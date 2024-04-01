Louis Vuitton Just Debuted a New Capsule Collection With Tyler, the Creator
It's not every day that a new fashion campaign captures our attention (admittedly, we see a lot), but lately Louis Vuitton has us on high alert. Recently the French luxury brand debuted its spring 2024 men's collection co-designed with Tyler, the Creator, and its retro-preppy pieces are worth a closer look.
The collection includes a bit of everything, from outerwear to footwear, leather accessories, and playful "Craggy" monogram and green Damier patterns. It's a delightful mix of Tyler, the Creator's signature preppy style, and artistic director Pharrell Williams's dandy dressing sensibilities. And, perhaps most exciting of all, it features five new bag shapes: an Envelope Messenger, an Envelope WW and an Envelope Pouch, as well as a Rush Bumbag and a dog-shaped strap bag.
"My main focus was making things I would wear all the time," Tyler, the Creator, shared in a press release. "I dress the same in a meeting as I do a performance or grocery store trip, so hand drawing the monogram felt like the perfect balance to me."
Williams concurred, noting the many elements specific to Tyler built into these pieces. and "It’s been inspiring to see him hone in on his craft and collaborate with him for this Spring collection.”
Scroll on to check out pieces from Louis Vuitton's latest menswear offerings—many can be purchased online, but some are only available in stores—and don't miss the playful lookbook!
Shop Louis Vuitton's New Spring Capsule Collection
A combination of sturdy cotton and soft fleece makes this aviator jacket ideal for spring's unpredictable weather patterns.
Yes, the LV sneaker comes in several colors, but we're partial to this pretty blue on blue.
This playful windbreaker is making me look forward to rainy days.
Quality cable knit never goes out of style.
Drew Elovitz is originally from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, but has spent the last decade living and working in New York City. She earned a master's degree in media and popular culture from New York University, then began her career on the internet as the Twitter voice of Barbie. She worked previously at Who What Wear as the director of content strategy and also spent several years leading the social media teams at Teen Vogue and Entertainment Weekly. You'll find her byline on the site around topics such as celebrity fashion, must-have basics, beauty favorites (particularly nail polish), and wellness tips and tricks. Her personal style tends to favor the classics: She loves crisp white button-downs, sneakers, and skinny jeans—and no look is complete without a great pair of oversize sunglasses and a trusty leather jacket. After she finishes reading the entire internet every day, she can be found dining out at her favorite restaurants, trying new beauty treatments, or indulging her historical-fiction habit.