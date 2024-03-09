30 Exquisite Homeware Pieces From Dior, Ralph Lauren, Louis Vuitton, and More

As a fashion editor, I spend most of my days researching and writing about clothes, handbags, shoes, jewelry, and watches, but I have plenty of interests outside the industry. Luckily, my job allows me to blend fashion with other passions, such as travel and home décor. This story, for instance, is dedicated to the latter. I spent the early days of COVID decorating my apartment, and although it's perpetually a work in progress, I'm obsessed with how a stylish apartment makes me feel.

For this story, I decided to focus on luxury fashion brands that have homeware collections, such as Dior, Aquazzura, Ralph Lauren, and others. These brands are primarily known for their fashion selections, but the home items are not to be missed. I won't beat around the bush: This story is not exactly budget-friendly and includes several high-cost items from the world's most luxurious labels. Scroll down to see what I mean.

Aquazzura

You probably already know and love Aquazzura's shoes, but allow me to introduce you to the brand's beautiful homeware pieces. The plates, glasses, cups, and other items are all designed with lovely patterns and colors that make me want to revamp my entire kitchen.

AQUAZZURA CASA Cherry Blossom Set of Two Ceramic Dinner Plates $180 SHOP NOW

AQUAZZURA CASA Set of Two Striped Murano Glass Champagne Coupes $400 SHOP NOW

AQUAZZURA CASA Jaipur Set of Two 27cm Porcelain Dinner Plates $230 SHOP NOW

AQUAZZURA CASA Jaipur Set of Two Ceramic Tea Cups and Saucers $255 SHOP NOW

AQUAZZURA CASA Secret Garden Set of Two Printed Linen Napkins $95 SHOP NOW

Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren is not just a brand—it's a lifestyle. I'm particularly a huge fan of Ralph Lauren's sheets, which are inspired by its signature cotton button-down shirts. You really can't go wrong with the brand's extensive homeware collection, which includes blankets, pillows, books, dinnerware, mugs, towels, and more.

Ralph Lauren Home Organic Cotton Shirting Stripe Sheeting $245 SHOP NOW

Ralph Lauren Home Custom Pillow $295 SHOP NOW

Ralph Lauren Ralph Lauren: A Way of Living $75 SHOP NOW

Ralph Lauren Home Remy Double Old Fashioned Gift Set $165 SHOP NOW

Ralph Lauren Home Langport Throw Blanket $495 SHOP NOW

La DoubleJ

La DoubleJ is one of my favorite Italian brands right now. It's quickly becoming renowned for its lively patterns and bold colors, and the homeware selection is no exception. I'll take one of everything, please.

LA DOUBLEJ Ciccio Mini Striped Murano Glass Vase $350 SHOP NOW

LA DOUBLEJ Set of Six Printed Linen Napkins $220 SHOP NOW

LA DOUBLEJ Gold-Plated Porcelain Tray $250 SHOP NOW

LA DOUBLEJ Set of Two Murano Glass Wine Glasses $420 SHOP NOW

LA DOUBLEJ Set of Six Gold-Plated Porcelain Dessert Plates $420 SHOP NOW

Dior

I always associate Dior with its iconic handbags and shoes, but don't sleep on the French fashion brand's glasses, plates, candleholders, baskets, and other home items. Every single item is guaranteed to earn compliments from houseguests.

Dior Hand-Painted Water Glass $270 SHOP NOW

Dior Dinner Plate $210 SHOP NOW

Dior Small Salento Candle Holder $230 SHOP NOW

Dior Hand-Painted Water Glass $300 SHOP NOW

Louis Vuitton

Louis Vuitton's home collection is nothing short of extraordinary. You can find LV-branded pool tables, speakers, lounge chairs, bookshelves, and other extravagant items alongside more subtle accessories, such as posters, bookends, and blankets.

Louis Vuitton Checkmate Blanket $1510 SHOP NOW

Louis Vuitton Annie Flower Bookend $1800 SHOP NOW

Louis Vuitton Poster $225 SHOP NOW

Jo Ellison and Louise Rytter Louis Vuitton Catwalk $46 SHOP NOW

LOUIS VUITTON Flower Box $1870 SHOP NOW

Brunello Cucinelli

Brunello Cucinelli is the last word in quiet luxury, so naturally, the brand's homeware collection has a similarly refined air about it. You won't find any loud colors or distracting patterns here—the brand is all about sophisticated, classic neutrals.

BRUNELLO CUCINELLI Tradition Set of Two Ceramic Cups $350 SHOP NOW

BRUNELLO CUCINELLI Fringed Striped Linen Throw $895 SHOP NOW

BRUNELLO CUCINELLI Set of Two Glazed Ceramic Mugs and Saucers $290 SHOP NOW

BRUNELLO CUCINELLI Shearling and Leather Cushion $1950 SHOP NOW