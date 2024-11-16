It's been almost two years now since I first noticed a change. First it was a constant slight ringing in both of my ears. Then, louder everyday sounds, like my kids just being loud and silly or a dishes clanking, started to hurt my ears and trigger irritability. After meeting with my primary doctor; an audiologist; and an ear, nose, and throat doctor, it was determined that I was experiencing tinnitus and hyperacusis as a result of my first-ever COVID infection. So began my journey with sound sensitivities and my quest to figure out how to mitigate my symptoms without sacrificing style.

Sound-sensitivity disorders come in many forms. I live with tinnitus, which is essentially the perception of sound that cannot be attributed to an external source. I also have hyperacusis, which means I can be hypersensitive to everyday sounds and have a decreased tolerance for louder sounds in general. Another disorder that someone I know has is misophonia, in which seemingly innocuous sounds like dripping water or a pen tapping can elicit a strong emotional and physiological response.

To make this journey much more tolerable and, dare I say, chic as a fashion person, I did a deep dive into a variety of tech accessories that set out to do just that. This looks like sleek noise-reducing earplugs, cute noise-masking sound machines, and trendy noise-canceling headphones. I also came across standout tech jewelry that makes wearing some of these devices much more fashionable. Keep scrolling to shop 20 stylish and effective accessories that offer sweet, sweet relief from various sound sensitivities.

Noise-Reducing Earplugs

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Noise-reducing earplugs come in handy when things start to feel too loud or when certain sounds start to feel like they are too much to handle. The plus? Most of these still allow you to hear and carry on the conversations around you while bringing down the volume of what surrounds you.

Loop Engage 2 Noise Reduction Earplugs $35 SHOP NOW I carry these with me every day. They really allow me to still be a part of a conversation while making everything else much quieter.

FLARE AUDIO Calmer Mini Ear Plugs $25 SHOP NOW Another easy pair to keep on hand.

Loop Earplugs Experience 2 Plus $45 SHOP NOW This version is made for extra-loud events like concerts. I love how sleek they look in yellow gold.

Yawsoy Ear Plugs With Low-/Mid-Level Noise Reduction $20 SHOP NOW A more affordable pick.

Eargasm High Fidelity Noise Reduction Ear Plugs $42 $40 SHOP NOW Over 6000 of these have been sold in the last month.

Sound Machines

Sound machines are key for drowning out unwelcome sounds. Lawyers, therapists, and other professionals keep them in their offices for confidentiality reasons. Not to mention the fact that parents of little ones call them a staple in keeping their babies asleep through even the wildest of environmental sounds.

Hatch Sound Machine and Alarm Clock $170 SHOP NOW This sound machine is great to have at home and doubles as a stylish alarm clock.

JBL Waterproof Portable Bluetooth Speaker $45 SHOP NOW These have a 4.7 out of 5 rating from over 76,585 global reviews.

BABELIO Mini Sound Machine $20 SHOP NOW One reviewer shared, "Love this little sound machine and even though it’s small in size, the noise it outputs is impressive."

Spotify Subscription $12 SHOP NOW There are endless sound options on Spotify. Everything from white noise to pink noise to brown noise. Subscriptions start at $12.

Hatch Portable Sound Machine $40 SHOP NOW This is a go-to for parents with little ones, but it's super effective. I love the cute design—it comes in a variety of colors—and how effortless it is.

Noise-Canceling Headphones and Earbuds

Whether the sounds of the space you're in are becoming too overwhelming or you simply want to steal away for a moment of peace and quiet, noise-canceling headphones or earbuds are the way to go. This isn't the best option for most with tinnitus, though, since it can isolate or further amplify the variety of sounds that comes with it.

Apple Airpods Max Wireless Headphones $478 SHOP NOW With a design this sleek, it's no wonder they are so popular.

Beats Studio Buds With Noise Cancelling $150 $100 SHOP NOW These come in black, red, and white.

Bose Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones $349 SHOP NOW These are the OG noise-blocking headphones for a reason.

Apple Airpods Pro 2 Earbuds With Active Noise Cancellation $249 $190 SHOP NOW These earbuds are a godsend for blocking out noise and perfect for listening to a white noise playlist.

Beats Studio Pro Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones $350 $250 SHOP NOW Another cool option that comes in so many colors.

Tech Jewelry

(Image credit: Misho; Getty Images)

Living with sound sensitivities can be hard enough as it is, so why not have a little fun with jewelry pieces that are made to carry your accessories efficiently without sacrificing comfort or style. It can get tedious having to always have to dig out your earplugs or Airpods from your bag or pockets at a moment's notice, so these are a much welcome offering.

Misho Pods Collection Pebble Pod 22K Gold-Plated Earrings $145 $73 SHOP NOW Hello, statement earrings.

Prada Brand-Plaque Metal Airpods and Airpods Pro-Case Chain 1 Size $560 SHOP NOW You had me at Prada.

Spansee Earplugs Earring $13 SHOP NOW Such a clever way to keep earplugs out and at the ready.

Pods Convertible Bora Bora Pods $105 SHOP NOW Another cool earring option that can be worn with or without the earbuds.