Confirmed: These Are the Only 4 Summer Trends That Gen Z Cares About

Gen Z Says is a bimonthly column chronicling the latest trends in the fashion and beauty space through the lens of Who What Wear's own Gen Z editors. Expect a download on the upcoming class of tastemakers, emerging designers, and shopping and style choices straight from the generation setting the trends.

Summer hasn't even begun yet, but for the past month or so, my social media feeds have been packed with users sharing the buys and trends they're most excited about for the warm season. To no surprise, Gen Zers have stirred the pot, with millennials making videos begging them to leave certain styles in the past. (Denim shorts were a hot topic.) But as we've seen with ballet flats and baggy jeans, there's little you can do to get my generation to do what they don't want to do, so apologies, some old trends have been revitalized. Don't fret—not every Gen Z–backed trend is as divisive as long denim shorts and fitted capri pants. Some have become favored by all ages, like bag charms and track pants.

As always, this is by no means an age-led trend guide. No matter the year you were born in, the trends below should be on your radar this summer. I searched through the accounts of Gen Z celebrities and fashion people and took note of the common themes throughout their recent outfits. You can choose to go all in and purchase a pair of Adidas pants and a Ganni blouse, or you can add subtle, cool touch to your wardrobe with a pop of leopard print or a little charm tied to your favorite handbag.

Keep scrolling to see all of the Gen Z fashion trends that are defining what's cool this summer.

Butter yellow sneakily made its way back into the fashion scene this spring, and it's continuing into the summer. The pale shade almost acts as a neutral and is best paired with creams and whites.

It's not just Adidas Sambas that are favored by the fashion set right now—it's Adidas everything. From track pants to T-shirts, the iconic three stripes are a sure way to add a sporty touch to your summer looks.

Leopard print seems to have its moment every decade (the '90s were a personal favorite), so I'm not surprised to see the loud print pop back up.

I still remember being in college when Ganni was the brand everyone was talking about, and years later, it seems Gen Z has a newfound love for the frilly and bow-adorned tops that are on par with the Scandinavian brand's aesthetic.

