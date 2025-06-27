I'm an Expert at Finding the Chicest Stuff at Revolve—15 Picks I'm Fully Backing
It would be the understatement of the century to say that Revolve offers a vast selection of items. The retailer's assortment is seemingly limitless, comprising nearly every category under the sun. Whether you're looking for a formal dress to wear to a summer wedding or a pair of linen trousers to pack for your next beach vacation, Revolve has a huge number of options to choose from. While this is certainly a good thing for fans of Revolve, it can be overwhelming to sift through the site's extensive offerings. So that's where I come in.
As a fashion editor with over a decade of experience under my belt, I shop like it's my job—because it is. At Revolve, I know how to find the cream of the crop amidst hundreds of items. Not to toot my own horn, but I'm also skilled at knowing what specific products our Who What Wear readers will be interested in. Don't believe me? Scroll down to shop my picks—I dare you to leave empty-handed.
Erin got her start as a Who What Wear intern over 14 years ago—back when the site only published a single story per day. (Who What Wear has since increased that number twentyfold.) She graduated magna cum laude from USC, which is how she ended up moving to Los Angeles from her hometown of San Diego. In college, she also interned at Refinery29, where she was promoted to editorial assistant and then assistant editor. After nearly three years at R29, she came back to WWW in 2015, where she currently holds the title of Associate Director of Fashion News (as well as the unofficial title of resident royal expert—in case you haven't noticed her numerous Kate and Meghan stories). She spends her days trying to incorporate her idols, Anna Wintour and Roger Federer, into as many stories as possible.