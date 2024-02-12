17 Sporty Activewear Pieces in Every Fashion Person's Workout Rotation

Being a fashion person requires a lot of dedication. We take pride in our wardrobes and want to create cute outfit combinations even when it comes to our workout routines. Color coordinating our sports bras with our sneakers and adding a few matching accessories are some of the styling tricks we use to go the extra mile. That said, it's no surprise that FP Movement has become the one-stop destination for anyone looking to develop their unique activewear style. And its new Stand Out, Never Still collection has a range of bold, performance-minded apparel and accessories to get started. Take a look at our favorite picks, which are motivating us to get active.

Playin' for Keeps Layer
FP Movement
Playin' for Keeps Layer

Every Single Time Bra
FP Movement
Every Single Time Bra

Speedwork Racing Bun
FP Movement
Speedwork Racing Bun

On Cloudeclipse Sneakers
On
Cloudeclipse Sneakers

Righteous Runsie
FP Movement
Righteous Runsie

FP Movement Runner Sling
FP Movement
Runner Sling

Never Better Leggings
FP Movement
Never Better Leggings

On Repeat Logo Short-Sleeve Tee
FP Movement
On Repeat Logo Short-Sleeve Tee

Island Time Shorts
FP Movement
Island Time Shorts

Varsity Blues Jacket
FP Movement
Varsity Blues Jacket

Never Better Square Neck Bra
FP Movement
Never Better Square Neck Bra

Light As Air Run Shorts
FP Movement
Light as Air Run Shorts

Lover Not A Fighter Layer
Free People
Lover Not A Fighter Layer

Perfect Ten Zip Up Colorblock Jacket
FP Movement
Perfect Ten Zip Up Colorblock Jacket

Make A Move Bra
FP Movement
Make a Move Bra

Never Better Run Shorts
FP Movement
Never Better Run Shorts

Hoka Bondi 8 Sneakers
Hoka
Bondi 8 Sneakers

Raina Mendonça is an associate fashion editor on the branded content team at sister titles Who What Wear and Marie Claire. Previously, Raina was an editorial assistant at goop.com. When she’s not writing, you’ll find her crafting new playlists, exploring Los Angeles, or making a cup of English breakfast tea.

