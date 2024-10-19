We Hate to Break It to You, But These 4 Winter Trends Can Look a Little Cheap

Maxine Eggenberger
By
published
in Features

I try to avoid making sweeping statements in my work, but I think it's safe to say that no one gets dressed with the sole goal of looking cheap in their outfit. Assuming we're in agreement, let's carry on with today's purpose: Identifying the winter trends that our editors feel can look a little cheap at this time in the year, and the pieces they'll be wearing as an alternative.

@lovisabarkman

(Image credit: @lovisabarkman)

There's nothing cheap looking about Lovisa Barkman's winter outfit.

That doesn't mean, however, that we're coming for anything that falls into the category of being affordable—something can look very expensive and cost very little, while another item can have a whopping price tag and yet, somehow, look budget. So don't worry—this isn't a designer-only zone. What I personally wanted to identify was which trends our editors don't feel translate chicly into winter, or the pieces they'd wear in place of others when they want to look premium. And, I have to say, I agree with them on all accounts.

So, which trends run the risk of looking a little "cheap" this winter? Scroll on to find out.

Pausing: Long Faux-Fur Coats

Wearing: Short-Pile Faux Fur Coats

Cheap-Looking Winter Trends: @ingridedvinsen wears a short pile faux fur coat

(Image credit: @ingridedvinsen)

"When I say long faux fur, I mean strand length, not the length of the coat itself! While I own a faux fur coat with a longer pile which I love throwing on when I want to look glamorous, I have been caught in the rain in it before, and it can look very ratty during and post downpour. While shorter piles still run this risk, I generally find they look more expensive, even after you've worn them a tonne," says fashion editor, Remy Farrell.

Shop Short-Pile Faux Fur Coats:

Castello Faux Fur Coat
JAKKE
Castello Faux Fur Coat

Calista Faux Fur Coat
LOULOU STUDIO
Calista Faux Fur Coat

Faux Fur Coat
Faux Fur Coat

Fur-Effect Crop Coat - Women | Mango United Kingdom
MANGO
Fur-Effect Crop Coat

Pausing: Light Blue Jeans

Wearing: Dark Indigo Jeans

Cheap-Looking Winter Trends:  @nnennaechem wears dark denim jeans and a matching shirt

(Image credit: @nnennaechem)

"During the summer months, light, acid-adjacent blue jeans form a core part of my capsule wardrobe. However, in winter, when the other pieces I wear tend to be a lot richer and darker in tone, I think they can make light-wash denim look a bit tacky and cheap. Instead, I'll be wearing deep indigo jeans with my black coats, brown leather and burgundy accessories—I find them to be much more complimentary," says news writer Natalie Munro.

Shop Dark Indigo Jeans:

High Waisted Smart Wide Leg Jeans
M&S Collection
High Waisted Smart Wide Leg Jeans

+ Net Sustain '90s Pinch Waist Long High-Rise Straight-Leg Organic Jeans
AGOLDE
+ Net Sustain '90s Pinch Waist Long High-Rise Straight-Leg Organic Jeans

Curve Love High Rise Vintage Straight Jean
Abercrombie & Fitch
Curve Love High Rise Vintage Straight Jean

Tapered Leg Denim Dark Indigo
Toteme
Tapered Leg Denim Dark Indigo

Pausing: Chenille Knitwear

Wearing: Wool Knitwear

Cheap-Looking Winter Trends:  @symphonyofsilk wears a grey jumper and silky trousers

(Image credit: @symphonyofsilk)

"There's just something about Chenille knitwear and its acrylic, shiny finish that feels quite outdated now and, yes, can feel very cheap on. Instead, I recommend saving up and investing in knitwear made with more natural materials, such as wool and cashmere. They'll last much, much longer and will make you look inherently more classic and elegant when you wear them," says Editor-in-Chief, Hannah Almassi.

Shop Wool Knitwear:

Alpaca-Wool Blend Jumper
Arket
Alpaca-Wool Blend Jumper

Fuzzy Knit Jumper
& Other Stories
Fuzzy Knit Jumper

Navygrey,

Navygrey
The Oversize Knit

Wool Roll Neck Knit
Whistles
Wool Roll Neck Knit

Pausing: Broken, Flimsy Umbrellas

Wearing: Chic Umbrellas

Cheap-Looking Winter Trends:  @lovisabarkman carries a Burberry umbrella and wears a black coat

(Image credit: @lovisabarkman)

"Okay, so I know this isn't a trend per say but the thing that I think can make a winter outfit look cheap is a flimsy or even broken umbrella. I bought a fresh canvas style in a classic colour with a chic wooden handle last year and it made me feel so put-together and elegant every time I had to use it. Of course, there are very premium designer options to consider, but you can definitely invest in an affordable style and still get that sophisticated payoff," says copy editor, Georgia Seago.

Shop Chic Umbrellas:

Check Folding Umbrella in Sand | Burberry® Official
Burberry
Check Folding Umbrella in Sand

Fulton Portobello Automatic Extra Large Umbrella With Bamboo Handle
Fulton
Portobello Automatic Extra Large Umbrella

Iphis Dusk Compact Umbrella
Liberty
Iphis Dusk Compact Umbrella

Soulrain 48
SoulRain
48" Arc Classic Wood Handle Umbrella

Maxine Eggenberger
Maxine Eggenberger
Deputy Editor

Maxine Eggenberger is Who What Wear UK’s deputy editor and has over thirteen years of experience in fashion journalism. She been creating engaging and elevated style content specifically for Who What Wear UK since 2018, covering runway reports, emerging trends, long-form features, self-styled shopping stories and columns, including her edit of the best new-in buys. She ensures the highest editorial standards are met across the site, leads the editorial team in their SEO strategy and keyword planning, works closely with the beauty team on content initiatives, represents the brand at industry events, and regularly contributes to social media, including her own Who What Wear UK TikTok franchise, French Style Fridays. Previously, Maxine appeared on ITV's This Morning in her own fashion segment and has interviewed countless celebrities—everyone from Victoria Beckham to Oscar winner Lupita Nyong’o.

Prior to Who What Wear UK, Maxine’s career began when, after completing her first-ever internship at Look magazine, she was offered a position on the brand's fashion desk. She accepted, leaving university a year early in the process. Her passion and natural talent for writing and styling meant she swiftly rose through the ranks to become the title's fashion news and commercial content editor, with a stint as InStyle.co.uk’s fashion and beauty writer along the way. She later served as Look’s acting Editor in Chief, overseeing both print and digital, before embarking on a successful freelance career, working with Grazia, The Pool, and Marie Claire amongst others.

Maxine is based remotely from her countryside home near Edinburgh where she spends her downtime renovating her house, walking her dogs, hosting friends and trying to master the art of making Old Fashioned cocktails.

