Considering a Pre-Loved Wedding Dress? This Is Everything You Need to Know, According to Experts

Finding ‘the dress’ is an exciting prospect for brides-to-be—but typically, it's also a costly one. And that's before you add shoes, a veil and finishing touches into the mix. The UK wedding industry rakes in billions of pounds annually, with the bridal industry alone accounting for approximately 400 million. Gulp.

But we're not here to take the magic away from your big day with a stream of scary statistics. Instead, we've come armed with a solution: preloved wedding dresses. In the current climate, it's no surprise that more and more brides are choosing secondhand gowns over straight-off-the-runway designs. After all, most women wear their wedding dress for just a few hours—except for those handy with a sewing machine who can repurpose it post-nuptials.

Opting for a secondhand dress isn't just the smart choice financially; it's better for the environment, too. With tens of thousands of couples tying the knot in Britain each year, think of all the fabric that must go into making wedding dresses and the waste created in the process. Giving a second life to a garment that's already been made and worn is the far more sustainable route.

We consulted some experts who make a strong case for what we believe is the future of bridalwear. Grace Richmond and Abi Gadsby founded The Loop to challenge negative perceptions around buying preloved and normalise the choice for brides on a budget. Their curated selection of luxury gowns features the likes of Emilia Wickstead, Khaite and Rocksanda.

Similarly committed to keeping secondhand dresses in circulation, Jenny Palmer is the Business and Commercial Director at Brides do Good, a company which donates a share of each sale to charities working to empower women and end child marriage.

Below, hear from these experts on why you should consider purchasing a secondhand wedding dress before splurging on that six-figure gown you've been eyeing.

1. You'll Save Some Money—But How Much?

“We sell dresses to suit all budgets, but they are all individually a bargain when you compare the current price to their RRP,” says Grace from The Loop. “We have some dresses that were over £10,000, now 60% off, plus amazing designer dresses for less than £1,000.”

By saving in the dress department, you can avoid tipping over your maximum budget—and hopefully have some pounds left over to put towards other things. “The stigma around wearing a second-hand dress is waning because of the financial sense of it all. And this way, more can be saved for the cocktails or a honeymoon!”

2. You'll Help the Planet

There’s definitely a growing awareness and concern about sustainability within the bridal industry,” explains Jenny, Business and Commercial Director at Brides Do Good. “Brides are increasingly mindful of the environmental impact of their wedding choices and are actively seeking ways to reduce their carbon footprint. Opting for a preloved wedding dress aligns perfectly with this ethos, as it gives a gown a second life, minimising waste and resource consumption.”

3. Your Dress Will Tell a Story

“Preloved dresses really are as good as new, if not better,” says Grace. “It's rewarding to say have hunted for something special, that has many stories and your special day becomes one of them.”

This is especially true of vintage dresses—many frocks from days gone by have been stores away for decades and are now being sold on sites like Etsy and eBay. Wearing a dress from the 1960s, ’70s or ’80s and thinking about its original wearer will add an extra source of joy to your day. Even better if you already have access to a dress passed down from a relative.

4. You Can Tailor it to Your Taste

Expect to have to make a few—or a lot of!—alterations to your preloved dress (this is often the case with new dresses, too). In the process of trying on preloved options, keep the size bracket wide and don't be intimidated by a “project”. Never underestimate the power of a good tailor.

“Typically, our customers like to do the tailoring with us as well,” says The Loop's Abi. “We have the best tailor ever—she is a genius. Grace is a stylist too so she knows exactly how to make the dresses fit and flatter our brides.”





5. Yes, You Can Still Embrace Bridal Trends

If you're a trend-led bride and you're worried a secondhand dress will feel “dated”, the good news is that many of the pieces both The Loop and Brides Do Good stock are recent donations from renowned labels. Trends don't move that fast, so the chances of finding something that feels current are still pretty high.

“The 2024 bridal season is leaning toward fuller, feminine silhouettes with touches of floral appliqué, bows, pearls and even colour,” says Jenny. “House of Savin, one of the brands we carry, caters beautifully to these feminine silhouettes with stunning detail.”

