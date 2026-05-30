Classic triangle bikinis will always have their place, but this summer, stylish dressers are quietly shifting toward something that feels a bit more refined. Enter the scoop-neck bikini top—a silhouette that feels equal parts minimalist and elevated with a subtle nod to '90s swimwear. It's clean and unfussy and reads more like a chic top than a traditional bikini, which is exactly why it's dominating beach days, poolside hangs, and everything in between.
What makes the scoop-neck style stand out is its flattering design. The slightly higher neckline creates a more polished shape while still feeling relaxed and easy to wear. It offers just enough coverage to feel secure but never veers into sporty territory unless you want it to. In classic black, crisp white, or rich earth tones, it feels especially expensive looking, but even in brighter shades, the streamlined cut keeps things looking intentional rather than over-the-top.
More than anything, this trend taps into the broader shift toward elevated basics, even in swimwear. The scoop-neck bikini top is the kind of piece that works just as well styled beyond the beach, layered under a linen shirt or worn with relaxed summer separates. It's effortless, flattering, and quietly cool—the kind of upgrade that makes your entire swim wardrobe feel more current without trying too hard.
Latest Videos From
Shop the Best Scoop-Neck Bikini Tops of 2026
Frankies Bikinis
Lane Bikini Top
Free-Est
Cannon Crop Bikini Top
Triangl
Este Panda White Neoprene Scoop Crop Bikini Set
This set comes in several other colors too.
Frankies Bikinis
Lane Skimpy Bandeau Bikini Top
Mare Perpetua
The Spin Bikini Top
Staud
Laird Mesh Bikini Top
Gnash
Towelling Teardrop Crop Bikini Top
Damson Madder
Trudi Reversible Bikini Top
Sommer Swim
Ella Nero Infinity Bralette Bikini Top
Montce Swim
Devin Bikini Top
Adjustable so you get just the right fit.
Shop the matching Terry Swim Skirt ($82).
Solid & Striped
The Rachel Bikini Top
Caroline Constas
Leila Ruched Bikini Top