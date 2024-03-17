The Simple Top Fashion People Wear When They Want to Look Chic and Refined

As spring comes into vision and I'm no longer forced to don a jumper day in and day out, I'm looking to invest in a couple of new tops, shirts or blouses to elevate my outfits with. Having found the perfect billowy cotton blouse, I'm now turning my attention to a does-it-all top that's simple, elegant and easy to dress up or down. I didn't have to search for long before I stumbled upon the ultimate capsule-wardrobe buy that ticks these boxes and can be scouted out at many of my favourite high street brands.

The object of my affection? The classic boat neck top. Featuring a long and narrow neckline, the boat neck top's design is simple yet impactful. Revealing a sliver of skin from shoulder to shoulder, there's something so undeniably chic about this top style. My colleagues agreed with this sentiment when we were talking earlier, too.

Available in a range of fabrics that all offer slightly different looks, the boat neck top can take many forms. In a lightweight, silk composition, a boat neck blouse can be styled with wide-leg trousers or sweeping skirts for a tasteful ensemble you can wear to parties and evenings out. In a light cotton or jersey material, the top takes on a more casual guise, pairing well with denim or linen.

Available across a selection of high street and designer brands, the boat neck top can be picked up at a range of price points. From Marks & Spencers' classic striped style, to Acne Studios' chic draped top, read on to discover our favourite options to shop right now.

SHOP OUR EDIT OF THE BEST BOAT NECK TOPS:

COS Boat-Neck Tank Top £24 SHOP NOW This light tank top is ideal for spring/summer stying.

Reformation Wiley Knit Top £88 SHOP NOW This comes in five other shades.

Weekday Annie Boatneck Sleeveless Top £16 SHOP NOW Style with baggy jeans or wear with a white cotton skirt.

Monki Long Sleeve Boat Neck Top £15 SHOP NOW This elegant staple is so easy to dress up and down.

Nobodys Child Black Sleeveless Boatneck Top £45 £30 SHOP NOW Style with a blazer or wear on its own.

Mother Denim The Skipper Bell £157 SHOP NOW Style with high waisted jeans or trousers.

Acne Studios Draped Top £310 SHOP NOW The elegant blouse is so easy to dress up with accessories.

Intimissimi Boat Neck Modal Cashmere Ultralight Jumper £42 SHOP NOW With a cashmere blend composition, this is delightfully soft to the touch.