If You Love the Row, You’ll Be Obsessed With This Little Known Bag Brand

I am a vintage bag collector. Dior-era Galliano, 90s Miu Miu and Prada, and honestly any vintage Chanel are my vices. It's something I truly never get tired of sourcing, even though I am quickly running out of room in my apartment to store all of my bags. It doesn't even need to be practical to capture my heart. I've impulse bought many bags so small they can't simultaneously carry my phone and wallet. Maybe this is a problem but it's one I'm not willing to tackle or admit I have.
The only thing that's perhaps positive about this addiction is that I am technically saving money. Most vintage bags retail for thousands less than they did during their heyday! For this reason, I don't ever feel inclined to shop new bag or bag brands. That is...until I came across Esha Soni.
Esha Soni is a new bag brand founded by Esha Soni, a designer born in Mumbai, India who moved to New York to study design at F.I.T. Soni went on to work for Michael Kors, Rlaph Lauren, Mansur Gavriel and Proenza Schouler before deciding to launch her very own brand in 2022. Just last year, two years after launching, Soni was awarded the US Fashion Trust Accessories Award by Isabel Marant.
I became familiar with Soni's work at a press preview for her latest collection, held in a West Village townhouse earlier this summer. For the most part the bags were placed on pedestals which felt right given how sculptural they are. The Orb, one of Esha Soni's signature bags has a circular base with a curved body and rounded top flap. The hand-carved brass object on it's front serves as a closure but also feels like a mesmerizing piece of art you can get lost staring at. I love to wear my bags but rarely love to stare at them on my countertops or tables at home. They need to be put away. But the Orb is different, it is the kind of bag I could star at for hours and never get tired of. Actually, I had mentioned to Soni that the bags feel like they could easily double as home decor. She laughed and agreed.
The Arc is another one of Esha Soni's signatures, a saddle french bag with a dramatic curved top edge. Soni tried it on for me, in a gorgeous black leather, and I couldn't help but swoon. The bag looked so perfect under her arm it was almost as if it was drawn on. Soni pointed out that the bags were made to look good when worn—of course—but also when opened. She pulled the bag open for me to expose the gorgeous baby blue suede lining before explaining that these color combinations were carefully thought out and had to feel just right. The interior of the bags are just as special as the exterior.
Below, I caught up with the designer to discuss the difference between a good bag and a great bag, how she decided to start her own brand, and who she envisions her customer as.
How did you decide to start Esha Soni?
"I’ve always envisioned creating my own brand, guided by a distinct point of view and a desire to share my voice. After nearly two decades in the U.S. fashion industry—working with American power houses such as Michael Kors, Ralph Lauren, and Proenza Schouler—I felt ready. With Esha Soni, my focus is on slowing down, creating with intention, and allowing each piece to live and breathe, encouraging a more mindful approach to consumption."
What are your biggest design inspirations?
"I’m continually inspired by organic, sculptural, biomorphic forms and the emotional power of color. Sculpture, ceramics, and vintage jewelry play a significant role in my creative process, alongside the works of artists such as Jules Olitski, Victor Pasmore, Valentine Schlegel, and Brancusi. Ultimately, my design journey always returns to the dialogue between form and shape, color and material."
How would you describe the Esha Soni customer?
"The Esha Soni customer is discerning and intentional—someone who values design that feels both timeless and sculptural. She gravitates toward pieces with a strong point of view, but without excess; she appreciates subtlety, craftsmanship, and longevity over trends. More than anything, she seeks objects that reflect her individuality and align with a thoughtful, considered way of living."
What are your favorite Esha Soni bags of the moment and why?
"My summer go-to is the Esha Soni Raffia Slope. I oscillate between the Natural and the Black Raffia depending on the outfit. I also love wearing the Saddle Orb or the Saddle Slope- the perfect summer leather color. I am also loving the Arc 2.0 in Slate- it’s a great handheld mini tote and helps to polish / finish any outfit. Once September hits, I will be reaching for my Arc tote as my go-to ‘carryall’ for work meetings."
What are your favorite small details about your bags that people might not notice initially?
"One detail that often goes unnoticed—but never fails to delight once discovered—is that every Esha Soni bag comes with a handcrafted Italian canvas tote that doubles as its dust bag. Each features a beautifully finished leather patch that corresponds to the color of the bag itself, making it as chic as it is functional. Another element I love is the interior: every bag is bonded with fine Italian suede. These luxurious linings are a quiet mark of craftsmanship, appreciated by the most discerning eye."
What do you think is the difference between a good bag and a truly great bag?
"The difference lies in the details. A truly great bag begins with exceptional materials—supple leather, precise edge painting, meticulous stitching, and craftsmanship that ensures longevity. Durability is, to me, the ultimate form of sustainability. But beyond construction, a great bag transcends trends; it’s a piece you return to season after season, one that makes a statement while effortlessly completing an outfit."