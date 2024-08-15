Attention: Reformation’s Epic Yearly Sale Is Finally Here—40 Gorgeous Finds Too Good to Pass Up

Judith Jones
By
published
in Features

woman in white dress

(Image credit: @luciacuesta_)

Cue the mini shopping spree, because Reformation's annual summer sale is finally here where you can shop a selection of Ref’s best-selling and celeb-loved styles at 30% off for a limited time only.

Obviously I've already scoured the sale from top to bottom and below I'm sharing some of my favorite discounted finds from the cool-girl brand. Whether you're looking for a gorgeous linen dress, sleek sandals, or you're ready to kickstart your fall wardrobe with a cozy cardigan or sweater, there are a whole host of sale styles that you won't want to miss. Okay, enough talking and on to the shopping!

Keep scrolling for the best Reformation sale items too good to pass up.

Baela Linen Dress
Reformation
Baela Linen Dress

Time for an LWD update.

Reformation, Percy Linen Dress
Reformation
Percy Linen Dress

The fit-and-flare silhouette the fashion set can't get enough of.

Holt Linen Dress
Reformation
Holt Linen Dress

A chic white linen dress will never go out of style.

Aribella Silk Dress
Reformation
Aribella Silk Dress

Such a gorgeous print.

woman in white tank, jeans, and pink bag

(Image credit: @mimixn)

Small Silvana Bucket Bag
Reformation
Small Silvana Bucket Bag

Amp up your basics with a pop of pink.

Bibi Dress
Reformation
Bibi Dress

This color! Swoon!

Satori Linen Dress
Reformation
Satori Linen Dress

The summer-to-fall dress we need in our lives.

Magalie Flat Sandal
Reformation
Magalie Flat Sandal

I love the idea of pairing these with a trending boho dress.

Will Oversized Shirt
Reformation
Will Oversized Shirt

I'm personally obsessed with Ref's Will button-downs. So good.

Reformation, Cynthia High Rise Straight Jeans
Reformation
Cynthia High Rise Straight Jeans

The perfect straight-leg jeans.

Mikayla Ballet Flat
Reformation
Mikayla Ballet Flat

Elegant ballet flats to ease you into fall.

Jadey Cashmere Oversized V-Neck Sweater
Reformation
Jadey Cashmere Oversized V-Neck Sweater

Kickstart your fall shopping now with this gorgeous cashmere sweater.

Rosetta Sling Crossbody Bag
Reformation
Rosetta Sling Crossbody Bag

The luxe-looking bag you'll reach for daily.

Reformation, Kourtney Dress
Reformation
Kourtney Dress

For weddings, bridal showers, and beyond.

Malorie Silk Dress
Reformation
Malorie Silk Dress

A very special slip dress.

woman in knit cardigan and pants

(Image credit: @tamaramory)

Fantino Cashmere Collared Cardigan
Reformation
Fantino Cashmere Collared Cardigan

The transeasonal piece you're going to love.

Christina Heeled Sandal
Reformation
Christina Heeled Sandal

Cute shoes—is what everyone will say to you.

Domini Dress
Reformation
Domini Dress

Pretty vintage vibes.

Rose Cashmere Linen Set
Reformation
Rose Cashmere Linen Set

The linen cashmere set I plan on living in for the next month.

Reformation, Sora Linen Dress
Reformation
Sora Linen Dress

Okay, fun!

Maya Flat Sandal
Reformation
Maya Flat Sandal

Those charming bow details though.

Shae Knit Top
Reformation
Shae Knit Top

We love a day-to-night top to pair with our jeans.

Bea Skirt
Reformation
Bea Skirt

Don't underestimate the power of a pretty floral midi skirt.

Alice Heeled Sandal
Reformation
Alice Heeled Sandal

The perfect heel height for dancing, walking, and looking chic.

Raye Mid Rise Relaxed Jean Shorts
Reformation
Raye Mid Rise Relaxed Jean Shorts

Pair these relaxed denim shorts with an oversize ivory sweater as we head into the new season.

Cherise Linen Dress
Reformation
Cherise Linen Dress

So charming.

Willah Top
Reformation
Willah Top

Just add vintage high-waisted jeans.

Wade Kitten Heel
Reformation
Wade Kitten Heel

Style with jeans and dresses alike.

Alana Two Piece
Reformation
Alana Two Piece

This set belongs at your next warm-weather vacation.

Elaina Satin Dress
Reformation
Elaina Satin Dress

Turn heads in this stunner.

Jennifer Aniston in Reformation

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Kourtney Dress
Reformation
Kourtney Dress

The one where Jennifer Aniston wears the Kourtney dress.

Giusta Cropped Cashmere Cardigan
Reformation
Giusta Cropped Cashmere Cardigan

Run, don't walk when Ref's cashmere goes on sale.

Agathea Chunky Loafer
Reformation
Agathea Chunky Loafer

Chunky loafers for the fall win.

Bailey Top
Reformation
Bailey Knit Top

The top you'll be glad you bought come October.

Jayde High Rise Denim Midi Skirt
Reformation
Jayde High Rise Denim Midi Skirt

Style with knee-high boots as the temps start to cool.

Thea T-Strap Flat Sandal
Reformation
Thea T-Strap Flat Sandal

Chic T-strap sandals.

Woman in Kourtney dress from reformation

(Image credit: @abimarvel)

Kourtney Dress Es
Reformation
Kourtney Dress

Insta-worthy.

Thea Linen Dress
Reformation
Thea Linen Dress

Love this print.

Darcy Knit Top
Reformation
Darcy Knit Top

A striking red top you can pair with your denim.

Judith Jones
Judith Jones
Senior Fashion Market Editor

Judith Jones is the senior fashion market editor at Who What Wear who specializes in shopping content and trend stories with high-affiliate impact. She shares the coolest, most desirable fashion market finds and brands for every budget. Previous to working in fashion, Judith worked as a TV host on the PBS travel show Globe Trekker (airing on Netflix and Amazon Prime) sharing her passion for travel and culture.

