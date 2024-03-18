17 Spring Dresses and Accessories That Are Too Cute Not to Screenshot

Sponsor Content Created With Bergdorf Goodman

Bergdorf Goodman Spring
(Image credit: Bergdorf Goodman)
Emma Walsh
By Emma Walsh
published

I don't know about you, but when I finally see the first flowers of the season in full bloom, it's time to treat myself to some new spring attire. Because I live in New York City, I’m heading straight to Bergdorf Goodman. The iconic retailer has everything from luxury labels to up-and-coming designers, and I must admit I had a little too much fun scrolling through its new arrivals. Keep reading to shop the cutest dresses I could find and the chic handbags and shoes to style with them.

Bergdorf Goodman Spring Dresses and Accessories
ANNA QUAN
Amyra Strapless Combo Maxi Dress

Bergdorf Goodman Spring Dresses and Accessories
Chloé x Atelier Jolie
Sleeveless Silk Maxi Slip Dress

Bergdorf Goodman Spring Dresses and Accessories
Anna Quan
Arabella Striped Ruched Poplin Maxi Dress

Future Short-Sleeve Denim Maxi Dress
Ganni
Future Short-Sleeve Denim Maxi Dress

Deanna Belted Poplin Short-Sleeve Midi Shirtdress
SIMKHAI
Deanna Belted Poplin Short-Sleeve Midi Shirtdress

Bergdorf Goodman Spring Dresses and Accessories
LOULOU STUDIO
Idon Short Buttoned Dress

Anna Mini Leather Hobo Bag
Akris
Anna Mini Leather Hobo Bag

Le Grand Bambino Leather Crossbody Flap Bag
Jacquemus
Le Grand Bambino Leather Crossbody Flap Bag

Studio Flap Leather Shoulder Bag
Il Bisonte
Studio Flap Leather Shoulder Bag

Billie Flap Woven Shoulder Bag
Loeffler Randall
Billie Flap Woven Shoulder Bag

Belted Leather Tote Bag
Toteme
Belted Leather Tote Bag

Bergdorf Goodman Spring Dresses and Accessories
MANSUR GAVRIEL
Mini Candy Hobo Bag

Les Slingbacks Cubisto Leather Pumps
Jacquemus
Les Slingbacks Cubisto Leather Pumps

Campo Bicolor Low-Top Sneakers
VEJA
Campo Bicolor Low-Top Sneakers

Olivia Leather Knot Block Heel Sandals
Loeffler Randall
Olivia Leather Knot Block Heel Sandals

Dansa Woven Mary Jane Ballerina Loafers
HEREU
Dansa Woven Mary Jane Ballerina Loafers

Penelope Leather Point-Toe Mules
Vince
Penelope Leather Point-Toe Mules

Emma Walsh
Emma Walsh
Associate Beauty Editor, Branded Content

Emma is an associate beauty editor of branded content. She’s a passionate writer who loves all things beauty, wellness, and personal growth. Before pursuing writing, she worked in influencer marketing at Gallery Media Group, which owns digital brand PureWow. She lives in New York City, where you can usually find her running to a Pilates class or sipping on a green juice in the park.

Latest