17 Sporty Activewear Pieces in Every Fashion Person's Workout Rotation

Being a fashion person requires a lot of dedication. We take pride in our wardrobes and want to create cute outfit combinations even when it comes to our workout routines. Color coordinating our sports bras with our sneakers and adding a few matching accessories are some of the styling tricks we use to go the extra mile. That said, it's no surprise that FP Movement has become the one-stop destination for anyone looking to develop their unique activewear style. And its new Stand Out, Never Still collection has a range of bold, performance-minded apparel and accessories to get started. Take a look at our favorite picks, which are motivating us to get active.

FP Movement Playin' for Keeps Layer $98 SHOP NOW

FP Movement Every Single Time Bra $30 SHOP NOW

FP Movement Speedwork Racing Bun $48 SHOP NOW

On Cloudeclipse Sneakers $180 SHOP NOW

FP Movement Righteous Runsie $98 SHOP NOW

FP Movement Runner Sling $28 SHOP NOW

FP Movement Never Better Leggings $98 SHOP NOW

FP Movement On Repeat Logo Short-Sleeve Tee $48 SHOP NOW

FP Movement Island Time Shorts $48 SHOP NOW

FP Movement Varsity Blues Jacket $90 SHOP NOW

FP Movement Never Better Square Neck Bra $48 SHOP NOW

FP Movement Light as Air Run Shorts $48 SHOP NOW

Free People Lover Not A Fighter Layer $58 SHOP NOW

FP Movement Perfect Ten Zip Up Colorblock Jacket $148 SHOP NOW

FP Movement Make a Move Bra $78 SHOP NOW

FP Movement Never Better Run Shorts $30 SHOP NOW