Kendra Scott Told Me the Top 3 Jewelry Trends for Spring

(Image credit: Kendra Scott)

Today is an exciting today for fans of Kendra Scott jewelry. The brand has just launched a mini version of its cult-favorite Elisa Necklace, which originally debuted in 2015 and quickly became its best-selling piece. Just how popular is the necklace, you might ask? Well, according to the brand, one sells every minute. Now that's impressive. To get the scoop on the new launch, I went straight to the source and interviewed founder Kendra Scott herself.

"Building on this incredible success, we wanted to offer something fresh yet familiar, so we miniaturized and created the Mini Elisa!" Scott told Who What Wear. "It's our scaled-down, new take on our icon, designed for all ages. The Mini Elisa is the perfect dainty addition to any jewelry collection. I tend to layer my jewelry, and the Mini Elisa is versatile enough to layer with everyday fine, demi-fine, and fashion jewelry pieces."

I also took the opportunity to ask Scott about her thoughts on spring's top jewelry trends, and she was kind enough to oblige. Scroll down to read our full interview.

The Top 3 Jewelry Trends for Spring, According to Kendra Scott

1. Layering Necklaces

"If there's a jewelry trend that feels both modern and timeless, it's layering necklaces. More is more when it comes to decorating the décolletage, and I love to layer my necklaces with our demi-fine and fine jewelry, and of course, our new Mini Elisa necklace. Get the look by pairing necklaces of varying thickness and lengths, and don't be afraid to mix metals or add something beaded. I also love to customize pieces with engraving or curating a mix of charms."

Kendra Scott Mini Elisa Gold Satellite Short Pendant Necklace in Fuchsia Magnesite $45 SHOP NOW

Kendra Scott Mini Elisa Silver Satellite Short Pendant Necklace in Ivory Mother-Of-Pearl $45 SHOP NOW

2. Statement Earrings

"Big and bold statement earrings are on the rise this spring. I love bold and colorful jewelry, and the Dira Crystal Statement Earrings from our spring collection are a must-have this season. These fun, fresh, and feminine oversize florals let your ears do all the talking. Its eye-catching center is crafted with gorgeous custom-cut crystals. These earrings are the perfect final touch to complete any ensemble—for a daytime statement at the office or a night out with your honey!"

Kendra Scott Lori Linear Earrings in Gold $85 SHOP NOW

Kendra Scott Madelyn Gold Statement Earrings in Multi Mix $250 SHOP NOW

3. Embracing Color

"Color is always in at Kendra Scott! Our new Chandler suite features a playful mix of color and texture. These reversible, two-toned gem mixes can switch up your style in an instant. Color allows jewelry to be playful and can dress up a casual look in an easy and effortless way."

Kendra Scott Chandler Gold Huggie Earrings in Pink Blue Mix $60 SHOP NOW