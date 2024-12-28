These 15 New Zara Finds Will Sell Out First in 2025
The volume of products on Zara is overwhelming, as, let's face it, most of us don't have time to trawl through dozens of pages of jackets in an attempt to hunt down the perfect blazer. To cut through the noise, we have combed through the entire website to bring you a concise edit of the items that we believe will sell out first in 2025. Our editors are, after all, Zara experts and know how to spot a future best seller.
The jackets and knitwear are particularly strong right now—highlights include a black bomber with beaded embroidery detailing and a cardigan that has a beautiful, but striking, peplum shape. In the shoe department, Zara has mastered the burgundy trend—a pair of glossy merlot-hued slingbacks and embossed knee-high boots in a deep red shade both made it into our edit. Tonal dressing is a shortcut to sophisticated styling, and so we would pair these with the crewneck sweater and oversize shawl in the same rich shade of burgundy. From an oversize chestnut-hued suede bag to a green satin balloon top, keep scrolling for our edit of the 15 new Zara buys that won't be around for much longer.
If you've read Who What Wear recently, then you'll know we are loving brown suede tote bags.
Polo shirts have had a makeover in 2024, as shown by this navy knit.
These have a beautiful silhouette, with an ankle crop and a high waistband.
Grunge plaid is going to be everywhere in 2025, so get ahead of the wave with this dress.
