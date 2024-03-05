This Artist Wore a Classic Hollywood-Inspired Gown for Her Glamorous Black-Tie Wedding

Welcome to Who What Wear Weddings , the destination for style-minded weddings. Expect insightful tips straight from the newlyweds, shoppable elements and plenty of must-save imagery as we share the nuptials of our favourite fashion people getting married. For upcoming features, share your submissions here .

Sally Ashour , an artist and business owner, and her now husband Abdul Ayyad were best friends long before a romantic relationship developed. Their journey "took an unexpected turn that felt straight of a movie," according to the bride, which is fitting, because as you’ll see, their wedding was full of vintage touches and Old Hollywood glamour. "We both firmly believe in destiny because the way we realised our feelings for each other was like something out of a fairy tale," Ashour explains. "We never doubted for a moment that we were meant to be together, and when we finally admitted our strong feelings, we faced a big decision: either walk away or commit to each other forever. But when Abdul expressed his desire for a future together, I knew I felt the same. It was surprising for our friends and family when we told them since they hadn't seen us as a couple before. But ultimately everyone was happy for us, and so were we."

And so they began planning their dream wedding, which took place in Florida and incorporated intimate details in everything from the music to the embroidery on the veil. Scroll to read more about this gorgeous, showstopping wedding from the bride's point of view, from getting ready to the party.

"For my preparation, it was essential to have my closest companions by my side: my bridesmaids, sisters, best friends and sister-in-law."

"For hair and makeup, I entrusted Yara, a talented makeup artist based in Tampa, Florida, who flawlessly brought my vision to life after showing her just one photo. I opted for elegant Hollywood-style bangs reminiscent of the 1950s, framing my face whilst keeping most of my hair covered in line with my preference. To enhance my look, I incorporated vintage pieces from my own store, Sally De la Rose, including a stunning Christian Dior two-piece set, paired with a robe gifted by my sister from Meshki. The robe’s exceptional quality complemented my pyjama ensemble, creating a cohesive and luxurious feel. Throughout the preparation, I indulged in changing into different vintage pyjama sets from my collection, adding a touch of fun to the experience."

"Blue was the wedding's theme, so I subtly incorporated hints in various aspects, including my bridesmaids’ dresses and vintage pyjama outfits for us to get ready in."

"I paid special attention to my veil, which featured an exquisite lace trim that complemented the elongated silhouette of my dress. To personalise it further, I had a phrase embroidered at the bottom in Arabic. Translated into English it reads, "He came as if he was a soul for my soul." This quote holds deep significance for me, reflecting the beauty of our love story, its ties to destiny and how we met. It was essential to me that this meaningful quote was prominently showcased as part of my bridal ensemble."

"I meticulously curated the setting, ensuring that our getting-ready photos would be captured in my bedroom and my mother’s room—both impeccably decorated to reflect our style. My bedroom harmonised perfectly with the wedding’s overall aesthetic, creating stunning photo opportunities."

"For my wedding gown, I discovered the perfect dress at Roseanna in Tampa, a store known for its exquisite ball gowns—a rarity in the area. Despite my typically simple style, I envisioned a silk dress with a long train. However, when I tried on a ball gown on a whim during an early visit, it was a transformative moment. The quality, beauty and fit left us all speechless. Despite purchasing it nearly two years before the wedding—a risky move considering evolving styles—I knew it was meant for me. Every time I looked at photos of the dress, it felt like discovering everything I didn’t know I wanted—a subtly elegant ball gown with intricate lace details, reminiscent of the veils I admired as a child from the movie A Walk to Remember."

"The veil I found at Roseanna perfectly complemented the dress, aligning with the train and adding the finishing touch to my bridal ensemble. It was a decision guided by destiny and I have no regrets."

"As for accessories, I wanted pieces that were elegant yet understated to let the dress shine. However, being a lover of statement earrings, I wanted something that stood out. I had a serendipitous encounter with the brand Nadri, whose sparkling diamond-like earrings caught my eye during a shopping trip with my best friend. Remembering an email from the brand, I reached back out and they graciously provided the pieces I loved for my wedding. Its timeless diamond-replica pieces were exactly what I was searching for.

"Additionally, my wedding band and earrings matched a pair of diamond rings gifted by my husband, the latter chosen entirely by him—a gesture that made the ring even more special. Together they formed a stunning ensemble, pieced together reflecting our shared vision for our wedding day."

"Keep a wedding journal to jot down any ideas or tasks as they come to mind. This practice ensures nothing gets overlooked and helps maintain an organised to-do list, sparing you last-minute stress during the planning period."

