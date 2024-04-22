Fashion People Have Crowned These the Hottest Travel Destinations for 2024

Now that summer is coming into focus, so are our travel plans. Our browser tabs have been open to Google flight searches, our recent saved social media posts feature cool destinations, and our shopping carts are quickly being filled with vacation-worthy items. In fact, in about two months, our social media feeds will be filled with stylish getaways of all sorts, from the manicured beaches of the Hamptons to the charming cobblestone streets in Europe. Naturally, we'll be keeping you up-to-date on where the style is set is jetting off to, but what's even better than making predictions as to where insiders will be heading is to go ahead and ask them directly, which is exactly what we did.

Whether it's the picturesque Italian villa where actress and budding style icon Kelly Rutherford is a regular guest or the star-studded Palm Heights hotel on the Cayman Islands where luxury fashion sourcer Gab Waller is heading to recharge, we have the intel on the coolest getaways the style set will be taking this year. Ahead, discover the seven destinations they're jetting off to, including the noteworthy hotels they'll be checking into and, of course, what they're packing.

WHO: Lauren Santo Domingo, Chief Content Officer, Moda Operandi

WHERE: Paris, France

"We spend time in Paris every summer, but this summer's Olympics make it a particularly exciting time to be there. I'm really looking forward to seeing basketball and the skateboarding with my kids. I will personally be avoiding any tourist hot spots and frequenting my usual locales: Lao Tseu for Chinese, Noir for coffee, and the antique stores around Carré Rive Gauche. That said, there is no getting out of an Le Relais de l'Entrecôte lunch (or two) if my children have any say… I'll just have to brave the lines. If you are heading to Paris for the Olympics and panicking about reservations, I suggest a membership with Paris Society, who manages just about every hot spot."

WHO: Kelly Rutherford, Actress

WHERE: Umbria, Italy

Rutherford is a repeat visitor to Italy and shared that she's always a fan of returning to a few of her favorite places there, including Capri and Umbria. As for the latter, a trip in the region almost guarantees a stay at Tenuta di Murlo, a four-bedroom luxury villa that's set amid the lush rolling hills of Italy's picturesque Umbria region. "It's so beautiful, the food is amazing, and it's dog-friendly," she gushed. As for what she's looking to bring home in her suitcase, handmade sandals and local ceramics are two things she'll always make room for.

WHO: Gab Waller, Luxury Fashion Sourcer

WHERE: Grand Cayman

"I truly can't wait to return to Palm Heights in Grand Cayman this year. I spent two weeks there in December and decided I'm going to make it an annual trip. From the service to the food to the sunrises/sunsets and *that* now-iconic spa, it is a magical place. While vacationing there, I opt for very relaxed and undone beach-style looks. My new Chanel flip-flops, The Row crochet shoes, EB Denim skirt, and plenty of Yevrah Swim will be packed."

WHO: Darrel Hunter, Photographer

WHERE: Athens, Greece

"I am planning a trip to Greece this year. I have never been to Greece before. I am looking forward to exploring Athens and some of the islands. I have had good recommendations. I like exploring and learning more about a place when I visit, enjoying local recommendations. I like the beach, but I'm not really a 'sit by the beach all day' person. I am excited to travel around. I actually have a pair of Issey Miyake trousers that I haven't worn yet that will be perfect for this trip. Also a couple of Dries shirts I haven't gotten to wear too often."

WHO: Tish Weinstock, Beauty Director of British Vogue and System Magazine Writer

WHERE: Big Sur

"In October, my husband and I are going back to Big Sur, but this time, we're taking the kids. We'll do one night in L.A., then stop over at the Madonna Inn, which has these amazing themed bedrooms which I can't wait to show my son, and then head out the next day. What I love about Big Sur is the vastness of the landscape. You have the sea, but you also have amazing hills and foliage, so it's not your usual beach setting. I'm probably most excited about visiting the Big Sur Bakery. They have the best chia-seed parfait there. Not to be that granola girlie, but… Packing-wise, I'll bring some '30s slip dresses, a vintage cardigan from John Galliano which I found on Vestiaire, my Wales Bonner baseball jacket, bikinis from my friend Jessie Andrews's brand Basic Swim, and my trusty Miu Miu leather boots, as I feel like they're pretty hike-proof."

WHO: Jenny Walton, Designer and Fashion Illustrator

WHERE: Vienna, Austria

"I am excited to be returning to Vienna this spring. I've been twice before, and it's such a beautiful city. I love the Kunsthistorisches Museum so will definitely be going there. Last time I went, we also went to the Spanish Riding School and had a private tour of the stables to see the stallions up close, and that was amazing. I love Hotel Sacher, so I'll be staying there!

"I've become a professional at bringing only a carry-on bag and sometimes even just a tote! I love traveling light. You never know what the weather will be like when you travel, so I always like to layer a tank under a cardigan and then bring a big vintage Hermès scarf or something like that that you can easily wrap around yourself or style in different ways."

WHO: Ilirida Krasniqi, Content Creator

WHERE: Tokyo, Japan

"Japan is a dream destination for me this year, and I hope to travel there in October. This trip would be my first time visiting. I am most excited to explore the cuisine in Japan. I enjoy experiencing different cultures through food, so trying out the local dishes will be a top priority for me. Additionally, I plan to visit vintage stores and admire the unique nature and architecture of the country. My itinerary includes exploring Tokyo, Kyoto, and Hiroshima."

