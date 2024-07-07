This '90s Accessory Always Makes My Holiday Outfits Look More Polished and Stylish

It's true, summer trends tend to be more fleeting and flash-in-the-pan compared to any other season. The reason for this is mainly because the British summer is so short and the time most of us will spend in warmer countries is limited, sp it never feels like we're able to enjoy of the full lifespan of big summer trends. This is why I also think people generally tend to be unsure about what's still in fashion whenever summer rolls around again. Are the pieces you bought last year still relevant? If you read about them on Who What Wear then I'd tend say they are, for we never bring a trend to your attention flippantly. However, there is one question people keep asking me this summer in particular, and that's if sarongs are still in style for summer 2024. So, I thought I'd answer it once and for all!

ARE SARONGS IN STYLE FOR SUMMER 2024?

Short answer: Yes!

Long answer: Sarongs first peaked in popularity in the 1990s as a cult summer accessory that, if you didn't have it packed in your suitcase, you did so knowing you'd stock up on several colourful styles when you reached your sunny destination. Back then, they were often found in soft cotton material and were almost always finished in tie-dye. Now, in 2024, sarongs are definitely still in style, but the prints are more premium and fabrics considerably more lightweight.

An elegant way to coverup from the glaring summer sun, such sarongs have been on the rise this summer. Versatile, stylish and oozing with 90s fashion appeal, a sarong styles well with other iconic accessories from the decade including black flip flops and rectangular sunglasses.

A fashion-person holiday staple, I've spotted so many of my favourite influencers style sarongs over their swimwear already this season, brands have had no option but to keep up with the demand. From Fruity Booty's playful backgammon-inspired style to Mango's banana-yellow wraparound, the trend is definitely a big thing for 2024.

Scroll on to see how influencers are styling their sarongs this summer. Then, shop our edit of the best styles to buy now.

HOW INFLUENCERS ARE STYLING THE SARONG TREND:

Style Notes: Influencer Jullie Jeine wore hers with a black off-the-shoulder to elevated her beachy look.

Style Notes: Lucy Williams wore her sarong folded up into a mini and styled with a simple black bikini and relaxed accessories.

Style Notes: Quickly knot the sarong around your waist for an instant outfit elevator.

Style Notes: Pair your beach coverup with a white tee or tank for extra coverage across the day.

Style Notes: Create a tonal ensemble and style your sarong with a matching bikini set.

Style Notes: The easiest way to put a put-together spin on your beachside style.

