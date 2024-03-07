I Just Spent 2 Weeks in Japan, and These 5 Items Made Packing a Breeze

Regardless of how often I travel, I always find packing particularly stressful. I'm someone who likes to dress according to my mood, which is nearly impossible to predict 14 days into the future and in another country. Suffice it to say, I was feeling the stress when I set out to pack for a two-week trip to Japan in the middle of winter, during which I would be skiing and exploring the cities. Trying to narrow down my packing list to fit everything into one suitcase was quite the undertaking, but I returned feeling pretty proud of my choices.

What I've come to realize about packing is that as long as I have the basics of my outfits covered, everything else can be more flexible depending on how I feel in the moment. For this trip specifically, that meant a great coat, comfortable footwear, and warm accessories. Since returning from said trip, I can confirm there were five items I packed that completely streamlined the rest of the outfit planning and packing. These five items acted as the backbone of my Japan wardrobe, allowing me to build most of my outfits around them. Below, I'm sharing the best travel packing tips I learned by highlighting the five items that carried me during this trip.

1. LEATHER TRENCH

When I say my coat was my outfit for 95% of the trip, I'm not exaggerating. Japan is quite chilly this time of year, so my favorite leather trench coat was wrapped around my body the entire time, making my outfit underneath almost irrelevant. If you're headed on a winter trip, choose your coat wisely, as it's going to do the heavy lifting in the outfit department. I packed the below Nour Hammour coat, and it was my hero piece of the trip.

NOUR HAMMOUR Henri Belted Leather Trench Coat $1750 SHOP NOW

Helsa Waterbased Faux Leather Trench Coat $598 SHOP NOW

Reformation Veda Ashland Leather Trench $798 SHOP NOW

The Frankie Shop Tina Faux Leather Trench Coat $696 SHOP NOW

STAND Studio Betty Trench Coat $596 SHOP NOW

2. XL TOTE

This one helped with both the physical act of packing and the trip itself. My large tote bag allowed me to bring extra stuff on the plane and then acted as my daytime bag while roaming around Japan to house all of my essentials and purchases throughout the day. I brought a small evening bag in addition to the tote, and it was the perfect bag combination.

ATP Atelier Pienza Black Leather Large Tote Bag $750 SHOP NOW

Madewell The Essential Bucket Bag Tote $178 SHOP NOW

LOEWE Puzzle Fold Convertible Medium Leather Tote $1900 SHOP NOW

DEMELLIER New York Croc-Effect Leather Tote $695 SHOP NOW

& Other Stories Large Leather Tote $149 SHOP NOW

3. STRAIGHT-LEG JEANS

Jeans are a no-brainer on a trip, and to me, a straight-leg silhouette is the most versatile. They can be paired with any shoe style and get better the more you wear them. If you can believe it, I only brought one pair of jeans with me to Japan and would actually recommend it.

SAME The Perfect Jean $395 SHOP NOW

everlane The Curvy Way-High Jean $118 SHOP NOW

Reformation Liza Ultra High Rise Straight Jeans $168 SHOP NOW

AGOLDE Lana Mid Rise Straight $188 SHOP NOW

Abercrombie & Fitch Ultra High Rise Ankle Straight Jean $90 SHOP NOW

4. SNEAKERS

People warned me to bring comfortable shoes, and they were not kidding. I was walking over 20k steps a day in Japan, so sneakers were my best friend. I brought other shoes with me, but to be honest, they rarely left my suitcase. My sneakers were the real MVPs of the trip, and while I personally chose my favorite pair of New Balances, any comfortable sneakers will suffice.

adidas Handball Spezial Sneaker $110 SHOP NOW

New Balance 9060 Sneaker $150 SHOP NOW

Nike V2K Running Shoe $110 SHOP NOW

Reebok Club C 85 Sneaker $90 SHOP NOW

5. COZY ACCESSORIES

Since I was in Japan during the peak of winter, cozy accessories were absolutely essential. Plush scarves, leather gloves, and hats of all forms ensured I would be warm and comfortable while roaming around all day, no matter what the weather threw at us. Knowing my outfits would mostly consist of my coat and these accessories took the stress out of outfit planning.

Frame X Ritz Paris Cashmere Beanie $248 SHOP NOW

Nour Hammour Montaigne Scarf $468 SHOP NOW

Madewell Broken In Organic Cotton Twill Baseball Cap $30 SHOP NOW

mango Fringed Edge Scarf $40 $26 SHOP NOW