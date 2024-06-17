8 Pretty Dresses and Sandals I'm Packing for Spain

Why do I already feel behind on summer travel when the official first day of the season hasn't even arrived? I blame it on my friends who have been gallivanting around Europe and posting up a storm on Instagram and TikTok, leaving me with a healthy dose of FOMO. Thankfully, I have exciting plans coming up very soon: I'm traveling to the Andalucía region of Spain on a work trip.

I've never been to this area of Spain before, so I'm thrilled to see new sights. While I like traveling to big cities (I have a soft spot for Copenhagen), I thrive when I stay in small towns. I'm like a moth to a flame when it comes to quaint, picturesque villages—one visit and I'm suddenly questioning why the heck I live in smog-filled Los Angeles. Naturally, half the fun of a trip is figuring out what to pack, so I wanted to share my Spanish wish list here. Scroll down to shop my selections.

BERNADETTE Marilyn Checked Crepe Halterneck Maxi Dess $895 I'll never get tired of gingham print.

Intentionally Blank Anca Sandal Heels $189 Block heels are so much more practical than stilettos.

Reformation Davonne Dress $218 Reformation never gets it wrong.

ATP Atelier Capri Linen Nappa Sandals $350 I'm obsessed with this Swedish brand of shoes.

LORETTA CAPONI Armida Smocked Striped Voile Maxi Dress $696 This Italian brand makes the dreamiest summer dresses.

H&M Espadrille Sandals $40 This $40 price tag is calling my name.

Mirae Debora Dahlia $330 The perfect dinner outfit for vacation.