I Went Trend-Spotting in Tribeca—6 Pieces I'm Buying ASAP

Tribeca is a prime place for trend-spotting. (It's one of NYC's wealthiest neighborhoods, after all.) This was especially true on the morning of Who What Wear and Marie Claire's Future of Beauty Breakfast. The event took place at Maxwell Social, a swanky club nestled in the cobblestone streets of Tribeca. The ornate space served as the perfect backdrop for editors, publicists, and brand execs to chat about buzzy trends, insights, and predictions for what's to come in beauty. Given that New York Fashion Week was approaching, you can bet that the guests' looks were top-tier. I obviously had to take notes—keep scrolling to see the top six pieces I spotted at this elegant event.

Who What Wear Future of Beauty Event

Faux-fur coats have recently surged in popularity thanks to the mob wife trend. I also saw plenty of Moncler jackets, a cold-weather staple for New Yorkers.

Future of Beauty Event Tribeca Trends
Moncler
Maire Quilted Down Puffer Jacket

Future of Beauty Event Tribeca Trends
Cinq à Sept
Tenley Faux-Fur Coat

Future of Beauty Event Tribeca Trends
ALO
Oversized Faux Fur Trench

Future of Beauty Event Tribeca Trends
Moncler
Archivio Classico Suyen Long Parka

Future of Beauty Event Tribeca Trends
Apparis
Milly Plant-Based Faux-Fur Coat

WhoWhatWear Future of Beauty Event

Dress like you mean business. Many of the powerful EICs, CEOs, and SVPs in attendance wore blazers and buttoned jackets of all textures and fabrics.

Future of Beauty Event Tribeca Trends
Veronica Beard
Kensington Tailored Knit Jacket

Future of Beauty Event Tribeca Trends
Rag & Bone
Carmen Tweed Jacket

Future of Beauty Event Tribeca Trends
Elie Tahari
Barnet Wool-Blend Plaid Blazer

Future of Beauty Event Tribeca Trends
Open Edit
Relaxed Fit Blazer

Future of Beauty Event Tribeca Trends
L'Agence
Brooke Metallic Tweed Blazer

WhoWhatWear Future of Beauty Event

Gray was seen all over the spring Prada, Gucci, and Victoria Beckham runway shows. Countless event goers also endorsed this color trend, trading traditional black for gray sweaters, trousers, and accessories.

Future of Beauty Event Tribeca Trends
Treasure & Bond
V-Neck Cardigan

Future of Beauty Event Tribeca Trends
Boss
Open-Back Slim-Fit Waistcoat in Virgin Wool

Future of Beauty Event Tribeca Trends
Nordstrom
Wool & Recycled Cashmere Scarf

Future of Beauty Event Tribeca Trends
J.Crew
Puff-Sleeve Mockneck Tee

Future of Beauty Event Tribeca Trends
Open Edit
Relaxed Waist Wide Leg Trousers

WhoWhatWear Future of Beauty Event

Stripes are the French-girl trend that Tribeca girls also approve of. I saw horizontal and vertical stripes, so experiment with both.

Future of Beauty Event Tribeca Trends
J.Crew
Garçon Classic Shirt

Future of Beauty Event Tribeca Trends
Saks
Striped Cashmere Sweater

Future of Beauty Event Tribeca Trends
Jenni Kayne
Mercer Crewneck

Future of Beauty Event Tribeca Trends
Marella
Granito Colorblocked Striped Sweater

Future of Beauty Event Tribeca Trends
Madewell
Oversize Satin Boyfriend Button-Up Shirt

WhoWhatWear Future of Beauty Event

Make a power statement with a bold lip. Classic red and vibrant pink were the most popular shades I saw.

Future of Beauty Event Tribeca Trends
Lancôme
L'Absolu Rouge Ruby Cream Lipstick

Future of Beauty Event Tribeca Trends
Chanel
Rouge Coco Baume

Future of Beauty Event Tribeca Trends
Chantecaille
Sea Turtle Lip Chic Lip Color

Future of Beauty Event Tribeca Trends
Estée Lauder
Pure Color Lipstick, Creme

Future of Beauty Event Tribeca Trends
Chanel
Rouge Allure Velvet

WhoWhatWear Future of Beauty Event

It seems the collective love of blush isn't slowing down anytime soon—and I'm so here for it. Add a shimmery highlighter on top for extra-glowy skin.

Future of Beauty Event Tribeca Trends
Chanel
Baume Essentiel

Future of Beauty Event Tribeca Trends
Dior
Backstage Glow Face Palette

Future of Beauty Event Tribeca Trends
Chantecaille
Cheek Gelée Happy Hydrating Gel-Cream Blush

Future of Beauty Event Tribeca Trends
Dior
Dior Forever Couture Luminizer Highlighter Powder

Future of Beauty Event Tribeca Trends
Lancôme
Blush Subtil Oil Free Powder Blush

Emma Walsh
Emma Walsh
Associate Beauty Editor, Branded Content

Emma is an associate beauty editor of branded content. She’s a passionate writer who loves all things beauty, wellness, and personal growth. Before pursuing writing, she worked in influencer marketing at Gallery Media Group, which owns digital brand PureWow. She lives in New York City, where you can usually find her running to a Pilates class or sipping on a green juice in the park.

