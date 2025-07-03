Styling Duo Chloe and Chenelle Delgadillo Break Down Tate McRae's Iconic Looks for F1 Music Video
If you haven't heard of Los Angeles–based styling duo Chloe and Chenelle Delgadillo, you'll definitely recognize their impressive, star-studded list of clientele, including Olivia Rodrigo, Addison Rae, and Rosalía. Now, the sibling creative team has entered the world of motorsports by crafting a series of incredible looks for Tate McRae's latest music video for "Just Keep Watching" from the official F1 soundtrack.
We got a chance to chat with the Delgadillos about this amazing opportunity. The duo share a candid look into what it was like to create this iconic music moment on set.
"We loved seeing it all come to life! Every department was full of talented people that made the collaborative process smooth. It's rare to be in a room with a team that is so open to each others opinions," they explained.
When watching the video, it becomes really clear that a lot of care went into making sure all the looks have an elevated feel. The Delgadillos took a lot of details into consideration when planning each outfit.
"Everything starts with the mood board, and for this project in particular, we had very futuristic and specific direction to follow with how the sets were going to be. Once we saw everything coming to life, we realized all of the looks needed to be sleek and simple for Tate to shine. We didn't want to overshadow her with over-the-top looks. All the looks were very intentional," said the sisters.
Keep scrolling to read their thoughts on the standout looks from the "Just Keep Watching" music video. Watch F1 in theaters and listen to the official soundtrack on Spotify now.
Outfit #1: Endurance
Chenelle: Tate looks so good in Tom Ford Gucci pieces. We were loving his swimwear on her but wanted to create an athletic look the wasn't on-the-nose "athlete." This look read sexy and sleek while still giving a nod to endurance.
Outfit #2: Void
Chenelle: Tom Ford described his YSL S/S 03 collection as "surreal but subtle." We wanted Tate to embody this by seeming dreamlike and unattainable in the most stripped-back way. Being the first look of the video, we used this as the foundation for the rest of the looks.
Outfit #3: Topcoat
Chloe: This is Tate's final moment reflecting a car's "final topcoat" before it's ready to be used. We wanted her to pop in front of all the drivers but still feel like this look lived in the same world as all of the other looks. Having one pop of color here was really effective in showing the final product that was being built throughout the entire video.
Outfit #4: Floor
Chenelle: This look was a nod to '80s dancewear. We needed it to be functional more than anything. Keeping it sleek and monochromatic really allowed for her choreography to shine here.
Chinazor "Chichi" Offor is a Georgia-born, Los Angeles–based associate editor who relocated from Brooklyn, New York, and joined Who What Wear's West Coast office in 2022. At WWW, she utilizes over 10 years of editorial experience to dish out shopping advice to the masses and analyze key pop-cultural moments. Chichi previously worked at Refinery29, where she helped revolutionize the brand’s plus-size and inclusive fashion coverage. In her spare time, she’s keeping up with the latest movie releases, enjoying a relaxing day at the spa, or obsessing over her latest ADHD-fueled hyperfixation (e.g., Jesse McCartney's underrated career, the negative effects of bicoastal intellectual elitism, and Gen Z’s loneliness epidemic). You can find her online @thechichio on Instagram.
