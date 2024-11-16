20 Stylish and Effective Accessories That Offer Sweet Relief for Sound-Sensitive Fashion People
It's been almost two years now since I first noticed a change. First it was a constant slight ringing in both of my ears. Then, louder everyday sounds, like my kids just being loud and silly or a dishes clanking, started to hurt my ears and trigger irritability. After meeting with my primary doctor; an audiologist; and an ear, nose, and throat doctor, it was determined that I was experiencing tinnitus and hyperacusis as a result of my first-ever COVID infection. So began my journey with sound sensitivities and my quest to figure out how to mitigate my symptoms without sacrificing style.
Sound-sensitivity disorders come in many forms. I live with tinnitus, which is essentially the perception of sound that cannot be attributed to an external source. I also have hyperacusis, which means I can be hypersensitive to everyday sounds and have a decreased tolerance for louder sounds in general. Another disorder that someone I know has is misophonia, in which seemingly innocuous sounds like dripping water or a pen tapping can elicit a strong emotional and physiological response.
To make this journey much more tolerable and, dare I say, chic as a fashion person, I did a deep dive into a variety of tech accessories that set out to do just that. This looks like sleek noise-reducing earplugs, cute noise-masking sound machines, and trendy noise-canceling headphones. I also came across standout tech jewelry that makes wearing some of these devices much more fashionable. Keep scrolling to shop 20 stylish and effective accessories that offer sweet, sweet relief from various sound sensitivities.
Noise-Reducing Earplugs
Noise-reducing earplugs come in handy when things start to feel too loud or when certain sounds start to feel like they are too much to handle. The plus? Most of these still allow you to hear and carry on the conversations around you while bringing down the volume of what surrounds you.
I carry these with me every day. They really allow me to still be a part of a conversation while making everything else much quieter.
This version is made for extra-loud events like concerts. I love how sleek they look in yellow gold.
Over 6000 of these have been sold in the last month.
Sound Machines
Sound machines are key for drowning out unwelcome sounds. Lawyers, therapists, and other professionals keep them in their offices for confidentiality reasons. Not to mention the fact that parents of little ones call them a staple in keeping their babies asleep through even the wildest of environmental sounds.
This sound machine is great to have at home and doubles as a stylish alarm clock.
These have a 4.7 out of 5 rating from over 76,585 global reviews.
One reviewer shared, "Love this little sound machine and even though it’s small in size, the noise it outputs is impressive."
There are endless sound options on Spotify. Everything from white noise to pink noise to brown noise. Subscriptions start at $12.
This is a go-to for parents with little ones, but it's super effective. I love the cute design—it comes in a variety of colors—and how effortless it is.
Noise-Canceling Headphones and Earbuds
Whether the sounds of the space you're in are becoming too overwhelming or you simply want to steal away for a moment of peace and quiet, noise-canceling headphones or earbuds are the way to go. This isn't the best option for most with tinnitus, though, since it can isolate or further amplify the variety of sounds that comes with it.
These earbuds are a godsend for blocking out noise and perfect for listening to a white noise playlist.
Another cool option that comes in so many colors.
Tech Jewelry
Living with sound sensitivities can be hard enough as it is, so why not have a little fun with jewelry pieces that are made to carry your accessories efficiently without sacrificing comfort or style. It can get tedious having to always have to dig out your earplugs or Airpods from your bag or pockets at a moment's notice, so these are a much welcome offering.
Another cool earring option that can be worn with or without the earbuds.
Tapper has an endless offering of Airpod chains for every personal style.
Jennifer Camp Forbes is currently an editor at Who What Wear, where she has worked in a variety of capacities for over a decade, including creative director and various editor roles. She’s well-known as a shopping expert that’s sought out for advice and insight on the latest trends, outfit ideas, and fashion picks thanks to her thoughtful shopping roundups, digital moodboards, and extensive knowledge of up-and-coming brands, plus the new arrivals sections of the chicest retailers. Jennifer has had a lifelong interest in fashion which led her to intern at Harper’s Bazaar as an undergraduate. Later, while working towards her masters degree in psychological counseling at Columbia University, she founded two digital fashion publications: Le Fashion and Olsens Anonymous. The popularity of both sites grew and after graduation she decided put her plans to become a therapist aside to pursue a career in fashion. While she has called Los Angeles and New York City home in the past, she currently works remotely from Massachusetts. When she’s not obsessing over and writing about her latest fashion finds, she is delighting in raising two little ones with her highschool sweetheart, perusing TikTok religiously, listening to podcasts and audiobooks, creating abstract photographs, and eating the best Mexican food she can get her hands on.
