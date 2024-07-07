This '90s Accessory Always Makes My Holiday Outfits Look More Polished and Stylish

It's true, summer trends tend to be more fleeting and flash-in-the-pan compared to any other season. The reason for this is mainly because the British summer is so short and the time most of us will spend in warmer countries is limited, sp it never feels like we're able to enjoy of the full lifespan of big summer trends. This is why I also think people generally tend to be unsure about what's still in fashion whenever summer rolls around again. Are the pieces you bought last year still relevant? If you read about them on Who What Wear then I'd tend say they are, for we never bring a trend to your attention flippantly. However, there is one question people keep asking me this summer in particular, and that's if sarongs are still in style for summer 2024. So, I thought I'd answer it once and for all!

Influencer wears the sarong cover up trend.

(Image credit: @marina_torres)

ARE SARONGS IN STYLE FOR SUMMER 2024?

Short answer: Yes!

Long answer: Sarongs first peaked in popularity in the 1990s as a cult summer accessory that, if you didn't have it packed in your suitcase, you did so knowing you'd stock up on several colourful styles when you reached your sunny destination. Back then, they were often found in soft cotton material and were almost always finished in tie-dye. Now, in 2024, sarongs are definitely still in style, but the prints are more premium and fabrics considerably more lightweight.

An elegant way to coverup from the glaring summer sun, such sarongs have been on the rise this summer. Versatile, stylish and oozing with 90s fashion appeal, a sarong styles well with other iconic accessories from the decade including black flip flops and rectangular sunglasses.

A fashion-person holiday staple, I've spotted so many of my favourite influencers style sarongs over their swimwear already this season, brands have had no option but to keep up with the demand. From Fruity Booty's playful backgammon-inspired style to Mango's banana-yellow wraparound, the trend is definitely a big thing for 2024.

Scroll on to see how influencers are styling their sarongs this summer. Then, shop our edit of the best styles to buy now.

HOW INFLUENCERS ARE STYLING THE SARONG TREND:

Influencer wears a sarong.

(Image credit: @jullie.jeine)

Style Notes: Influencer Jullie Jeine wore hers with a black off-the-shoulder to elevated her beachy look.

Influencer wears a sarong.

(Image credit: @lucywilliams02)

Style Notes: Lucy Williams wore her sarong folded up into a mini and styled with a simple black bikini and relaxed accessories.

Influencer wears a sarong.

(Image credit: @giasinatra)

Style Notes: Quickly knot the sarong around your waist for an instant outfit elevator.

Influencer wears a sarong.

(Image credit: @piamance)

Style Notes: Pair your beach coverup with a white tee or tank for extra coverage across the day.

Influencer wears a sarong.

(Image credit: @amaka.hamelijnck)

Style Notes: Create a tonal ensemble and style your sarong with a matching bikini set.

Influencer wears a sarong.

(Image credit: @gabriellaraeg)

Style Notes: The easiest way to put a put-together spin on your beachside style.

SHOP OUR EDIT OF THE BEST SARONGS:

Printed Cotton-Voile Sarong
& Other Stories
Printed Cotton-Voile Sarong

This chocolate brown shade styles well with so many summery shades.

Pareo Skirt With Embroidered Details
Mango
Pareo Skirt With Embroidered Details

Wear with a tonal bikini or use this vibrant skirt to inject some colour into your holiday wardrobe.

Backgammon Sarong
Fruity Booty
Backgammon Sarong

This playful sarong comes with chips and dice so it can be played as well as worn.

Printed Cotton-Voile Pareo
Acne Studios
Printed Cotton-Voile Pareo

This features an adjustable tie waist to ensure a comfortable fit.

Kené Printed Cotton-Voile Pareo
Johanna Ortiz
Kené Printed Cotton-Voile Pareo

The cotton composition ensures this is naturally breathable.

FARM RIO ACTIVE, Carioca Posters Sarong
Farm Rio
Carioca Posters Sarong

Style with the matching swimsuit or wear with a black bikini.

The Sarong: Weave, Red Multistripe
With Nothing Underneath
The Sarong

Fold the sarong in half for a short style or wear is longer per your preference.

Santorini Sarong - Ocean Blue
Away That Day
Santorini Sarong

The chicest way to cover up after a dip.

