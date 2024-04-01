Kaia Gerber Is Already Wearing Nike's Newest $160 Sneakers

If it seems like Kaia Gerber is everywhere lately, then you're right: her 2024 is off to a stellar start. So much so that we were surprised to spot the style star spending casual family time with her brother, Presley, at the Crypto.com Arena for the Los Angeles Lakers vs San Antonio Spurs basketball game.

Although this model was definitely off-duty, we couldn't help but notice the fresh new Nike Air Max sneakers she sported courtside. The white and metallic combo is the third and latest colorway to launch, and, as of today, are available to purchase on Nike.com.

Keep scrolling to see how Gerber styled the performance footwear, then shop her shoes, plus a few more styles in the Air Max family that we love to wear both on and off the court.

(Image credit: Michelle Groskopf)

On Kaia Gerber: Nike Air Max Dn Sneakers ($160)

Nike Nike Air Max Dn Shoes $160 SHOP NOW Just like walking on air.

Nike Nike Air Max 270 Women's Shoes $160 $121 SHOP NOW Monochrome sneakers are easier to style with non-athletic wear, but we can't help but love an unexpected pop of color.

Nike Nike Air Max 1 '86 Premium Shoes $150 SHOP NOW These retro sneakers are can be completely customized.

Nike Nike Air Vapormax 2023 Flyknit Women's Shoes $160 SHOP NOW If you haven't embraced the Flyknit yet, here's your chance.

Nike Nike Air Vapormax Plus Women's Shoes $160 $148 SHOP NOW Pretty—and powerful—in pink.

Nike Nike Air Max Excee Women's Shoes $95 $72 SHOP NOW About as norm-core as Nike gets.

Nike Nike Air Max Pulse Women's Shoes $150 SHOP NOW Another versatile pair of sneakers for those who like to walk on air.