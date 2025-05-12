And Now, 5 Summer Trends That'll Make Your Favourite Skirts Feel Fresh Again

The sun is out, and that means one thing: skirt season is here. Micro or maxi, lace or cotton, the world is now your fashionable oyster when it comes to skirt styles for 2025. As so often happens in the world of fashion, the top skirt trends are classics that keep coming back into rotation. Think voluminous white styles, lace-trimmed slips and floaty bohemian maxis. The issue then becomes how to make them feel fresh for the year. My solution? Look to the other key trends for spring/summer 2025.

Whether you're looking to the runway of your Instagram feed, it's clear that there's plenty of trends to try out this season. But from my research, there are a few standouts that pair particularly well with skirts. There are certain colours that are an excellent match for the variety of white skirts that you're sure to love for the warm weather, and butter yellow is top of the list. Think of it as your new neutral. Looking for something that can add a touch of texture? Try using the animal print accessories that have dominated my social media for the past few months.

The good news is, while these styles are trending this season, most of them are modern classics, meaning you can invest in them now and know you'll be tapping into the latest must-haves and have a new wardrobe staple you'll love forever, too. Scroll on to see my pick of the best trends to pair with skirts—and five looks that prove why they're such a great match.

THE BEST SUMMER 2025 TRENDS TO PAIR WITH SKIRTS:

1. Butter Yellow

Style Notes: It's the new neutral for the season: butter yellow. Bright, sunny and perfect for warm weather wear, this colour works particularly well when styled with the equally on-trend bohemian white skirt.

Shop the look:

Reformation Trish Knit Top £78 SHOP NOW I love the subtly Nineties vibe of this shape.

Nobodys Child White Tiered Lace Detail Skirt £89 SHOP NOW A tiered bohemian white skirt is a summer piece that keeps coming back in fashion.

AEYDE Uma Suede-Trimmed Satin Mary Jane Ballet Flats £290 SHOP NOW The Mary Jane has quickly become the must-have flat.

Demellier The Tokyo | Black Smooth £345 SHOP NOW An elegant bag helps balance out the bohemian mood of the skirt.

2. Ballet Flats

Style Notes: As we move into the warm weather season, one shoe is coming out top of the essential footwear list: the ballet flat. This classic style pairs with pretty much every skirt style, from mini to maxi. Personally, I love Nnenna's approach, leaning into the elegance of the French flat by pairing it with a voluminous skirt and a cinched-waist blazer.

Shop the look:

& Other Stories Fitted Linen Blazer £135 SHOP NOW A linen blazer is perfect for summer workwear.

MANGO Flared Cotton Skirt £46 SHOP NOW The skirt style that keeps coming back.

Reformation Prudence Ballet Flat £248 SHOP NOW Sunny, rain-free days are the ideal occasion to embrace suede ballet flats.

YSL Women's Le 5 à 7 Bea in Suede in Golden Leaf £2645 SHOP NOW How chic.

3. Strapless Top

Style Notes: This season, strapless tops are making a comeback. While you could go for the Nineties look of the bandeau top (which works really well in balancing more voluminous skirts), I'm personally loving the more refined, structured styles. Follow Dawn's example and pair an elegant strapless top with a lace skirt, instantly elevating a more relaxed style into an irresistible ensemble.

Shop the look:

Reformation Ashlyn Top £168 SHOP NOW This top is very high on my wish list.

Mint Velvet White Linen Lace Maxi Skirt £110 SHOP NOW The strapless top would brilliantly dress this skirt up, but you could also style it with a t-shirt and trainers for something more casual.

Massimo Dutti Flat Leather Sandals £100 SHOP NOW Easy and effective.

4. Tailoring

Style Notes: Saint Laurent really pushed the tailored look for spring/summer 2025, and while the runway showed lots of suiting looks, you can make it more warm weather-appropriate by pairing structured blazers with billowing skirts. It's a great look for office or evening wear.

Shop the look:

ME+EM Cotton Voile Panelled Skirt £175 SHOP NOW The hem detail makes this skirt look that much more refined.

GANNI Black Fitted Drapey Melange Blazer £295 SHOP NOW I'm obsessed with the shape of this blazer—it exudes Scandi cool.

& Other Stories Pointed Slingback Pumps £87 SHOP NOW A slingback heel will always be in style.

CELINE EYEWEAR Triomphe Cat-Eye Acetate Sunglasses £400 SHOP NOW A summer essential.

NEOUS Phoenix Baguette Leather Shoulder Bag £720 SHOP NOW I'm such a fan of Neous' bags—the hardware is such a standout.

5. Animal Print Accessories

Style Notes: This is arguably one of the easiest trends to pair with skirts. Snake, leopard, zebra, cow—pick your print and find a skirt that picks up the same colourway. In this case, Lucy's snake-print sandals add a touch of texture to an otherwise all-black ensemble. So chic.

Shop the look:

Amy Lynn Sonya Shirred Slash Neck Sheer Top in Black £39 SHOP NOW This would also look great with a voluminous white skirt.

Ganni Cotton Poplin Midi Skirt £195 SHOP NOW Yes, you can wear black in summer.

KHAITE Loop Snake-Effect Leather Sandals £700 SHOP NOW They're an investment, but snake-print is so classic you'll be sure to love these forever.