This '90s Accessory Always Makes My Holiday Outfits Look More Polished and Stylish

It's true, summer trends tend to be more fleeting and flash-in-the-pan compared to any other season. The reason for this is mainly because the British summer is so short and the time most of us will spend in warmer countries is limited, sp it never feels like we're able to enjoy of the full lifespan of big summer trends. This is why I also think people generally tend to be unsure about what's still in fashion whenever summer rolls around again. Are the pieces you bought last year still relevant? If you read about them on Who What Wear then I'd tend say they are, for we never bring a trend to your attention flippantly. However, there is one question people keep asking me this summer in particular, and that's if sarongs are still in style for summer 2024. So, I thought I'd answer it once and for all!
ARE SARONGS IN STYLE FOR SUMMER 2024?
Short answer: Yes!
Long answer: Sarongs first peaked in popularity in the 1990s as a cult summer accessory that, if you didn't have it packed in your suitcase, you did so knowing you'd stock up on several colourful styles when you reached your sunny destination. Back then, they were often found in soft cotton material and were almost always finished in tie-dye. Now, in 2024, sarongs are definitely still in style, but the prints are more premium and fabrics considerably more lightweight.
An elegant way to coverup from the glaring summer sun, such sarongs have been on the rise this summer. Versatile, stylish and oozing with 90s fashion appeal, a sarong styles well with other iconic accessories from the decade including black flip flops and rectangular sunglasses.
A fashion-person holiday staple, I've spotted so many of my favourite influencers style sarongs over their swimwear already this season, brands have had no option but to keep up with the demand. From Fruity Booty's playful backgammon-inspired style to Mango's banana-yellow wraparound, the trend is definitely a big thing for 2024.
Scroll on to see how influencers are styling their sarongs this summer. Then, shop our edit of the best styles to buy now.
HOW INFLUENCERS ARE STYLING THE SARONG TREND:
Style Notes: Influencer Jullie Jeine wore hers with a black off-the-shoulder to elevated her beachy look.
Style Notes: Lucy Williams wore her sarong folded up into a mini and styled with a simple black bikini and relaxed accessories.
Style Notes: Quickly knot the sarong around your waist for an instant outfit elevator.
Style Notes: Pair your beach coverup with a white tee or tank for extra coverage across the day.
Style Notes: Create a tonal ensemble and style your sarong with a matching bikini set.
Style Notes: The easiest way to put a put-together spin on your beachside style.
SHOP OUR EDIT OF THE BEST SARONGS:
This chocolate brown shade styles well with so many summery shades.
Wear with a tonal bikini or use this vibrant skirt to inject some colour into your holiday wardrobe.
This playful sarong comes with chips and dice so it can be played as well as worn.
This features an adjustable tie waist to ensure a comfortable fit.
The cotton composition ensures this is naturally breathable.
Fold the sarong in half for a short style or wear is longer per your preference.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer. Having worked in the fashion industry since her time at university—where she obtained a BA in Journalism from University of the Arts London, Natalie's experience spans journalistic and styling roles. In the early stages of her career Natalie predominately worked on editorial shoots for fashion publications such as British Vogue, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK, before moving into journalism roles.
On completion of her degree she interned in the editorial team at British Vogue and later went on to freelance for the publication. Here, she developed her interest in reporting on the latest fashion news and trends. Inspired by the dynamic nature of the industry, Natalie went on to write for other lifestyle and fashion brands and publications before taking on the role as News Writer for Who What Wear.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Focusing on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion, Natalie reports on a daily basis, ensuring that she remains ahead of the trends. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.
