Milan
From classic shoes to expensive-looking colours.
By Natalie Munro
-
The 7 Street Style Trends Defining Milan Fashion Week
Take note.
By Eliza Huber
-
Lily James Debuted Prada's 2024 It Bag in the Departure Area of Milan's Airport
Consider it TSA approved.
By Eliza Huber