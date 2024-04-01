Kaia Gerber Is Already Wearing Nike's Newest $160 Sneakers
If it seems like Kaia Gerber is everywhere lately, then you're right: her 2024 is off to a stellar start. So much so that we were surprised to spot the style star spending casual family time with her brother, Presley, at the Crypto.com Arena for the Los Angeles Lakers vs San Antonio Spurs basketball game.
Although this model was definitely off-duty, we couldn't help but notice the fresh new Nike Air Max sneakers she sported courtside. The white and metallic combo is the third and latest colorway to launch, and, as of today, are available to purchase on Nike.com.
Keep scrolling to see how Gerber styled the performance footwear, then shop her shoes, plus a few more styles in the Air Max family that we love to wear both on and off the court.
On Kaia Gerber: Nike Air Max Dn Sneakers ($160)
Shop Kaia Gerber's Nike Air Max Dn Shoes
Shop More Nike Air Max Shoes We Love
Monochrome sneakers are easier to style with non-athletic wear, but we can't help but love an unexpected pop of color.
If you haven't embraced the Flyknit yet, here's your chance.
Another versatile pair of sneakers for those who like to walk on air.
Drew Elovitz is originally from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, but has spent the last decade living and working in New York City. She earned a master's degree in media and popular culture from New York University, then began her career on the internet as the Twitter voice of Barbie. She worked previously at Who What Wear as the director of content strategy and also spent several years leading the social media teams at Teen Vogue and Entertainment Weekly. You'll find her byline on the site around topics such as celebrity fashion, must-have basics, beauty favorites (particularly nail polish), and wellness tips and tricks. Her personal style tends to favor the classics: She loves crisp white button-downs, sneakers, and skinny jeans—and no look is complete without a great pair of oversize sunglasses and a trusty leather jacket. After she finishes reading the entire internet every day, she can be found dining out at her favorite restaurants, trying new beauty treatments, or indulging her historical-fiction habit.