The Simple Top Fashion People Wear When They Want to Look Chic and Refined
As spring comes into vision and I'm no longer forced to don a jumper day in and day out, I'm looking to invest in a couple of new tops, shirts or blouses to elevate my outfits with. Having found the perfect billowy cotton blouse, I'm now turning my attention to a does-it-all top that's simple, elegant and easy to dress up or down. I didn't have to search for long before I stumbled upon the ultimate capsule-wardrobe buy that ticks these boxes and can be scouted out at many of my favourite high street brands.
The object of my affection? The classic boat neck top. Featuring a long and narrow neckline, the boat neck top's design is simple yet impactful. Revealing a sliver of skin from shoulder to shoulder, there's something so undeniably chic about this top style. My colleagues agreed with this sentiment when we were talking earlier, too.
Available in a range of fabrics that all offer slightly different looks, the boat neck top can take many forms. In a lightweight, silk composition, a boat neck blouse can be styled with wide-leg trousers or sweeping skirts for a tasteful ensemble you can wear to parties and evenings out. In a light cotton or jersey material, the top takes on a more casual guise, pairing well with denim or linen.
Available across a selection of high street and designer brands, the boat neck top can be picked up at a range of price points. From Marks & Spencers' classic striped style, to Acne Studios' chic draped top, read on to discover our favourite options to shop right now.
SHOP OUR EDIT OF THE BEST BOAT NECK TOPS:
With a cashmere blend composition, this is delightfully soft to the touch.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer. Previously freelance commerce writer at British Vogue, Natalie’s experience spans journalistic and styling roles, which have seen her work on shoots for publications such as British Vogue, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK and write for publications including British Vogue and Conde Nast Traveller. With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news and trends for Who What Wear UK, with a particular focus on celebrity style and emerging fashion trends.
