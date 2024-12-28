These 15 New Zara Finds Will Sell Out First in 2025

The volume of products on Zara is overwhelming, as, let's face it, most of us don't have time to trawl through dozens of pages of jackets in an attempt to hunt down the perfect blazer. To cut through the noise, we have combed through the entire website to bring you a concise edit of the items that we believe will sell out first in 2025. Our editors are, after all, Zara experts and know how to spot a future best seller.

The jackets and knitwear are particularly strong right now—highlights include a black bomber with beaded embroidery detailing and a cardigan that has a beautiful, but striking, peplum shape. In the shoe department, Zara has mastered the burgundy trend—a pair of glossy merlot-hued slingbacks and embossed knee-high boots in a deep red shade both made it into our edit. Tonal dressing is a shortcut to sophisticated styling, and so we would pair these with the crewneck sweater and oversize shawl in the same rich shade of burgundy. From an oversize chestnut-hued suede bag to a green satin balloon top, keep scrolling for our edit of the 15 new Zara buys that won't be around for much longer.

Short Knit Scarf Coat
ZARA
Short Knit Scarf Coat

The definition of elegance.

Embroidered Jacket Zw Collection
ZARA
Embroidered Jacket

The beaded detailing makes this look so expensive.

Leather Collar Coat Zw Collection
ZARA
Leather Collar Coat

The leather collar elevates this classic gray coat.

Slingback Buckle Shoes
ZARA
Slingback Buckle Shoes

The glossy burgundy finish is very of the moment.

100% Wool Belted Cardigan
ZARA
100% Wool Belted Cardigan

The fine belt is a thoughtful design detail.

Thin Heel Embossed Boots
ZARA
Thin Heel Embossed Boots

A forever winter classic.

Gathered Suede Bucket Bag
ZARA
Gathered Suede Bucket Bag

If you've read Who What Wear recently, then you'll know we are loving brown suede tote bags.

Plain Knit Jersey Polo Shirt
ZARA
Plain Knit Jersey Polo Shirt

Polo shirts have had a makeover in 2024, as shown by this navy knit.

Basic Cashmere and Wool Sweater
ZARA
Basic Cashmere and Wool Sweater

Trust us, you won't want to wear anything else.

Zw Collection High Waist Wide Leg Jeans
ZARA
High Waist Wide Leg Jeans

These have a beautiful silhouette, with an ankle crop and a high waistband.

Triangular Knit Shawl
ZARA
Triangular Knit Shawl

Style like on the model, secured with a belt.

Satin Balloon Top
ZARA
Satin Balloon Top

Pair with jeans, and you have an effortless party look.

Plaid Ruffled Dress Zw Collection
ZARA
Plaid Ruffled Dress Zw Collection

Grunge plaid is going to be everywhere in 2025, so get ahead of the wave with this dress.

Peplum Knit Cardigan
ZARA
Peplum Knit Cardigan

Peplums have been making a stealth comeback, and we're here for it.

100% Wool Straight Leg Pants Limited Edition
ZARA
100% Wool Straight Leg Pants

These are already selling quickly.

