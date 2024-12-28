These 15 New Zara Finds Will Sell Out First in 2025

The volume of products on Zara is overwhelming, as, let's face it, most of us don't have time to trawl through dozens of pages of jackets in an attempt to hunt down the perfect blazer. To cut through the noise, we have combed through the entire website to bring you a concise edit of the items that we believe will sell out first in 2025. Our editors are, after all, Zara experts and know how to spot a future best seller.

The jackets and knitwear are particularly strong right now—highlights include a black bomber with beaded embroidery detailing and a cardigan that has a beautiful, but striking, peplum shape. In the shoe department, Zara has mastered the burgundy trend—a pair of glossy merlot-hued slingbacks and embossed knee-high boots in a deep red shade both made it into our edit. Tonal dressing is a shortcut to sophisticated styling, and so we would pair these with the crewneck sweater and oversize shawl in the same rich shade of burgundy. From an oversize chestnut-hued suede bag to a green satin balloon top, keep scrolling for our edit of the 15 new Zara buys that won't be around for much longer.

ZARA Short Knit Scarf Coat $109 SHOP NOW The definition of elegance.

ZARA Embroidered Jacket $159 SHOP NOW The beaded detailing makes this look so expensive.

ZARA Leather Collar Coat $239 SHOP NOW The leather collar elevates this classic gray coat.

ZARA Slingback Buckle Shoes $50 SHOP NOW The glossy burgundy finish is very of the moment.

ZARA 100% Wool Belted Cardigan $80 SHOP NOW The fine belt is a thoughtful design detail.

ZARA Thin Heel Embossed Boots $129 SHOP NOW A forever winter classic.

ZARA Gathered Suede Bucket Bag $329 SHOP NOW If you've read Who What Wear recently, then you'll know we are loving brown suede tote bags.

ZARA Plain Knit Jersey Polo Shirt $50 SHOP NOW Polo shirts have had a makeover in 2024, as shown by this navy knit.

ZARA Basic Cashmere and Wool Sweater $139 SHOP NOW Trust us, you won't want to wear anything else.

ZARA High Waist Wide Leg Jeans $50 SHOP NOW These have a beautiful silhouette, with an ankle crop and a high waistband.

ZARA Triangular Knit Shawl $40 SHOP NOW Style like on the model, secured with a belt.

ZARA Satin Balloon Top $40 SHOP NOW Pair with jeans, and you have an effortless party look.

ZARA Plaid Ruffled Dress Zw Collection $129 SHOP NOW Grunge plaid is going to be everywhere in 2025, so get ahead of the wave with this dress.

ZARA Peplum Knit Cardigan $50 SHOP NOW Peplums have been making a stealth comeback, and we're here for it.

ZARA 100% Wool Straight Leg Pants $139 SHOP NOW These are already selling quickly.