6 Cool Autumn Trends Scandi Women Have Welcomed Into Their Wardrobes This Year

If there's one crowd that always seems to be just ahead of the fashion curve, it's the Scandis. Moving between effortlessly elevated minimalism and irreverent twists on much-loved classics, my favourite Scandi influencers are constantly inspiring me to explore fresh looks. And with the shift to autumn well underway, it only makes sense that they're the first ones I'm turning to to figure out which trends I should be embracing this season. Trust me, they didn't disappoint.

As always, many of the trends the stylish Scandis are backing this season feel simultaneously fresh and classic—meaning you can confidently invest in them now and know you'll likely return to them for many autumns to come. This season, there are particular versions of staple autumn styles to look out for—if you're embracing knee-high boots, opt for a slouchy fit; if you're a fan of the tailored look, this is the time to go for an oversized silhouette; if you're looking to add a punch of colour, red should be at the top of your wish list.

Thankfully, this season designers and high street favourites alike have plenty of options to support these trends, no matter what budget you're working with. Scroll on to discover my pick of the top trends to know, and some of the best styles to bring them into your autumn rotation.

1. Slouchy Knee-High Boots

Style Notes: Knee-high boots are top of the footwear trending charts this season, and stylish Scandis are showing a particularly affinity for the slouchy silhouettes. In leather or suede, these relaxed-fit boots add an effortless coolness to any look.

Shop the trend:

Arket Slouchy Leather Boots £319 SHOP NOW Truly timeless.

Reformation Regan Knee Boot £598 SHOP NOW The kind of boots that go with everything.

Free People Triple Crown Over-The-Knee Boots £258 SHOP NOW I love the Western look of these burgundy boots.

MANOLO BLAHNIK Calassohi 90 Suede Knee Boots £995 SHOP NOW These will elevate all your autumn go-to outfits.

Mint Velvet Black Leather Long Boots £219 SHOP NOW Such a cool shape.

2. Pops of Red

Style Notes: If there's one colour the Scandi fashion set are backing this autumn, it's red. Crimson or cherry, scarlet or the very popular burgundy, red is dominating the new season wardrobes of our favourite Scandi influencers. Follow their lead and inject a pop of red through jumpers, shirts or accessories.

Shop the trend:

COS Chunky Pure Cashmere Turtleneck Jumper £250 SHOP NOW For those particularly cold autumnal days, this is the ideal jumper.

STAUD Moon Leather Tote £285 SHOP NOW This shape exudes Scandi vibes.

Reformation Cashmere Boyfriend Sweater £168 SHOP NOW Such a cosy jumper for layering on chilly days.

TOD'S Gommino Suede Loafers £510 SHOP NOW Unbelievably elegant. Wear with black tailored trousers, a white shirt and you're set.

MANGO Pocket Oversize Shirt £36 SHOP NOW This looks like a designer piece.

3. Relaxed Tailoring

Style Notes: Tailored looks keep coming back during the cold months, and this year it looks like Scandis are embracing the relaxed look. More minimalist than Eighties, the key to this trend is to opt for well-cut separates that have an exaggerated silhouette.

Shop the trend:

COS Oversized Exaggerated-Shoulder Blazer £180 SHOP NOW Effortlessly cool.

COS Tailored Wool-Blend Twill Trousers £115 SHOP NOW You'll need the matching trousers, of course.

Reformation Parker Oversized Blazer £298 SHOP NOW I'm obsessed with this chocolate brown.

THE FRANKIE SHOP Piper Pleated Crepe Wide-Leg Pants £228 SHOP NOW The Frankie Shop is my go-to for modern tailoring, and these wide-leg trousers are a perfect example of why I love the brand so much.

THE FRANKIE SHOP Bea Crepe Blazer £305 SHOP NOW This influencer-beloved blazer is available in a range of hues.

4. Suede

Style Notes: If my favourite Scandi influencers are to be trusted (and we know they are), suede is going to make a big comeback this autumn. With a subtly Seventies vibe, suede separates and accessories always exude an effortlessly elegant and polished vibe that I can't resist.

Shop the trend:

MANGO Straight-Fit Leather Trousers £200 SHOP NOW I can't believe these are a high-street find.

Demellier The Midi New York £445 SHOP NOW So chic.

STAUD Wally Suede Knee Boots £475 SHOP NOW These boots would also look great with knitted dresses.

Free People We the Free Wes Suede Bomber £548 SHOP NOW A suede bomber? Yes, please.

TOD'S Kate Embellished Suede Loafers £630 SHOP NOW Peak quiet luxury.

5. Wide-Leg Denim

Style Notes: As a passionate jeans devotee, I'm so excited to bring back denim into my daily rotation now that the temperatures are dropping. This season, Scandi women are leaning towards the oversized silhouette of wide-leg jeans, which can be styled in so many ways.

Shop the trend:

Everlane The Mid-Way Jean £121 SHOP NOW I love the look of white denim in cold months.

COS Tide Jeans - Wide £85 SHOP NOW Such a gorgeous silhouette.

& Other Stories Wide Jeans £87 SHOP NOW Dark blue denim is a classic for a reason.

AGOLDE Nolan High-Rise Wide-Leg Jeans £340 SHOP NOW Go all-out with this exaggerated wide-leg fit.

PAIGE Portial High-Rise Wide-Leg Jeans £290 SHOP NOW I love the Seventies vibe of this pair.

6. Pointed-Toe Shoes

Style Notes: I've spotted so many Scandi influencers in pointed-toe shoes over the past few months—especially the studded and buckled Ganni pair—and frankly, I'm sold. Flat or heeled, these are the kinds of shoes you can wear with dresses, skirts, denim, everything.

Shop the trend:

ZARA Faux-Patent Kitten-Heel Slingback Shoes £36 SHOP NOW Ticking off the red and pointed-toe trend all in one.

Reformation Wilda Kitten Mule £298 SHOP NOW How sleek are these mules?

GANNI Black Croco Patent Feminine Buckle Ballerinas £345 SHOP NOW The pair that Scandi influencers are loving at the moment—and they're available in so many different colours.

LE MONDE BERYL Luna Leather Ballet Flats £365 SHOP NOW A minimalist's dream flat.