Attention: Reformation’s Epic Yearly Sale Is Finally Here—40 Gorgeous Finds Too Good to Pass Up
Cue the mini shopping spree, because Reformation's annual summer sale is finally here where you can shop a selection of Ref’s best-selling and celeb-loved styles at 30% off for a limited time only.
Obviously I've already scoured the sale from top to bottom and below I'm sharing some of my favorite discounted finds from the cool-girl brand. Whether you're looking for a gorgeous linen dress, sleek sandals, or you're ready to kickstart your fall wardrobe with a cozy cardigan or sweater, there are a whole host of sale styles that you won't want to miss. Okay, enough talking and on to the shopping!
Keep scrolling for the best Reformation sale items too good to pass up.
Kickstart your fall shopping now with this gorgeous cashmere sweater.
Pair these relaxed denim shorts with an oversize ivory sweater as we head into the new season.
Judith Jones is the senior fashion market editor at Who What Wear who specializes in shopping content and trend stories with high-affiliate impact. She shares the coolest, most desirable fashion market finds and brands for every budget. Previous to working in fashion, Judith worked as a TV host on the PBS travel show Globe Trekker (airing on Netflix and Amazon Prime) sharing her passion for travel and culture.
-
Whoa, This Abercrombie Sale Is Full of Incredibly Chic Finds—25 Standouts That Have My Attention
Everything from cool jeans to sleek dresses.
By Jennifer Camp Forbes
-
The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Ends Today—30 Jaw-Dropping Last-Minute Deals
Regret-free buys.
By Ana Escalante
-
5 Fall Trends I'm Buying From the Sale Sections of Aritzia, Mango, and J.Crew
All under $250.
By Jasmine Fox-Suliaman
-
I Only Wear Items That Are Effortless—These Last-Chance Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Items Are Perfect
Easy and chic? Yes, please.
By Jennifer Camp Forbes
-
My Word for Fall 2024 Is "Gorgeous"—30 Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Finds That Fit the Bill
So many chic finds, all marked down.
By Grace O'Connell Joshua
-
I Can't Believe I Just Found These Gorgeous Designer Pieces On Sale From Saks and Neiman's
Up to 75% off Toteme, Prada, and more.
By Judith Jones
-
Bottega! Khaite! The Row! 29 Designer Shoes I Can't Believe Are This Discounted
I'd seriously regret skipping these.
By Anna LaPlaca
-
Banana Republic's Summer Sale Is Major—Last Call to Save on These 20 Elevated Items
These deals are amazing.
By Bobby Schuessler