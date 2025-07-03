Styling Duo Chloe and Chenelle Delgadillo Break Down Tate McRae's Iconic Looks for F1 Music Video

Tate McRae.
(Image credit: Beth Saravo)
If you haven't heard of Los Angeles–based styling duo Chloe and Chenelle Delgadillo, you'll definitely recognize their impressive, star-studded list of clientele, including Olivia Rodrigo, Addison Rae, and Rosalía. Now, the sibling creative team has entered the world of motorsports by crafting a series of incredible looks for Tate McRae's latest music video for "Just Keep Watching" from the official F1 soundtrack.

We got a chance to chat with the Delgadillos about this amazing opportunity. The duo share a candid look into what it was like to create this iconic music moment on set.

"We loved seeing it all come to life! Every department was full of talented people that made the collaborative process smooth. It's rare to be in a room with a team that is so open to each others opinions," they explained.

Artwork for official F1 soundtrack.

(Image credit: Beth Saravo)

When watching the video, it becomes really clear that a lot of care went into making sure all the looks have an elevated feel. The Delgadillos took a lot of details into consideration when planning each outfit.

"Everything starts with the mood board, and for this project in particular, we had very futuristic and specific direction to follow with how the sets were going to be. Once we saw everything coming to life, we realized all of the looks needed to be sleek and simple for Tate to shine. We didn't want to overshadow her with over-the-top looks. All the looks were very intentional," said the sisters.

Keep scrolling to read their thoughts on the standout looks from the "Just Keep Watching" music video. Watch F1 in theaters and listen to the official soundtrack on Spotify now.

Outfit #1: Endurance

Tate McRae wears vintage Tom Ford for Gucci S/S 00 bodysuit and Zellous heels.

Tate McRae wears vintage Tom Ford for Gucci S/S 00 bodysuit and Zellous heels.

(Image credit: Beth Saravo)

Chenelle: Tate looks so good in Tom Ford Gucci pieces. We were loving his swimwear on her but wanted to create an athletic look the wasn't on-the-nose "athlete." This look read sexy and sleek while still giving a nod to endurance.

Cutout Twisted One-Piece Swimsuit
Ziah
Cutout Twisted One-Piece Swimsuit

Outfit #2: Void

Tate McRae poses in sheer bodysuit.

McRae wears archival Yves Saint Laurent S/S 03 top, Skims bottoms, Wolford tights, and Alaïa heels.

(Image credit: Beth Saravo)

Chenelle: Tom Ford described his YSL S/S 03 collection as "surreal but subtle." We wanted Tate to embody this by seeming dreamlike and unattainable in the most stripped-back way. Being the first look of the video, we used this as the foundation for the rest of the looks.

Low Back Fara Slip Catsuit
Norma Kamali
Low Back Fara Slip Catsuit

Outfit #3: Topcoat

Tate McRae wearing Balenciaga bandeau, leggings, and heels.

McRae wears Balenciaga bandeau, leggings, and heels.

(Image credit: Beth Saravo)

Chloe: This is Tate's final moment reflecting a car's "final topcoat" before it's ready to be used. We wanted her to pop in front of all the drivers but still feel like this look lived in the same world as all of the other looks. Having one pop of color here was really effective in showing the final product that was being built throughout the entire video.

Striped High Waisted Legging
ALAÏA
Striped High Waisted Legging

Outfit #4: Floor

Tate McRae wears Los Angeles Apparel bodysuit, Wolford tights, and Courreges boots.

McRae wears Los Angeles Apparel bodysuit, Wolford tights, and Courrèges boots.

(Image credit: Beth Saravo)

Chenelle: This look was a nod to '80s dancewear. We needed it to be functional more than anything. Keeping it sleek and monochromatic really allowed for her choreography to shine here.

B362gd - Sleeveless Wrap Front Bodysuit
Los Angeles Apparel
Sleeveless Wrap Front Bodysuit

Wolford Satin Touch 20 Comfort Tights
Wolford
Satin Touch 20 Comfort Tights

