Louis Vuitton Just Debuted a New Capsule Collection With Tyler, the Creator

(Image credit: Louis Vuitton/Luis Perez)

It's not every day that a new fashion campaign captures our attention (admittedly, we see a lot), but lately Louis Vuitton has us on high alert. Recently the French luxury brand debuted its spring 2024 men's collection co-designed with Tyler, the Creator, and its retro-preppy pieces are worth a closer look.

The collection includes a bit of everything, from outerwear to footwear, leather accessories, and playful "Craggy" monogram and green Damier patterns. It's a delightful mix of Tyler, the Creator's signature preppy style, and artistic director Pharrell Williams's dandy dressing sensibilities. And, perhaps most exciting of all, it features five new bag shapes: an Envelope Messenger, an Envelope WW and an Envelope Pouch, as well as a Rush Bumbag and a dog-shaped strap bag.

"My main focus was making things I would wear all the time," Tyler, the Creator, shared in a press release. "I dress the same in a meeting as I do a performance or grocery store trip, so hand drawing the monogram felt like the perfect balance to me."

Williams concurred, noting the many elements specific to Tyler built into these pieces. and "It’s been inspiring to see him hone in on his craft and collaborate with him for this Spring collection.”

Scroll on to check out pieces from Louis Vuitton's latest menswear offerings—many can be purchased online, but some are only available in stores—and don't miss the playful lookbook!

Shop Louis Vuitton's New Spring Capsule Collection

Louis Vuitton Cotton Aviator Jacket With Monogram Fleece Collar $3300 SHOP NOW A combination of sturdy cotton and soft fleece makes this aviator jacket ideal for spring's unpredictable weather patterns.

Louis Vuitton Signature Light Cardigan $1710 SHOP NOW We love this retro, yet totally on-trend cardigan.

Louis Vuitton Horizon 55 $3950 SHOP NOW This colorful monogram pattern won't get lost at baggage claim.

Louis Vuitton LV Trainer Sneaker $1430 SHOP NOW Yes, the LV sneaker comes in several colors, but we're partial to this pretty blue on blue.

Louis Vuitton Monogram Tribute Sunglasses $665 SHOP NOW Business in the front, party on the sides.

Louis Vuitton Printed Monogram Windbreaker $3050 SHOP NOW This playful windbreaker is making me look forward to rainy days.

Louis Vuitton Envelope Pouch $1610 SHOP NOW We love a petite pouch!

Louis Vuitton Cable-Knit Wool And Mohair V-Neck Pullover $2080 SHOP NOW Quality cable knit never goes out of style.

Louis Vuitton Embroidered Varsity Jacket $6250 SHOP NOW Way more stylish than a legit letterman's jacket.

Louis Vuitton LV Palace Slipper $835 SHOP NOW Louis Vuitton slippers sound so luxurious!