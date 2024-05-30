Confirmed: These Are the Only 4 Summer Trends That Gen Z Cares About

(Image credit: @aniyahmorinia; @nataliegreyherder; @vivian.yrl; @damsonmadder)
By
published

Gen Z Says is a bimonthly column chronicling the latest trends in the fashion and beauty space through the lens of Who What Wear's own Gen Z editors. Expect a download on the upcoming class of tastemakers, emerging designers, and shopping and style choices straight from the generation setting the trends.

Summer hasn't even begun yet, but for the past month or so, my social media feeds have been packed with users sharing the buys and trends they're most excited about for the warm season. To no surprise, Gen Zers have stirred the pot, with millennials making videos begging them to leave certain styles in the past. (Denim shorts were a hot topic.) But as we've seen with ballet flats and baggy jeans, there's little you can do to get my generation to do what they don't want to do, so apologies, some old trends have been revitalized. Don't fret—not every Gen Z–backed trend is as divisive as long denim shorts and fitted capri pants. Some have become favored by all ages, like bag charms and track pants.

As always, this is by no means an age-led trend guide. No matter the year you were born in, the trends below should be on your radar this summer. I searched through the accounts of Gen Z celebrities and fashion people and took note of the common themes throughout their recent outfits. You can choose to go all in and purchase a pair of Adidas pants and a Ganni blouse, or you can add subtle, cool touch to your wardrobe with a pop of leopard print or a little charm tied to your favorite handbag.

Keep scrolling to see all of the Gen Z fashion trends that are defining what's cool this summer.

@aniyahmorinia wearing yellow sweater, yellow skirt, and clear heels on the street.

(Image credit: @aniyahmorinia)

Butter yellow sneakily made its way back into the fashion scene this spring, and it's continuing into the summer. The pale shade almost acts as a neutral and is best paired with creams and whites.

yellow H&M ribbed top with deep neckline and short sleeves
H&M
Rib-Knit Top

Jeffrey Campbell pale yellow mary jane flat
Jeffrey Campbell
Dancerina Flat

pale yellow Sandy Liang cardigan with pearl buttons
SANDY LIANG
Gal Cardigan

@vivian.yrl wearing cream tube top, Adidas track pants, and heels.

(Image credit: @vivian.yrl)

It's not just Adidas Sambas that are favored by the fashion set right now—it's Adidas everything. From track pants to T-shirts, the iconic three stripes are a sure way to add a sporty touch to your summer looks.

black Adidas samba sneakers with white stripes
Adidas
Samba OG Sneakers

Addias and Wales Bonner t-shirt with red and blue stripes
Adidas x Wales Bonner
T-Shirt

half shot of model wearing black Adidas track pants
Adidas
Adibreak Track Pants

@nataliegreyherder wearing leopard print dress, varsity jacket, and loafers.

(Image credit: @nataliegreyherder)

Leopard print seems to have its moment every decade (the '90s were a personal favorite), so I'm not surprised to see the loud print pop back up.

Mango long sleeve leopard print top
Mango
Leopard-Print T-Shirt

half shot of model wearing leopard jeans and studded flats
Damson Madder
Leopard Cargo Pants

half shot of model wearing leopard print jacket and jeans
Lioness
Carmela Jacket

Influencer wearing @damsonmadder top and lace shorts by the beach.

(Image credit: @damsonmadder)

I still remember being in college when Ganni was the brand everyone was talking about, and years later, it seems Gen Z has a newfound love for the frilly and bow-adorned tops that are on par with the Scandinavian brand's aesthetic.

white blouse with frilly collar and bow tie
Ganni
Cotton-Poplin Blouse

half shot of model wearing white blouse with ruching and light wash jeans
Playa Lucila
Square Neck Top

H&M blouse with puffy sleeves
H&M
Eyelet Embroidery Blouse

@pigmamii holding bag with charms taking mirror photo

(Image credit: @pigmamii)

Shop More Gen Z–Approved Items

Drawstring Pull-On Shorts in Poplin
Madewell
Drawstring Pull-On Shorts in Poplin

Mid Rise Linen-Cotton Pull-On Cargo Pants
Gap
Mid Rise Linen-Cotton Pull-On Cargo Pants

Cargo Shirt
H&M
Cargo Shirt

Cherry Bag Charm
Coach
Cherry Bag Charm

Tiered Cotton Maxi Skirt
BP
Tiered Cotton Maxi Skirt

Ergo Bag in Checkerboard Patchwork Upcrafted Leather
Coach
Ergo Bag in Checkerboard Patchwork Upcrafted Leather

Stripe-Print Straight Pants - Women
Mango
Stripe-Print Straight Pants

Glitter Cherry Bag Charm
Coach
Glitter Cherry Bag Charm

Yusra Siddiqui
Associate Fashion Editor
Yusra Siddiqui is an editor who resides in New Jersey but bounces between the suburbs and NYC. (She's a Jersey girl at heart.) After interning at Who What Wear in 2019, she found her way to the team after graduating from LIM College in 2022 with a fashion media degree. She's also spent time writing and working for publications such as Fashionista, Coveteur, and Nylon, but she always knew that Who What Wear was where she was meant to be. When she's on the job, she's perusing runway shows, analyzing the latest thing fellow Gen Zers are up to on the internet, and sharing what she can about the modest-fashion market. You can also catch her dabbling in entertainment, talking about the costume choices of the latest Netflix series or diving deeper into how the plotline affects the viewers in a myriad of ways. Lastly, she likes to create content for Who What Wear's TikTok. Her personal time is spent doing similar but also different things—deep diving into almost every new TV show (Bridgerton, Gilmore Girls, and Stranger Things are favorites), planning her next local getaway (whenever that may be), and reading the latest Emily Henry or Sally Rooney novel in one sitting.
