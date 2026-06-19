Let me start by saying, there are a lot of things I love about my husband, but his wardrobe happens to be one of them. It's rare that a week goes by that I haven't grabbed one of the blazers, t-shirts or jumpers from his closet, and rather than fight the inevitable, he's started to lean in to the open door policy.
There's just something about sized-up 'fits with tomboy energy that manage to up the cool-girl factor. In a post-Frankie Shop-blazer and Saint-Laurent-tie era, it feels silly to even refer to any piece as 'borrowed from the boys' (even though in my case, they quite literally are), as women have been owning boxy silhouettes and tailoring for decades, but it's only been a very recent change that my inspo board of fashion icons has evolved to include men.
"I am obsessed with Josh O'Connor's fashion glow-up!' I passionately texted the Who What Wear editor group chat while simultaneously Googling green trackies. And, if I'm honest, I've saved down more Colman Domingo outfits that are strictly necessary, all in the name of research. But thinking about my summer wardrobe specifically and what to pack for my next trip, a lot of A-list men have inspired a capsule wardrobe of pieces that feel fresh for 2026.
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Sorry linen and floral dresses, we had a good run this spring, but in summer I'm turning my attention to big tees, small shorts, and lots (and lots) of comfy flats. While there will always be space in my wardrobe for a romantic moment or two, when it comes to dressing practically and comfortably for weather that can do anything, the guys have it covered.
Wondering what celebrity men are wearing this summer? Keep scrolling for plenty of BDE (that's bold dressing examples). They might inspire a purchase or two for your own wardrobe in the process.