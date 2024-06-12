I've Worked It Out—These Are the Chicest Tops to Wear With Linen Trousers

Maxine Eggenberger
By
published

I've just come back from a holiday during which I exclusively wore dresses and linen trousers. However, as someone who usually delights in wearing a floaty midi, I was surprised at just how many times I found myself reaching for my linen trousers instead. Comfortable, classic and supremely elegant-looking, I'm so glad I was inspired by all of the pre-summer looks I saw before jetting off which resulted in me packing two pairs, which I alternated between across the week.

Previously I was always a little unsure about how to style them—at least, when it came to beyond a classic jersey tee. However, in saving down some key looks ahead of my break, I inadvertently worked out the best tops to wear with linen trousers in the process. From simple vest tops to options that are somewhat less expected, scroll on to see the various tops fashion people are wearing with their linen trousers this summer, which I encourage you to shamelessly copy just as I did.

7 Chic Tops to Wear with Linen Trousers

1. Bandeaus

Tops to wear with linen trousers

(Image credit: @nnennaechem)

Style Notes: Bandeau tops are having a moment this summer, but the trend is less about tiny jersey styles, with the focus instead being placed on longline, elegant iterations in more premium fabrics, including linen. The longer hemline is excellent at covering more the casual drawstring or elasticated waists that you typically see on linen trousers, making this the ideal eveningwear top solution.

Shop the Top:

Deconstructed Wool Bustier
COS
Deconstructed Wool Bustier

Gally Linen Top
ALIGNE
Gally Linen Top

+ Net Sustain Illi Strapless Ponte Top
ESSE STUDIOS
+ Net Sustain Illi Strapless Ponte Top

Shop Linen Trousers:

Linen-Blend Trousers
H&M
Linen-Blend Trousers

2. Shirts

Tops to wear with linen trousers

(Image credit: @marina_torres)

Style Notes: Lean into the relaxed feel of a pair of linen trousers with a loose-fit shirt. I recommend keeping your shirt untucked as the material could look a little bulky underneath a thinner linen fabric. In terms of textiles, I love the contrast between Marina Torres's linen-trouser-and-denim-shirt above, but cottons will work just as well.

Shop the Top:

Davina Oversized Denim Shirt
hush
Davina Oversized Denim Shirt

Oversized Checked Cotton Shirt
BOTTEGA VENETA
Oversized Checked Cotton Shirt

Sheer Ramie Shirt - Pale Yellow - Arket Gb
Arket
Sheer Ramie Shirt

Shop Linen Trousers:

Linen Rich Pleated Wide Leg Trousers
M&S Collection
Linen Rich Pleated Wide Leg Trousers

3. Babydolls

Tops to wear with linen trousers

(Image credit: @lucywilliams02)

Style Notes: Another top that looks especially chic worn with wide-leg trousers is the babydoll. The fluid bottom half of the babydoll silhouette mirrors that of breezy linen trousers, making it the perfect combination for balmy summer days.

Shop the Top:

Halterneck Tunic-Style Top
COS
Halterneck Tunic-Style Top

Selected Femme, Vicca-Rita Sleeveless Square-Neck Top
Selected Femme
Vicca-Rita Sleeveless Square-Neck Top

Fp One Matilda Tie Tank
Free People
One Matilda Tie Tank

Shop Linen Trousers:

Sasha Linen Wide-Leg Pants
STAUD
Sasha Linen Wide-Leg Pants

4. Baby Tees

Tops to wear with linen trousers

(Image credit: @michellelin.lin)

Style Notes: The simplest tweaks can make all the difference to an outfit, and that's certainly the case where. I always thought the balance of my linen trouser and t-shirt outfits was slightly off, but that all changed when I tried styling them with a cropped baby tee. This top works especially well with linen trousers with a fitted waistline, as it better accentuates the silhouette.

