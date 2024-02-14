I Spent an Afternoon Scrolling Through Nordstrom—20 Affordable Buys You Need for Spring

Raina Mendonça
We are in that exciting time when retailers start slowly shifting their inventory from winter to spring, so I couldn't help but hop online and visit Nordstrom for a nice afternoon scroll. The result? A fully stocked shopping cart with amazing fashion and beauty finds that will make the transition to spring truly sweet. Standout items include Ganni's leopard-print baseball cap, a colorful striped sweater, and a must-have lip gloss by Pat McGrath that delivers just the right amount of shine. And the cherry on top is that everything is under $100. Check out my 20 picks below.

Steve Madden
Alisah Mary Jane Flat

Topshop
Oversize Mix Stripe Sweater

Mango
College Pleated Miniskirt

Pat McGrath Labs
Lust Lip Gloss

Madewell
The Magazine Leather Tote Bag

Brook and York
Aubrey Huggie Hoop Earrings

Astr the Label
One-Shoulder Tie Hem Knit Top

1822 Denim
High Waist Wide Leg Jeans

Madewell
Medium Perfect Leather Belt

Coach
Signature Coated Canvas & Leather Card Case

Estée Lauder
Sumptuous Extreme Lash Multiplying Volume Mascara

Noisy May
Ronja Faux Leather Bomber Jacket

Reformation
Dusk Stretch Organic Cotton Knit Top

Afrm
Esin Foldover Jersey Maxi Skirt

Nike
Cortez Vintage Sneaker

Deborah Lippmann
Gel Lab Pro Nail Color

Edikted
Autumn Cotton Blend Sweatpants

Open Edit
Longline Shawl Collar Cardigan

Ganni
Organic Cotton Baseball Cap

Jane Iredale
LipDrink Lip Balm Broad Spectrum SPF 15

