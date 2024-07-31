All the Swim Trends, Brands, and Accessories Our Editors Love This Season

Welcome to The Who What Wear Podcast. Think of it as your direct line to the designers, stylists, beauty experts, editors, and tastemakers who are shaping the fashion-and-beauty world. Subscribe to The Who What Wear Podcast on Apple Podcasts and Spotify.

It’s time to break out the scoop-neck one-pieces, raffia totes, and jelly sandals: The Who What Wear 2024 Summer Swim Report has officially arrived.

For the latest episode of The Who What Wear Podcast, Associate Director of Special Projects Kristen Nichols and associate editor Sierra Mayhew sit down with Editor in Chief Kat Collings to report on the biggest trends in swimwear this season, which include whimsical, childlike prints and under-the-sea motifs. They’re also giving us the lowdown on the coolest brands at every price point—plus what bags, cover-ups, and jewelry you need to level up any swim 'fit. (Hint: Adding charms to your swimsuit is a must.) Be sure to listen to the full episode to hear if your listener question made it into the episode!

For excerpts from their conversation, scroll below.

I can't wait to get your expert opinions on all the trends and brands we should have on our radars this summer. … I'm curious if you are seeing anything in terms of new silhouettes that are just emerging. … And is there anything reemerging that we've seen before, but maybe it's back in style?

Sierra Mayhew: One of the reemerging trends that I'm most excited about is a balconette bra. It's kind of like one of those swimsuit tops that has underwire in it, and it mimics lingerie—it's one of those lingerie/swimwear moments. And usually when I think of lingerie, I think of something more scandalous, but this is a style that feels modest and elegant while still being very flattering. And then also, I love swimming, and I feel really supported in it.

Swim in it! What a concept—it's actually gonna be functional. I know we're all about form here at Who What Wear, but I love something that checks both boxes. I've been seeing that a lot too. It feels a little like pinup, retro in a really cute way. It's very feminine. I'm into it.

SM: I also love the retro briefs that we've been seeing. It first really stuck out to me during the Miu Miu fashion show for spring/summer in 2024, and I've seen a lot of brands follow suit, which has been fun.

H&M Balconette Bikini Top $7 SHOP NOW

Miu Miu Logo-Embroidered Bikini Bottoms $925 SHOP NOW

Okay, so let's say you already have your trendier swim pieces and you need a great classic suit. I'm curious, for the more timeless folks who are listening, what are some cuts and colors you'd recommend?

Kristen Nichols: In the fashion space as a whole this year, we've really seen this return to more elegant pieces, more investment-worthy classics, and so it's really not a surprise to me that we're seeing that translate to swimwear. I think where we're seeing this come across is the rise of one-pieces in general. According to Data, But Make It Fashion, … one-pieces are 24% more popular right now than bikinis. So I think if you're going to invest in a more classic piece, a one-piece is a great place to start in terms of specific styles. We're seeing these '90s-inspired scoop-neck one-pieces. Specifically, I feel like the Jil Sander ones are really popular and were actually everywhere last summer and sold out and recently were restocked.

JIL SANDER Swimsuit $470 SHOP NOW

J.Crew Heritage Ccoopback One-Piece Swimsuit $50 SHOP NOW

KN: We're also seeing simple triangle string bikinis and then also pieces with this really elegant metal hardware that have a throwback vibe—Tory Burch comes to mind. They have these clip one-pieces that are really pretty. And then in terms of actual colorways, I think this is a place where you can't go wrong by sticking to a neutral. So whether that's black or white or even a color like navy, burgundy, or something we're calling "martini olive green" that's really emerging right now. But then, if you want something that's trendy yet still classic, you can also go in the direction of a Missoni zigzag that's really timeless but colorful and fun.

MISSONI Mare Crochet-Knit Triangle Halterneck Bikini $550 SHOP NOW

So let's talk prints and design motifs. I feel like we're seeing an under-the-sea resurgence moment, and I want to hear more about this because everyone likes to be a mermaid in the summer. Which brands are doing it right?

SM: I love this one. I first kind of noticed this trend come up with a Leslie Amon swimsuit that has a starfish in the center, and Jasmine Tookes wore it. I've seen it on so many cool people on my Instagram feed. And I started to see other brands also incorporate seashells and ocean-like prints and starfish and other sea creatures. I think it's so fun to pay homage to the ocean when you're there and wear something that really speaks to it. And while mermaid-core kind of came and went, we’re still holding on to those swimsuits, which I think is super fun. I obviously love Leslie Amon for this trend, but I just discovered this brand on shopbop called Shani Shemer, and it just has a lot of really great seashell moments. And Adriana Degreas has a swimsuit that has seashell cups, and I think it's so pretty.

Shani Shemer Rosalin Bikini Top $172 SHOP NOW

Adriana Degreas La Mer Coquillage High-Rise Bikini $425 $255 SHOP NOW

Okay, I feel like I have a good handle on what's trending in the actual swimsuits we should be buying, but obviously, it's about the full look. Curious if you have any accessories on your radar that are great to bring with you on vacation?

KN: I thought we'd seen it all when it came to raffia bags, but I guess we haven't, because they continue to get reinvented. There's a brand called DeMellier that's an editor favorite for work totes, but they also have a lot of very cool raffia bags as well. And then we're also seeing a lot of designers come out with raffia versions of their iconic bags: the Ferragamo Hug Bag, the St. Laurent Icare tote just recently dropped in raffia. And then I think Loewe does great raffia bags every summer, and there's always a new version. The style I'm eyeing this summer is this striped version, and it's really pretty, like a brown-and-taupe colorway of the Puzzle bag. But of course, you can get a raffia bag at really any price point. Those are a few that stand out in the designer space, though.

DeMellier The Capri Natural Raffia & Black Smooth $395 SHOP NOW

Tell me about jewelry and hats.

KN: For jewelry, I actually recently wrote a story on collar necklaces, which [is] almost like wearing a bangle around your neck—a choker, a little thicker, maybe—and usually in a tube-like metal. One of the insider jewelry brands that I can't stop thinking about is Jessica McCormack, and she has a really beautiful version with a diamond charm hanging off the front. But there [are] versions at all price points. And then, as you were mentioning earlier, Kat, '80s earrings are going strong. We saw them a lot last summer, and they're still wildly popular, whether you're wearing as earrings or to adorn a bikini strap or the strap of a dress, like we're seeing on TikTok. A few brands are really doing this well—Méga by stylist Dani Michelle [Ed. Note: Check out Michelle's episode of The Who What Wear Podcast!] has really great versions, as well as Heaven Mayhem. So I think we'll continue to see those be really big this summer.

SM: I love a bucket hat still. I feel like that emerged as a beachwear trend a while ago, and it's still a moment—like, a crochet bucket hat just never fails. It has a lot of character and fun.

MÉGA Step Earrings $188 SHOP NOW

Heaven Mayhem Mini Knot Mixed $90 SHOP NOW

This interview has been edited and condensed for clarity.