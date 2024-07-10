I Only Fly Coach, But These 5 Expert Travel Hacks Make Me Feel Like I'm in First Class

By
published

Photo of dark green suitcase and carry-on luggage on balcony overlooking Mediterranean sea.

(Image credit: @lucywilliams02)

With a heavy roster of flights this summer and beyond, my group chats and social media feed is filled with chic outfits, incredible landscape photos, and lust-worthy hotel shots during a period of intense travel. My secret to partaking in a fun-filled, luxurious summer abroad is to save your money anywhere else you can—which, in my case, usually involves taking red-eye flights and sitting in the back of a cramped economy section.

I'm an expert traveler (last year, I logged over 150 hours just flying!), so trust me when I say that I've hacked making economy seats feel like I'm in first class. Whether it comes to maximizing your in-flight beauty routine or packing those viral travel accessories for a long-haul international flight, these five travel tips will make your experience to your final destination that much better— no upgrades needed!

Invest in a High-Quality Carry-On Suitcase

Woman traveling, wearing jeans, blazer, and blue carry-on suitcase at airport

(Image credit: @symphonyofsilk)

Long gone are the days of tumbling through the airport with a half-broken suitcase that's missing a wheel or two. After severely upgrading my $35 carry-on I fished from the clearance bin to a Rimowa cabin-size suitcase, I've been telling everyone in my life to do the same. Unlike checked luggage, you'll be with your carry-on throughout your flight, so it's important to buy an investment piece that lasts. Who cares if you're in row 33?

Classic Cabin
RIMOWA
Classic Cabin

Ambeur 22-Inch Rolling Spinner Carry-On
Tumi
International Expandable 4 Wheeled Carry-On

The 21-Inch Carry-On Roller
Béis
The 21-Inch Carry-On Roller

The Carry-On Flex
Away
The Carry-On Flex

Plan Your In-Flight Beauty Routine

Woman traveling, wearing under-eye mask and over-the-ear headphones.

(Image credit: @kitkeenan)

I'm guilty of neglecting my skincare when I'm traveling on a long-haul flight. Instead of washing your face with bathroom soap and hoping for the best, opt to upgrade your wellness experience with travel-size products you can apply from the comfort of your seat. Sheet masks, eye patches, and lip balm are all small changes that can have a big impact if you're traveling for six or more hours.

So Eye-Ronic Reusable Eye Mask
Jeumont Skincare
So Eye-Ronic Reusable Eye Mask

Resurrection Aromatique Hand Balm
Aesop
Resurrection Aromatique Hand Balm

Cryo Rubber™ Face Mask With Firming Collagen
Dr. Jart+
Cryo Rubber Face Mask With Firming Collagen

Lip Butter Balm for Hydration & Shine
Summer Fridays
Iced Coffee Lip Butter Balm

Pack a Cozy Matching Set for Long-Haul Flights

Woman traveling, wearing matching two-piece set with UGG slippers

(Image credit: @darjabarannik)

As much as I wish I could be one of those chic travelers who wears a white button-down shirt and jeans to the airport, I have to be realistic. Instead of turning a look for the tarmac, opt to wear your favorite, yet cute, two-piece matching set so that you look (and feel!) put together while wearing something more akin to a pajama.

Roll-Edge Sweater
H&M
Roll-Edge Sweater

Knit Shorts
H&M
Knit Shorts

Hailee Sweater Set
Free-Est
Hailee Sweater Set

Green Vendome Cropped Sweatshirt
Sporty & Rich
Green Vendome Cropped Sweatshirt

Green Vendome Sweatpants
Sporty & Rich
Green Vendome Sweatpants

Don't Forget the TikTok Travel Accessories

Woman traveling, holding passport case with boarding pass and white jeans with ballet flats.

(Image credit: @fakerstrom)

Although TikTok Shop and Amazon might have some questionable viral flight accessories, I have to admit that some of the travel-focused products you see on the apps are worth it. After succumbing to the algorithm and buying things like portable chargers, supplement cases, and packing cubes, my in-flight experience has been elevated to the max. Nothing brings more comfort than knowing I've maximized my economy seat!

The Cosmetics Case
Béis
The Cosmetics Case

Veger Mini Portable Charger for Iphone, 5000mah 20w Pd Fast Charging Battery Pack, Cordless Portable External Backup Charger for Iphone 13, 12, 11, 8, 7, Xr, Xs Max, Pro Max, Airpods
Veger
Mini Portable Charger

Bagail 8 Set Packing Cubes Luggage Packing Organizers for Travel Accessories-Cream
Bagail
8 Set Packing Cubes

Twelve South Airfly Se Bluetooth Wireless Audio Transmitter Receiver for Airpods or Wireless Headphones - Use With Any 3.5 Mm Audio Jack for Airplanes, Gym Equipment, Tvs, Ipad/tablets and Auto
Twelve South
Airfly SE Bluetooth Wireless Audio Transmitter Receiver for Airpods or Wireless Headphones

Comfortable Footwear Makes or Breaks Your Experience

Woman traveling, wearing Adidas Samba shoes in the back of car

(Image credit: @emmaleger)

Just like wearing a matching set, don't be afraid to wear your favorite pairs of cozy slippers or tried-and-true sneakers on your flight. While it's tempting to opt to wear your chunkiest, heaviest shoes on the plane to optimize your luggage space and avoid overweight baggage fees, you'll end up regretting it shortly after takeoff. If you're not into the cozy slippers look while walking around an airport, buy a thin, packable pair you can change into once you're up in the air.

Ultra Mini Classic Boot
UGG
Ultra Mini Classic Boot

Samba Og Sneaker
Adidas
Samba OG Sneaker

Comfysail Foldable Portable Slippers Washable Open Toe Towelling Slippers With Storage Bag for Spa Travel Hotel/home Guest 34-43
Comfysail
Foldable Portable Slippers

Boston Soft Footbed Clog
Birkenstock
Boston Soft Footbed Clog

Explore More:
Summer Travel
Ana Escalante
Assistant Shopping Editor
Ana Escalante is an award-winning journalist and Gen Z editor whose work ranges from dissecting size inclusivity at fashion week to discussing how American Girl Doll meme accounts are the the answer to society's collective spiral. She's covered it all: Queen Elizabeth II's corgis, Roe v. Wade frontline protests, and the emergence of jorts (or jean shorts for the uninitated). At Who What Wear, Ana is responsible for delivering smart, insightful, personality-driven shopping guides and trend features for a digital-first generation.Before joining Who What Wear, Ana was Glamour magazine's editorial assistant, where she focused on daily news and special packages, including leading the brand's 2022 Met Gala coverage. For more than half a decade, she has covered style, beauty, and digital culture for publications such as Paper magazine, Harper's Bazaar, Vogue Japan, and Allure, among others. Ana has been called a rising star in media by publications such as Nylon and Teen Vogue. (Her mother, meanwhile, calls her "the coolest person" she knows.)
Latest
You might also like
View More ▸