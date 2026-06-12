These Are the Top Vintage-Wedding-Dress Brands in 2026, According to Experts

In 2026, brides are overwhelmed. They have to decide when to tie the knot, where to do it, how many guests each party can invite, which font to have on their invitations, what type of napkins to use for the reception, and how much to budget for flowers. Perhaps most importantly—or, at least, it feels that way in the moment—they must choose what to wear. This decision often leads to a crucial question. Where do I start? While this is a complex question, the straightforward answer lies in selecting one of three paths: custom creations, off-the-rack selections, or vintage treasures.
For those seeking individuality, timelessness, sustainability, and storytelling, vintage bridal attire has emerged as the choice. This shift toward archival pieces is largely driven by a desire for uniqueness in an increasingly digital and visible wedding environment. As modern ceremonies are shared and saved across platforms like Instagram and Pinterest, brides are choosing vintage styles to ensure their looks feels personal and distinct from the seasonal sameness found in contemporary bridal offerings.
Ironically, many brides today are gravitating to the same types of vintage bridal looks. Lily Kaizer—the founder of Happy Isles, a luxury-vintage bridal salon in NYC and L.A.—notes that brides currently seeking vintage options are drawn to aesthetics that blend romanticism with a contemporary edge. These sought-after silhouettes are often formfitting yet designed to allow for fluid movement. Echoing this sentiment, Lizzie Wheeler, founder of the New York City–based vintage and archival bridal studio Studio Dorothy, agrees that "sleek shapes with some structure and a little sex appeal" are particularly popular, especially when made of lace.
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But it's not just the styles that are similar; the designers favored by brides are too. Whether they are coming into boutiques with specific requests or browsing without direction until they find a piece they love, those getting married right now are looking to the same designers.
If you're getting married or simply curious, keep reading. Ahead, we're rounding up the top five vintage wedding brands, according to Kaizer, Wheeler, and Alexis Novak, founder of Tab Vintage, a Los Angeles–based archival vintage studio. Hint: One is John Galliano.
The Top 5 Vintage-Wedding-Dress Brands of 2026
John Galliano
Vintage designs by Galliano for Dior remain some of the most coveted pieces in fashion, particularly for bridal and occasionwear. His influence is enduring, and he famously designed Kate Moss's wedding gown in 2011.
"Dior for Galliano is always sought-after," says Kaizer. Novak agrees, noticing that Galliano's vintage slip dresses are especially coveted for their timeless appeal.
While many fashion brides actively seek out Galliano pieces, others, even those who are in the know, discover them unexpectedly. One example is Who What Wear features editor Ana Escalante, who found a vintage Christian Dior by John Galliano ivory skirt suit while searching for her courthouse wedding look. "My friend Lizzie Wheeler, who's the mastermind behind Studio Dorothy, was hearing me lament about not finding many chic vintage options that came above a size US 8, much less ones from brands I covet," Escalante says. "She sent me this white Christian Dior by John Galliano suit set in my size, and without thinking, my hands were flying over my phone buttons and buying the suit set practically sight unseen." The vintage two-piece look consisted of a jacket and pencil skirt complete with sweet, delicate lace embroidery on the skirt and jacket sleeves.
John Galliano
Vintage Long Dress
Dior By Galliano
Vintage 2000 Dress Set
John Galliano
Vintage Long Dress
Ralph Lauren
Whether it's a sleek slip dress for the rehearsal dinner, a runway gown for the reception, or a minidress for the after-party, brides are looking for ways to incorporate archival Ralph Lauren into any wedding moment. Wheeler notes that it's one of the main brands that often come up when brides visit Studio Dorothy with requests, and it makes sense. The appeal lies in Ralph Lauren's timeless American glamour and sophisticated silhouettes. Because many of these vintage designs are instantly recognizable yet still pared back and low-key, they offer an insider appeal that resonates with modern brides.
Ralph Lauren
Silk Midi Length Dress
Ralph Lauren Purple Label
Runway Coat
Ralph Lauren Purple Label
Evening Gown
Bob Mackie
Archival Bob Mackie designs offer a one-of-a-kind presence with a distinctive nature that feels luxurious and deeply personal, which is why he's among the most popular vintage-wedding-dress designers. Novak and Kaizer have both observed a significant surge in demand for Mackie's work. Novak notes an increasing affinity for his "exquisite beaded dresses," particularly for bridal after-party looks, and Kaizer highlights that his beaded designs and those featuring corsetry are in high demand at her boutique right now.