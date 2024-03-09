30 Exquisite Homeware Pieces From Dior, Ralph Lauren, Louis Vuitton, and More
As a fashion editor, I spend most of my days researching and writing about clothes, handbags, shoes, jewelry, and watches, but I have plenty of interests outside the industry. Luckily, my job allows me to blend fashion with other passions, such as travel and home décor. This story, for instance, is dedicated to the latter. I spent the early days of COVID decorating my apartment, and although it's perpetually a work in progress, I'm obsessed with how a stylish apartment makes me feel.
For this story, I decided to focus on luxury fashion brands that have homeware collections, such as Dior, Aquazzura, Ralph Lauren, and others. These brands are primarily known for their fashion selections, but the home items are not to be missed. I won't beat around the bush: This story is not exactly budget-friendly and includes several high-cost items from the world's most luxurious labels. Scroll down to see what I mean.
Aquazzura
You probably already know and love Aquazzura's shoes, but allow me to introduce you to the brand's beautiful homeware pieces. The plates, glasses, cups, and other items are all designed with lovely patterns and colors that make me want to revamp my entire kitchen.
Ralph Lauren
Ralph Lauren is not just a brand—it's a lifestyle. I'm particularly a huge fan of Ralph Lauren's sheets, which are inspired by its signature cotton button-down shirts. You really can't go wrong with the brand's extensive homeware collection, which includes blankets, pillows, books, dinnerware, mugs, towels, and more.
La DoubleJ
La DoubleJ is one of my favorite Italian brands right now. It's quickly becoming renowned for its lively patterns and bold colors, and the homeware selection is no exception. I'll take one of everything, please.
Dior
I always associate Dior with its iconic handbags and shoes, but don't sleep on the French fashion brand's glasses, plates, candleholders, baskets, and other home items. Every single item is guaranteed to earn compliments from houseguests.
Louis Vuitton
Louis Vuitton's home collection is nothing short of extraordinary. You can find LV-branded pool tables, speakers, lounge chairs, bookshelves, and other extravagant items alongside more subtle accessories, such as posters, bookends, and blankets.
Brunello Cucinelli
Brunello Cucinelli is the last word in quiet luxury, so naturally, the brand's homeware collection has a similarly refined air about it. You won't find any loud colors or distracting patterns here—the brand is all about sophisticated, classic neutrals.
