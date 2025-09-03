in Features
Acting Fashion Editor
Sophie Robyn Watson is a London-based style editor with over 10 years of experience in the fashion, luxury and retail industries. She has worked at esteemed companies such as WGSN, ASOS, LFW, Alexander McQueen and GANNI. After graduating with a first-class honours degree in Fashion Promotion & Imaging, she moved into the luxury editorial sector with a focus on menswear, firstly at Wallpaper* and later Mr Porter, where she worked her way up from Fashion Assistant to become Fashion Editor. At Mr Porter, she worked on global marketing shoots, celebrity profiles and luxury shopping edits. In her role as Who What Wear UK’s Acting Fashion Editor, Sophie is chiefly interested in celebrating new and emerging brands that the cool-girls ought to know now.