The Best Trends From Paris Fashion Week

From scarves tied onto handbags to draping, draping, and more draping, our editors saw so many trends on the runways of Paris Fashion Week this season.

For Who What Wear's Associate Director of Special Projects Kristen Nichols, the tone for PFW was set by the Saint Laurent show at the beginning of the week.

"One of the buzziest moments from the week overall was the first day of Paris Fashion Week, which is when the Saint Laurent collection happened and was really just a very strong collection that set the tone for Paris Fashion Week," Nichols said.

For the latest episode of The Who What Wear Podcast, Nichols sat down with Who What Wear's Shopping Director Bobby Schuessler to share her highlights from the week, what she wore to shows, and more.

For excerpts from the conversation, scroll below.

What did you wear during Paris Fashion Week?



Most seasons, in general, I really try to just stick to my personal style—rather than gravitating to any super new trends.

I did have a few newer outfits planned, but when the rain threw me for a curveball, I really reached for staples in my closet.

So that included some Khaite jeans, a go-to pair of boots, and a lot of trench coats.

Speaking of that, what are fashion people wearing right now in Paris?



I feel like the runway shows are one point of inspiration, but I think seeing what the attendees are wearing is equally inspiring to me because it really shows how to maybe wear some of those new pieces in cool ways, off the runway.

Some of the most inspiring, either styling ideas or items, came through in the way of scarves and draped tops.

We saw a lot of interesting ways people were wearing scarves, which I feel like is something that hasn't necessarily been cool or in fashion in a long time.

Seeing that was really interesting—whether it was tied onto a bag or tied around the neck.

Obviously, it's very French to wear a scarf, but I feel like we're seeing it in just new, cooler ways.

Also, in that vein, a lot of kind of draped tops. We saw these on the runway for fall at brands like Bottega [Veneta].

I think that those pieces are really resonating right now.

We were also just seeing people getting back to dressing like themselves.

The street style for so long has been about these kind of peacocking looks and wearing every trend, and it was really refreshing to just see people kind of leaning into their own style.

Give me a few of your top moments from Paris Fashion Week.



A lot of celebrity moments, but the collection, in general, was just incredible. I think it will translate across editorial, as well as sales.

On the other side of things, Chanel returned to the Grand Palais in Paris, which is the venue they've shown at for a long time, but it was undergoing renovations, so that was a buzzy moment, as well.

The brand is actually in between designers right now. They have yet to announce the new creative director, so this was a collection designed by the creation studio.

It was a really fun, light collection that I think reflected the space that we were in while we watched it.

This interview has been edited and condensed for clarity.