"Being a big fan of Downton Abbey, I was enamoured with the men’s full dress suits, complete with white bow ties and vests. Drawing inspiration from this, I sought a style that echoed the elegance of that era whilst incorporating Abdul’s unique touch and modern flair. After exploring various options, we found a perfect balance we both adored. Abdul’s suit was meticulously crafted by a friend in Turkey, tailored to reflect our vision of timeless yet contemporary elegance."

"Our ceremony diverged from our cultural norms, typically reserved for separate occasions days or even a year before the wedding celebration. Despite this, we chose to incorporate a significant cultural tradition known as the Zaffa, where the groom retrieves the bride from her home amidst drummers and joyful commotion. This poignant moment symbolised our heritage and held profound meaning for us."

"One wedding tip I learned is to remember that you’re also a guest at your own wedding. Your invited guests can greatly influence the event’s success by ensuring your comfort, enjoyment and smooth operations, alleviating worries about their perceptions and enjoyment. This shift in perspective—from prioritising others’ happiness to balancing it with my own—proved invaluable in easing pre-wedding anxieties."

"Initially, I believed I wanted a large Arab-style wedding like my sisters, with 800 too 1000 attendees. However, I realised that having just 120 guests, comprising close friends and family whom I’d interacted with that year, created an intimate and meaningful atmosphere filled with genuine support and positive vibes. Ultimately, prioritising the presence of those who truly wanted to celebrate our happiness made our wedding day special. So I think it’s important that you only invite people you care about and who care about you."

"As an artist, I felt compelled to craft something unique for our wedding, and it turned out to be the most cherished aspect of our special day. I wanted our invitations to exude elegance and intricacy, so I painstakingly designed them from scratch. I created a personalised logo and embossed it onto the envelope, and I even handcrafted a wax seal for added charm. To infuse a vintage touch, I meticulously selected 20-year-old stamps from an antique store, choosing each from a vast collection of over 3000 stamps, which proved to be the most challenging yet rewarding part of the process."

"I explored more than 10 venues before settling on one, with my top choice being a vintage mansion that exuded a French vibe, adorned with abundant art. Despite its stunning architecture, we faced space constraints, and given Florida’s unpredictable weather, I opted against outdoor venues. Ultimately, I prioritised proximity, aesthetics and the decorator’s skill, knowing any space could be transformed, particularly focusing on the ceiling. The Hilton Tampa Downtown stood out with its breathtaking ceiling, boasting chandeliers over 20 feet long. This venue has the most beautiful ceilings of any other I have seen in all of Tampa Bay. These chandeliers—nine in total—elevated the ambiance and became a focal point, adding a captivating artistic touch to our wedding style, leaving guests in awe."

"Before the entrance, we arranged for a harpist to serenade our guests with classical music during the cocktail hour, creating a captivating ambiance. Although we missed witnessing this ourselves, the feedback from our guests was overwhelmingly positive, elevating the atmosphere and aligning perfectly with the venue’s style."

"I adore classic and vintage styles, especially candles and elegant lighting, which I insisted on incorporating into my wedding. My decorator Farheti perfectly captured my vision, understanding my aesthetic to the last detail. Stepping into the venue, it was as if my vision boards had sprung to life, mirroring the inspiration I’d collected over two years. Each element, including the presence of a harp, resonated uniquely with my style, reflecting both my and my husband’s love. I aimed for subtle details that spoke to me as an artist, even if they went unnoticed by others. Orchids, for example, adorned everything from bouquets to boutonnieres, echoing throughout the decor, including our home’s entrance."

"During the reception, we provided specific instructions to the DJ, particularly regarding my entrance song. Opting for a slow, culturally and religiously rich piece with a touch of classic violin, we decided to walk in together—a departure from tradition but a meaningful choice for us. The timing of our entrance, synchronised with the music, was meticulously planned, with our adorable ring bearers preceding us. This same song, strategically planned for the cake-cutting ceremony, served as a beautiful narrative arc for our wedding festivities."

"Consider hiring vendors who offer multiple services to streamline your planning process. Opting for experienced professionals who can efficiently handle multiple tasks reduces stress and simplifies coordination, allowing you to focus on other aspects of your wedding planning."

"To infuse energy and joy into the event, we seamlessly transitioned from emotional melodies to vibrant cultural music, featuring traditional Palestinian and Middle Eastern tunes, eventually culminating in lively hits from the '70s and '80s including ABBA to close the celebration."

"Another personal touch was our logo, which featured prominently at the centre of the dance floor and was subtly woven into various aspects of the event, from menu cards to the car’s license plate. These details, though understated, encapsulated the essence of our love and added a personal touch that made our wedding truly ours."

"Assign someone to capture candid phone photos and videos during the event, even if you’ve hired professional photographers and videographers. Whilst their work may take time to edit, having spontaneous moments readily available allows for easy sharing online. Imperfect yet authentic memories resonate with people and add a personal touch to your wedding documentation."

