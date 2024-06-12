I've Worked It Out—These Are the Chicest Tops to Wear With Linen Trousers
I've just come back from a holiday during which I exclusively wore dresses and linen trousers. However, as someone who usually delights in wearing a floaty midi, I was surprised at just how many times I found myself reaching for my linen trousers instead. Comfortable, classic and supremely elegant-looking, I'm so glad I was inspired by all of the pre-summer looks I saw before jetting off which resulted in me packing two pairs, which I alternated between across the week.
Previously I was always a little unsure about how to style them—at least, when it came to beyond a classic jersey tee. However, in saving down some key looks ahead of my break, I inadvertently worked out the best tops to wear with linen trousers in the process. From simple vest tops to options that are somewhat less expected, scroll on to see the various tops fashion people are wearing with their linen trousers this summer, which I encourage you to shamelessly copy just as I did.
7 Chic Tops to Wear with Linen Trousers
1. Bandeaus
Style Notes: Bandeau tops are having a moment this summer, but the trend is less about tiny jersey styles, with the focus instead being placed on longline, elegant iterations in more premium fabrics, including linen. The longer hemline is excellent at covering more the casual drawstring or elasticated waists that you typically see on linen trousers, making this the ideal eveningwear top solution.
Shop the Top:
Shop Linen Trousers:
2. Shirts
Style Notes: Lean into the relaxed feel of a pair of linen trousers with a loose-fit shirt. I recommend keeping your shirt untucked as the material could look a little bulky underneath a thinner linen fabric. In terms of textiles, I love the contrast between Marina Torres's linen-trouser-and-denim-shirt above, but cottons will work just as well.
Shop the Top:
Shop Linen Trousers:
3. Babydolls
Style Notes: Another top that looks especially chic worn with wide-leg trousers is the babydoll. The fluid bottom half of the babydoll silhouette mirrors that of breezy linen trousers, making it the perfect combination for balmy summer days.
Shop the Top:
Shop Linen Trousers:
4. Baby Tees
Style Notes: The simplest tweaks can make all the difference to an outfit, and that's certainly the case where. I always thought the balance of my linen trouser and t-shirt outfits was slightly off, but that all changed when I tried styling them with a cropped baby tee. This top works especially well with linen trousers with a fitted waistline, as it better accentuates the silhouette.
Shop the Top:
Shop Linen Trousers:
5. Waistcoats
Style Notes: Turns out, the contrast of pairing something very tailored—like a waistcoat—with more relaxed pieces—in this instance, linen trousers—really works. I copied this Monikh Dale look last week and, honestly, it's the chicest thing I've worn in a long while.
Shop the Top:
Shop Linen Trousers:
6. Vests
Style Notes: Like a margarita and nachos, a vest top and linen trousers always work well together. Fittest vests will always look chic tucked into trousers, but I'm also enjoying the slouchier fit of Marianne Smyth's above. Take your pick. The pairing looks especially slick when you match the colour of your vest to that of your trousers, too.
Shop the Top:
Shop Linen Trousers:
7. Matching Options
Style Notes: If in doubt, you can always rely on a matching linen top and trouser set to ensure your linen trouser outfit looked put together. Then, all that's left for you to think about is your shoes and accessories.
Shop Matching Linen Trouser-and-Top Sets:
