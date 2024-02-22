I Went Trend-Spotting in Tribeca—6 Pieces I'm Buying ASAP

Tribeca is a prime place for trend-spotting. (It's one of NYC's wealthiest neighborhoods, after all.) This was especially true on the morning of Who What Wear and Marie Claire's Future of Beauty Breakfast. The event took place at Maxwell Social, a swanky club nestled in the cobblestone streets of Tribeca. The ornate space served as the perfect backdrop for editors, publicists, and brand execs to chat about buzzy trends, insights, and predictions for what's to come in beauty. Given that New York Fashion Week was approaching, you can bet that the guests' looks were top-tier. I obviously had to take notes—keep scrolling to see the top six pieces I spotted at this elegant event.

(Image credit: Future)

Faux-fur coats have recently surged in popularity thanks to the mob wife trend. I also saw plenty of Moncler jackets, a cold-weather staple for New Yorkers.

Moncler Maire Quilted Down Puffer Jacket $1750 SHOP NOW

Cinq à Sept Tenley Faux-Fur Coat $795 SHOP NOW

ALO Oversized Faux Fur Trench $398 SHOP NOW

Moncler Archivio Classico Suyen Long Parka $1845 SHOP NOW

Apparis Milly Plant-Based Faux-Fur Coat $450 $315 SHOP NOW

(Image credit: Future)

Dress like you mean business. Many of the powerful EICs, CEOs, and SVPs in attendance wore blazers and buttoned jackets of all textures and fabrics.

Veronica Beard Kensington Tailored Knit Jacket $448 SHOP NOW

Rag & Bone Carmen Tweed Jacket $525 $368 SHOP NOW

Elie Tahari Barnet Wool-Blend Plaid Blazer $495 SHOP NOW

Open Edit Relaxed Fit Blazer $79 $55 SHOP NOW

L'Agence Brooke Metallic Tweed Blazer $675 SHOP NOW

(Image credit: Future)

Gray was seen all over the spring Prada, Gucci, and Victoria Beckham runway shows. Countless event goers also endorsed this color trend, trading traditional black for gray sweaters, trousers, and accessories.

Treasure & Bond V-Neck Cardigan $69 $48 SHOP NOW

Boss Open-Back Slim-Fit Waistcoat in Virgin Wool $348 SHOP NOW

Nordstrom Wool & Recycled Cashmere Scarf $155 $100 SHOP NOW

Open Edit Relaxed Waist Wide Leg Trousers $59 SHOP NOW

(Image credit: Future)

Stripes are the French-girl trend that Tribeca girls also approve of. I saw horizontal and vertical stripes, so experiment with both.

J.Crew Garçon Classic Shirt $98 $69 SHOP NOW

Saks Striped Cashmere Sweater $298 $209 SHOP NOW

Jenni Kayne Mercer Crewneck $245 SHOP NOW

Marella Granito Colorblocked Striped Sweater $275 SHOP NOW

Madewell Oversize Satin Boyfriend Button-Up Shirt $92 $69 SHOP NOW

(Image credit: Future)

Make a power statement with a bold lip. Classic red and vibrant pink were the most popular shades I saw.

Lancôme L'Absolu Rouge Ruby Cream Lipstick $32 SHOP NOW

Chanel Rouge Coco Baume $45 SHOP NOW

Chantecaille Sea Turtle Lip Chic Lip Color $54 SHOP NOW

Estée Lauder Pure Color Lipstick, Creme $38 SHOP NOW

Chanel Rouge Allure Velvet $48 SHOP NOW

(Image credit: Future)

It seems the collective love of blush isn't slowing down anytime soon—and I'm so here for it. Add a shimmery highlighter on top for extra-glowy skin.

Chanel Baume Essentiel $48 SHOP NOW

Dior Backstage Glow Face Palette $48 SHOP NOW

Chantecaille Cheek Gelée Happy Hydrating Gel-Cream Blush $48 SHOP NOW

Dior Dior Forever Couture Luminizer Highlighter Powder $50 SHOP NOW