6 Cool Autumn Trends Scandi Women Have Welcomed Into Their Wardrobes This Year

By
published
If there's one crowd that always seems to be just ahead of the fashion curve, it's the Scandis. Moving between effortlessly elevated minimalism and irreverent twists on much-loved classics, my favourite Scandi influencers are constantly inspiring me to explore fresh looks. And with the shift to autumn well underway, it only makes sense that they're the first ones I'm turning to to figure out which trends I should be embracing this season. Trust me, they didn't disappoint.

@amaka.hamelijnck wearing jeans and pointed-toe shoes

(Image credit: @amaka.hamelijnck)

As always, many of the trends the stylish Scandis are backing this season feel simultaneously fresh and classic—meaning you can confidently invest in them now and know you'll likely return to them for many autumns to come. This season, there are particular versions of staple autumn styles to look out for—if you're embracing knee-high boots, opt for a slouchy fit; if you're a fan of the tailored look, this is the time to go for an oversized silhouette; if you're looking to add a punch of colour, red should be at the top of your wish list.

Thankfully, this season designers and high street favourites alike have plenty of options to support these trends, no matter what budget you're working with. Scroll on to discover my pick of the top trends to know, and some of the best styles to bring them into your autumn rotation.

1. Slouchy Knee-High Boots

@_jeanettemadsen_ wearing slouchy knee-high boots and dress

(Image credit: @_jeanettemadsen_)

Style Notes: Knee-high boots are top of the footwear trending charts this season, and stylish Scandis are showing a particularly affinity for the slouchy silhouettes. In leather or suede, these relaxed-fit boots add an effortless coolness to any look.

Shop the trend:

Arket, Slouchy Leather Boots

Arket
Slouchy Leather Boots

Truly timeless.

Regan Knee Boot
Reformation
Regan Knee Boot

The kind of boots that go with everything.

Triple Crown Over-The-Knee Boots
Free People
Triple Crown Over-The-Knee Boots

I love the Western look of these burgundy boots.

Calassohi 90 Suede Knee Boots
MANOLO BLAHNIK
Calassohi 90 Suede Knee Boots

These will elevate all your autumn go-to outfits.

Black Leather Long Boots
Mint Velvet
Black Leather Long Boots

Such a cool shape.

2. Pops of Red

@femmeblk wearing a red top with black trousers

(Image credit: @femmeblk)

Style Notes: If there's one colour the Scandi fashion set are backing this autumn, it's red. Crimson or cherry, scarlet or the very popular burgundy, red is dominating the new season wardrobes of our favourite Scandi influencers. Follow their lead and inject a pop of red through jumpers, shirts or accessories.

Shop the trend:

Chunky Pure Cashmere Turtleneck Jumper
COS
Chunky Pure Cashmere Turtleneck Jumper

For those particularly cold autumnal days, this is the ideal jumper.

Moon Leather Tote
STAUD
Moon Leather Tote

This shape exudes Scandi vibes.

Cashmere Boyfriend Sweater
Reformation
Cashmere Boyfriend Sweater

Such a cosy jumper for layering on chilly days.

Gommino Suede Loafers
TOD'S
Gommino Suede Loafers

Unbelievably elegant. Wear with black tailored trousers, a white shirt and you're set.

Pocket Oversize Shirt
MANGO
Pocket Oversize Shirt

This looks like a designer piece.

3. Relaxed Tailoring

@anoukyve wearing an oversized suit

(Image credit: @anoukyve )

Style Notes: Tailored looks keep coming back during the cold months, and this year it looks like Scandis are embracing the relaxed look. More minimalist than Eighties, the key to this trend is to opt for well-cut separates that have an exaggerated silhouette.

Shop the trend:

Oversized Exaggerated-Shoulder Blazer
COS
Oversized Exaggerated-Shoulder Blazer

Effortlessly cool.

Tailored Wool-Blend Twill Trousers
COS
Tailored Wool-Blend Twill Trousers

You'll need the matching trousers, of course.

Parker Oversized Blazer
Reformation
Parker Oversized Blazer

I'm obsessed with this chocolate brown.

