I Spent an Afternoon Scrolling Through Nordstrom—20 Affordable Buys You Need for Spring
We are in that exciting time when retailers start slowly shifting their inventory from winter to spring, so I couldn't help but hop online and visit Nordstrom for a nice afternoon scroll. The result? A fully stocked shopping cart with amazing fashion and beauty finds that will make the transition to spring truly sweet. Standout items include Ganni's leopard-print baseball cap, a colorful striped sweater, and a must-have lip gloss by Pat McGrath that delivers just the right amount of shine. And the cherry on top is that everything is under $100. Check out my 20 picks below.
Raina Mendonça is an associate fashion editor on the branded content team at sister titles Who What Wear and Marie Claire. Previously, Raina was an editorial assistant at goop.com. When she’s not writing, you’ll find her crafting new playlists, exploring Los Angeles, or making a cup of English breakfast tea.
