I Went Trend-Spotting in Tribeca—6 Pieces I'm Buying ASAP
Tribeca is a prime place for trend-spotting. (It's one of NYC's wealthiest neighborhoods, after all.) This was especially true on the morning of Who What Wear and Marie Claire's Future of Beauty Breakfast. The event took place at Maxwell Social, a swanky club nestled in the cobblestone streets of Tribeca. The ornate space served as the perfect backdrop for editors, publicists, and brand execs to chat about buzzy trends, insights, and predictions for what's to come in beauty. Given that New York Fashion Week was approaching, you can bet that the guests' looks were top-tier. I obviously had to take notes—keep scrolling to see the top six pieces I spotted at this elegant event.
Faux-fur coats have recently surged in popularity thanks to the mob wife trend. I also saw plenty of Moncler jackets, a cold-weather staple for New Yorkers.
Dress like you mean business. Many of the powerful EICs, CEOs, and SVPs in attendance wore blazers and buttoned jackets of all textures and fabrics.
Gray was seen all over the spring Prada, Gucci, and Victoria Beckham runway shows. Countless event goers also endorsed this color trend, trading traditional black for gray sweaters, trousers, and accessories.
Stripes are the French-girl trend that Tribeca girls also approve of. I saw horizontal and vertical stripes, so experiment with both.
Make a power statement with a bold lip. Classic red and vibrant pink were the most popular shades I saw.
It seems the collective love of blush isn't slowing down anytime soon—and I'm so here for it. Add a shimmery highlighter on top for extra-glowy skin.
Emma is an associate beauty editor of branded content. She’s a passionate writer who loves all things beauty, wellness, and personal growth. Before pursuing writing, she worked in influencer marketing at Gallery Media Group, which owns digital brand PureWow. She lives in New York City, where you can usually find her running to a Pilates class or sipping on a green juice in the park.