Piper Pleated Crepe Wide-Leg Pants
THE FRANKIE SHOP
Piper Pleated Crepe Wide-Leg Pants

The Frankie Shop is my go-to for modern tailoring, and these wide-leg trousers are a perfect example of why I love the brand so much.

Bea Crepe Blazer
THE FRANKIE SHOP
Bea Crepe Blazer

This influencer-beloved blazer is available in a range of hues.

4. Suede

@annabelrosendahl wearing a suede bomber jacket with jeans

(Image credit: @annabelrosendahl)

Style Notes: If my favourite Scandi influencers are to be trusted (and we know they are), suede is going to make a big comeback this autumn. With a subtly Seventies vibe, suede separates and accessories always exude an effortlessly elegant and polished vibe that I can't resist.

Shop the trend:

Straight-Fit Leather Trousers
MANGO
Straight-Fit Leather Trousers

I can't believe these are a high-street find.

The Midi New York | Mocha Suede & Mocha Smooth | Demellier
Demellier
The Midi New York

So chic.

Wally Suede Knee Boots
STAUD
Wally Suede Knee Boots

These boots would also look great with knitted dresses.

We the Free Wes Suede Bomber
Free People
We the Free Wes Suede Bomber

A suede bomber? Yes, please.

Kate Embellished Suede Loafers
TOD'S
Kate Embellished Suede Loafers

Peak quiet luxury.

5. Wide-Leg Denim

@frannfyne wearing wide-leg jeans and a top

(Image credit: @frannfyne)

Style Notes: As a passionate jeans devotee, I'm so excited to bring back denim into my daily rotation now that the temperatures are dropping. This season, Scandi women are leaning towards the oversized silhouette of wide-leg jeans, which can be styled in so many ways.

Shop the trend:

The Mid-Way Jean
Everlane
The Mid-Way Jean

I love the look of white denim in cold months.

Tide Jeans - Wide
COS
Tide Jeans - Wide

Such a gorgeous silhouette.

Wide Jeans
& Other Stories
Wide Jeans

Dark blue denim is a classic for a reason.

Nolan High-Rise Wide-Leg Jeans
AGOLDE
Nolan High-Rise Wide-Leg Jeans

Go all-out with this exaggerated wide-leg fit.

Portial High-Rise Wide-Leg Jeans
PAIGE
Portial High-Rise Wide-Leg Jeans

I love the Seventies vibe of this pair.

6. Pointed-Toe Shoes

@holliemercedes wearing pointed-toe flats and wide-leg trousers

(Image credit: @holliemercedes)

Style Notes: I've spotted so many Scandi influencers in pointed-toe shoes over the past few months—especially the studded and buckled Ganni pair—and frankly, I'm sold. Flat or heeled, these are the kinds of shoes you can wear with dresses, skirts, denim, everything.

Shop the trend:

Faux-Patent Kitten-Heel Slingback Shoes
ZARA
Faux-Patent Kitten-Heel Slingback Shoes

Ticking off the red and pointed-toe trend all in one.

Wilda Kitten Mule
Reformation
Wilda Kitten Mule

How sleek are these mules?

Black Croco Patent Feminine Buckle Ballerinas
GANNI
Black Croco Patent Feminine Buckle Ballerinas

The pair that Scandi influencers are loving at the moment—and they're available in so many different colours.

Luna Leather Ballet Flats
LE MONDE BERYL
Luna Leather Ballet Flats

A minimalist's dream flat.

Pointed Mesh Slingback Kitten Heels
COS
Pointed Mesh Slingback Kitten Heels

Don't want to give up on the mesh trend? These heels are the answer.

Jess Kelham-Hohler
Freelance Fashion Editor

Jess Kelham-Hohler is a freelance writer, editor and content strategist. She has been a contributor for Who What Wear UK since 2023. Currently based in London following six years in Washington D.C. and New York, she was previously the Digital Editor for Soho House & Co, an international group of private members’ clubs for creatives. She has interviewed a range of artists, creators and more, including Alighieri founder Rosh Mahtani, photographer Misan Harriman and fashion editor Lindsay Peoples Wagner. Today, she writes primarily about fashion, travel and culture for various publications, and has worked as a copywriter and content strategist for brands such as Belstaff, Olivela and Equinox.

