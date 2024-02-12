17 Sporty Activewear Pieces in Every Fashion Person's Workout Rotation
Sponsor Content Created With FP Movement
Being a fashion person requires a lot of dedication. We take pride in our wardrobes and want to create cute outfit combinations even when it comes to our workout routines. Color coordinating our sports bras with our sneakers and adding a few matching accessories are some of the styling tricks we use to go the extra mile. That said, it's no surprise that FP Movement has become the one-stop destination for anyone looking to develop their unique activewear style. And its new Stand Out, Never Still collection has a range of bold, performance-minded apparel and accessories to get started. Take a look at our favorite picks, which are motivating us to get active.
Raina Mendonça is an associate fashion editor on the branded content team at sister titles Who What Wear and Marie Claire. Previously, Raina was an editorial assistant at goop.com. When she’s not writing, you’ll find her crafting new playlists, exploring Los Angeles, or making a cup of English breakfast tea.
