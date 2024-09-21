6 Cool Autumn Trends Scandi Women Have Welcomed Into Their Wardrobes This Year
If there's one crowd that always seems to be just ahead of the fashion curve, it's the Scandis. Moving between effortlessly elevated minimalism and irreverent twists on much-loved classics, my favourite Scandi influencers are constantly inspiring me to explore fresh looks. And with the shift to autumn well underway, it only makes sense that they're the first ones I'm turning to to figure out which trends I should be embracing this season. Trust me, they didn't disappoint.
As always, many of the trends the stylish Scandis are backing this season feel simultaneously fresh and classic—meaning you can confidently invest in them now and know you'll likely return to them for many autumns to come. This season, there are particular versions of staple autumn styles to look out for—if you're embracing knee-high boots, opt for a slouchy fit; if you're a fan of the tailored look, this is the time to go for an oversized silhouette; if you're looking to add a punch of colour, red should be at the top of your wish list.
Thankfully, this season designers and high street favourites alike have plenty of options to support these trends, no matter what budget you're working with. Scroll on to discover my pick of the top trends to know, and some of the best styles to bring them into your autumn rotation.
1. Slouchy Knee-High Boots
Style Notes: Knee-high boots are top of the footwear trending charts this season, and stylish Scandis are showing a particularly affinity for the slouchy silhouettes. In leather or suede, these relaxed-fit boots add an effortless coolness to any look.
Shop the trend:
2. Pops of Red
Style Notes: If there's one colour the Scandi fashion set are backing this autumn, it's red. Crimson or cherry, scarlet or the very popular burgundy, red is dominating the new season wardrobes of our favourite Scandi influencers. Follow their lead and inject a pop of red through jumpers, shirts or accessories.
Shop the trend:
For those particularly cold autumnal days, this is the ideal jumper.
Unbelievably elegant. Wear with black tailored trousers, a white shirt and you're set.
3. Relaxed Tailoring
Style Notes: Tailored looks keep coming back during the cold months, and this year it looks like Scandis are embracing the relaxed look. More minimalist than Eighties, the key to this trend is to opt for well-cut separates that have an exaggerated silhouette.
Shop the trend:
The Frankie Shop is my go-to for modern tailoring, and these wide-leg trousers are a perfect example of why I love the brand so much.
4. Suede
Style Notes: If my favourite Scandi influencers are to be trusted (and we know they are), suede is going to make a big comeback this autumn. With a subtly Seventies vibe, suede separates and accessories always exude an effortlessly elegant and polished vibe that I can't resist.
Shop the trend:
5. Wide-Leg Denim
Style Notes: As a passionate jeans devotee, I'm so excited to bring back denim into my daily rotation now that the temperatures are dropping. This season, Scandi women are leaning towards the oversized silhouette of wide-leg jeans, which can be styled in so many ways.
Shop the trend:
6. Pointed-Toe Shoes
Style Notes: I've spotted so many Scandi influencers in pointed-toe shoes over the past few months—especially the studded and buckled Ganni pair—and frankly, I'm sold. Flat or heeled, these are the kinds of shoes you can wear with dresses, skirts, denim, everything.
Shop the trend:
The pair that Scandi influencers are loving at the moment—and they're available in so many different colours.
Jess Kelham-Hohler is a freelance writer, editor and content strategist. She has been a contributor for Who What Wear UK since 2023. Currently based in London following six years in Washington D.C. and New York, she was previously the Digital Editor for Soho House & Co, an international group of private members’ clubs for creatives. She has interviewed a range of artists, creators and more, including Alighieri founder Rosh Mahtani, photographer Misan Harriman and fashion editor Lindsay Peoples Wagner. Today, she writes primarily about fashion, travel and culture for various publications, and has worked as a copywriter and content strategist for brands such as Belstaff, Olivela and Equinox.