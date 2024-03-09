30 Exquisite Homeware Pieces From Dior, Ralph Lauren, Louis Vuitton, and More

published

As a fashion editor, I spend most of my days researching and writing about clothes, handbags, shoes, jewelry, and watches, but I have plenty of interests outside the industry. Luckily, my job allows me to blend fashion with other passions, such as travel and home décor. This story, for instance, is dedicated to the latter. I spent the early days of COVID decorating my apartment, and although it's perpetually a work in progress, I'm obsessed with how a stylish apartment makes me feel.

For this story, I decided to focus on luxury fashion brands that have homeware collections, such as Dior, Aquazzura, Ralph Lauren, and others. These brands are primarily known for their fashion selections, but the home items are not to be missed. I won't beat around the bush: This story is not exactly budget-friendly and includes several high-cost items from the world's most luxurious labels. Scroll down to see what I mean.

Aquazzura

You probably already know and love Aquazzura's shoes, but allow me to introduce you to the brand's beautiful homeware pieces. The plates, glasses, cups, and other items are all designed with lovely patterns and colors that make me want to revamp my entire kitchen.

AQUAZZURA CASA
Cherry Blossom Set of Two Ceramic Dinner Plates

Set of Two Striped Murano Glass Champagne Coupes
AQUAZZURA CASA
Set of Two Striped Murano Glass Champagne Coupes

Jaipur Set of Two 27cm Porcelain Dinner Plates
AQUAZZURA CASA
Jaipur Set of Two 27cm Porcelain Dinner Plates

Jaipur Set of Two Ceramic Tea Cups and Saucers
AQUAZZURA CASA
Jaipur Set of Two Ceramic Tea Cups and Saucers

Secret Garden Set of Two Printed Linen Napkins
AQUAZZURA CASA
Secret Garden Set of Two Printed Linen Napkins

Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren is not just a brand—it's a lifestyle. I'm particularly a huge fan of Ralph Lauren's sheets, which are inspired by its signature cotton button-down shirts. You really can't go wrong with the brand's extensive homeware collection, which includes blankets, pillows, books, dinnerware, mugs, towels, and more.

Organic Cotton Shirting Stripe Sheeting
Ralph Lauren Home
Organic Cotton Shirting Stripe Sheeting

Ralph Lauren Home
Custom Pillow

Ralph Lauren
Ralph Lauren: A Way of Living

Remy Double Old Fashioned Gift Set 
Ralph Lauren Home
Remy Double Old Fashioned Gift Set 

Ralph Lauren Home
Langport Throw Blanket

La DoubleJ

La DoubleJ is one of my favorite Italian brands right now. It's quickly becoming renowned for its lively patterns and bold colors, and the homeware selection is no exception. I'll take one of everything, please.

Ciccio Mini Striped Murano Glass Vase
LA DOUBLEJ
Ciccio Mini Striped Murano Glass Vase

Set of Six Printed Linen Napkins
LA DOUBLEJ
Set of Six Printed Linen Napkins

Gold-Plated Porcelain Tray
LA DOUBLEJ
Gold-Plated Porcelain Tray

Set of Two Murano Glass Wine Glasses
LA DOUBLEJ
Set of Two Murano Glass Wine Glasses

Set of Six Gold-Plated Porcelain Dessert Plates
LA DOUBLEJ
Set of Six Gold-Plated Porcelain Dessert Plates

Dior

I always associate Dior with its iconic handbags and shoes, but don't sleep on the French fashion brand's glasses, plates, candleholders, baskets, and other home items. Every single item is guaranteed to earn compliments from houseguests.

Hand-Painted Water Glass
Dior
Hand-Painted Water Glass

Dinner Plate
Dior
Dinner Plate

Small Salento Candle Holder
Dior
Small Salento Candle Holder

Basket
Dior
Basket

Hand-Painted Water Glass
Dior
Hand-Painted Water Glass

Louis Vuitton

Louis Vuitton's home collection is nothing short of extraordinary. You can find LV-branded pool tables, speakers, lounge chairs, bookshelves, and other extravagant items alongside more subtle accessories, such as posters, bookends, and blankets.

Louis Vuitton
Checkmate Blanket

Louis Vuitton
Annie Flower Bookend

Louis Vuitton
Poster

Jo Ellison and Louise Rytter
Louis Vuitton Catwalk

Flower Box
LOUIS VUITTON
Flower Box

Brunello Cucinelli

Brunello Cucinelli is the last word in quiet luxury, so naturally, the brand's homeware collection has a similarly refined air about it. You won't find any loud colors or distracting patterns here—the brand is all about sophisticated, classic neutrals.

Tradition Set of Two Ceramic Cups
BRUNELLO CUCINELLI
Tradition Set of Two Ceramic Cups

Fringed Striped Linen Throw
BRUNELLO CUCINELLI
Fringed Striped Linen Throw

Set of Two Glazed Ceramic Mugs and Saucers
BRUNELLO CUCINELLI
Set of Two Glazed Ceramic Mugs and Saucers

Shearling and Leather Cushion
BRUNELLO CUCINELLI
Shearling and Leather Cushion

Checkers Set
BRUNELLO CUCINELLI
Checkers Set

Senior News Editor

Erin got her start as a Who What Wear intern over 12 years ago—back when the site only published a single story per day. (Who What Wear has since increased that number twentyfold.) She graduated magna cum laude from USC, which is how she ended up moving to Los Angeles from her hometown of San Diego. In college, she also interned at Refinery29, where she was promoted to editorial assistant and then assistant editor. After nearly three years at R29, she came back to WWW in 2016, where she currently holds the title of senior news editor (as well as the unofficial title of resident royal expert—in case you haven't noticed her numerous Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton stories). She spends her days trying to incorporate her idols, Anna Wintour and Roger Federer, into as many stories as possible. Outside of work, she loves tennis, classic rock, traveling, and smothering her dog with affection.

