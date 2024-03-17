The Simple Top Fashion People Wear When They Want to Look Chic and Refined

By Natalie Munro
published

As spring comes into vision and I'm no longer forced to don a jumper day in and day out, I'm looking to invest in a couple of new tops, shirts or blouses to elevate my outfits with. Having found the perfect billowy cotton blouse, I'm now turning my attention to a does-it-all top that's simple, elegant and easy to dress up or down. I didn't have to search for long before I stumbled upon the ultimate capsule-wardrobe buy that ticks these boxes and can be scouted out at many of my favourite high street brands.

boat neck top trend

(Image credit: @daniellejinadu)

The object of my affection? The classic boat neck top. Featuring a long and narrow neckline, the boat neck top's design is simple yet impactful. Revealing a sliver of skin from shoulder to shoulder, there's something so undeniably chic about this top style. My colleagues agreed with this sentiment when we were talking earlier, too.

boat neck top

(Image credit: @lizzyhadfield)

Available in a range of fabrics that all offer slightly different looks, the boat neck top can take many forms. In a lightweight, silk composition, a boat neck blouse can be styled with wide-leg trousers or sweeping skirts for a tasteful ensemble you can wear to parties and evenings out. In a light cotton or jersey material, the top takes on a more casual guise, pairing well with denim or linen.

boat neck top trend

(Image credit: @sylviemus_)

Available across a selection of high street and designer brands, the boat neck top can be picked up at a range of price points. From Marks & Spencers' classic striped style, to Acne Studios' chic draped top, read on to discover our favourite options to shop right now.

boat neck top

(Image credit: @monikh)

SHOP OUR EDIT OF THE BEST BOAT NECK TOPS:

boat neck top
COS
Boat-Neck Tank Top

This light tank top is ideal for spring/summer stying.

Wiley Knit Top
Reformation
Wiley Knit Top

This comes in five other shades.

Annie Boatneck Sleeveless Top
Weekday
Annie Boatneck Sleeveless Top

Style with baggy jeans or wear with a white cotton skirt.

boat neck top
Monki
Long Sleeve Boat Neck Top

This elegant staple is so easy to dress up and down.

Black Sleeveless Boatneck Top
Nobodys Child
Black Sleeveless Boatneck Top

Style with a blazer or wear on its own.

The Skipper Bell - School Daze Red and Natural
Mother Denim
The Skipper Bell

Style with high waisted jeans or trousers.

Draped Top
Acne Studios
Draped Top

The elegant blouse is so easy to dress up with accessories.

boat neck top
Intimissimi
Boat Neck Modal Cashmere Ultralight Jumper

With a cashmere blend composition, this is delightfully soft to the touch.

boat neck top
Marks & Spencer
Pure Cotton Striped Slash Neck Slim Fit Top

Classic stripes never go out of style.

Natalie Munro
News Writer

Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer. Previously freelance commerce writer at British Vogue, Natalie’s experience spans journalistic and styling roles, which have seen her work on shoots for publications such as British Vogue, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK and write for publications including British Vogue and Conde Nast Traveller. With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news and trends for Who What Wear UK, with a particular focus on celebrity style and emerging fashion trends. 