Shop the Top:

Cropped T-Shirt
H&M
Cropped T-Shirt

Anagram Cropped Embroidered Ribbed Cotton T-Shirt
LOEWE
Anagram Cropped Embroidered Ribbed Cotton T-Shirt

Cropped Cotton-Jersey T-Shirt
WARDROBE.NYC
Cropped Cotton-Jersey T-Shirt

Shop Linen Trousers:

Straight-Leg Tailored Linen Trousers
COS
Straight-Leg Tailored Linen Trousers

5. Waistcoats

Tops to wear with linen trousers

(Image credit: @monikh)

Style Notes: Turns out, the contrast of pairing something very tailored—like a waistcoat—with more relaxed pieces—in this instance, linen trousers—really works. I copied this Monikh Dale look last week and, honestly, it's the chicest thing I've worn in a long while.

Shop the Top:

Leo Linen Waistcoat
ALIGNE
Leo Linen Waistcoat

Aspen Linen Top Es
Reformation
Aspen Linen Top Es

Maesa Asymmetric Woven Vest
THE FRANKIE SHOP
Maesa Asymmetric Woven Vest

Shop Linen Trousers:

Demi Linen Wide Leg Garment Dyed Trousers
Reiss
Demi Linen Wide Leg Garment Dyed Trousers

6. Vests

Tops to wear with linen trousers

(Image credit: @smythsisters)

Style Notes: Like a margarita and nachos, a vest top and linen trousers always work well together. Fittest vests will always look chic tucked into trousers, but I'm also enjoying the slouchier fit of Marianne Smyth's above. Take your pick. The pairing looks especially slick when you match the colour of your vest to that of your trousers, too.

Shop the Top:

Isabel Ribbed Jersey Tank
CITIZENS OF HUMANITY
Isabel Ribbed Jersey Tank

Knit Strap Top
MANGO
Knit Strap Top

Cotton Rich Ribbed Slim Fit Vest Top
M&S Collection
Cotton Rich Ribbed Slim Fit Vest Top

Shop Linen Trousers:

John Lewis , Linen Blend Wide Leg Beach Trousers
John Lewis
Linen Blend Wide Leg Beach Trousers

7. Matching Options

Tops to wear with linen trousers

(Image credit: @daniellejinadu)

Style Notes: If in doubt, you can always rely on a matching linen top and trouser set to ensure your linen trouser outfit looked put together. Then, all that's left for you to think about is your shoes and accessories.

Shop Matching Linen Trouser-and-Top Sets:

Varenna Cropped Herringbone Organic Linen Vest
BONDI BORN
Varenna Cropped Herringbone Organic Linen Vest

Varenna Herringbone Organic Linen Straight-Leg Pants
BONDI BORN
Varenna Herringbone Organic Linen Straight-Leg Pants

Coco Linen Waistcoat
Ghost
Coco Linen Waistcoat

Rosie Linen Trouser
Ghost
Rosie Linen Trouser

Maxine Eggenberger
Maxine Eggenberger
Deputy Editor

Maxine Eggenberger is Who What Wear UK’s deputy editor and has over thirteen years of experience in fashion journalism. She been creating engaging and elevated style content specifically for Who What Wear UK since 2018, covering runway reports, emerging trends, long-form features, self-styled shopping stories and columns, including her edit of the best new-in buys. She ensures the highest editorial standards are met across the site, leads the editorial team in their SEO strategy and keyword planning, works closely with the beauty team on content initiatives, represents the brand at industry events, and regularly contributes to social media, including her own Who What Wear UK TikTok franchise, French Style Fridays. Previously, Maxine appeared on ITV's This Morning in her own fashion segment and has interviewed countless celebrities—everyone from Victoria Beckham to Oscar winner Lupita Nyong’o.

Prior to Who What Wear UK, Maxine’s career began when, after completing her first-ever internship at Look magazine, she was offered a position on the brand's fashion desk. She accepted, leaving university a year early in the process. Her passion and natural talent for writing and styling meant she swiftly rose through the ranks to become the title's fashion news and commercial content editor, with a stint as InStyle.co.uk’s fashion and beauty writer along the way. She later served as Look’s acting Editor in Chief, overseeing both print and digital, before embarking on a successful freelance career, working with Grazia, The Pool, and Marie Claire amongst others.

Maxine is based remotely from her countryside home near Edinburgh where she spends her downtime renovating her house, walking her dogs, hosting friends and trying to master the art of making Old Fashioned cocktails.

Latest