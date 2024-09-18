How to Make Your First Watch Purchase

Welcome to The Who What Wear Podcast. Think of it as your direct line to the designers, stylists, beauty experts, editors, and tastemakers who are shaping the fashion-and-beauty world. Subscribe to The Who What Wear Podcast on Apple Podcasts and Spotify.

It's time to level up your wrist game. Not sure where to start? Don't worry—Who What Wear's Associate Director of Fashion News Erin Fitzpatrick has you covered.

Whether you're looking to purchase your first watch or are an avid collector, Fitzpatrick's recent feature on the history of women's watches breaks down the past, present, and future of the industry. For newbies to the watch game, Fitzpatrick emphasizes that there really aren't any rules to how to style your watch.

For the latest episode of the Who What Wear Podcast, Fitzpatrick breaks down the latest trends in watches, her tips for making your first watch purchase, and more.

For excerpts from their conversation, scroll below.

You wrote this really well-researched story on the history of women's watches. Tell me about why this topic was something that you're passionate about and how you went about researching it.



I personally became interested in watches only fairly recently. The only watch I ever remember owning previously was a Marc by Marc Jacobs gold watch in college, which I thought was the epitome of luxury.

A couple of years ago, I went to Switzerland and I met with some watch brands. I was really inspired by the tradition of Swiss watchmaking, which is the real pinnacle of the watch industry, and is not, in fact, Marc by Marc Jacobs, like I thought.

I organized the story into three parts: Past, present, and future of women's watches. I interviewed a few different categories of experts. Starting with executives, like the CEO of Omega and the artistic director of Chopard for some top-level insights. I also interviewed a couple of female athletes. A skier and a diver. I really wanted to include them, because there are examples of how women aren't just interested in aesthetics and how a watch looks, but they also really care about the highly technical, functional aspects of watches.

Lastly, another category of experts I talked to was social media influencers. I talked to a couple of women who have become really popular on Instagram and TikTok for cultivating a community of women who love watches.

What are some of the top styles on either end of the spectrum—dainty versus oversize—and how are people styling them with their outfits?



I think, in general, there really aren't any rules to it. You can totally wear a fancier cocktail watch running errands to the office and vice versa, like a sports watch. I feel like you can easily dress it up. In terms of specific styles, for sure, the gold Cartier Baignoire is hugely popular. I included it as the watch that's most viral on Instagram. Celebrities like Emma Chamberlain are fans. On the oversize are the kind of sportier watches and a lot of stainless-steel versions.

Are there any specific styles that are fashion girl–approved? Like, if you get this watch, you'll get lots of compliments. You'll be in style forever. You can wear it all the time and with lots of different outfits.



Personally, my dream watch is the Cartier Tank Française. I was influenced by Princess Diana. I think that is super classic. However, of course, not everybody has a Cartier budget, and there is a Citizen watch, I believe, it's called the Bianca, that is not a copy. It's not trying to reproduce the Cartier Tank Française, but it's really pretty and it's around the $400 mark.

What are some of the bigger shifts you're seeing that might be going into next year?



Among my experts, several of them agreed that colorful watches will be quite big next year for women. There are different options here. You could go for a classic, stainless steel bracelet strap and then you can have the dial be a fun color. Or you can have the more monochrome look, where you have maybe a green strap and a green dial. I think both options are super fun. I really love the colorful trends.

If you only have a budget to buy one watch; perhaps maybe you don't choose the electric blue one, but it's a really fun trend to experiment with if you want to. Another trend that my experts brought up was jewelry-like watches, which are just made to look more like a bracelet than a traditional watch.

One of my experts brought up an interesting point that she really likes art deco, vintage cocktail watches and that you can find them at more affordable prices compared to contemporary versions.

