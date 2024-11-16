20 Stylish and Effective Accessories That Offer Sweet Relief for Sound-Sensitive Fashion People

fashion collage of a street style star and an influencer Amaka Hamelijnck wearing sound sensitivity accessories for tinnitus, hyperacusis, misophonia, and more including ear plugs, headphones. and airpod jewelry
(Image credit: @amaka.hamelijnck; Misho; Loop Earplugs; Getty Images; Tapper; Bose; Amazon)
Jump to category:
Jennifer Camp Forbes
By
published
in Features

It's been almost two years now since I first noticed a change. First it was a constant slight ringing in both of my ears. Then, louder everyday sounds, like my kids just being loud and silly or a dishes clanking, started to hurt my ears and trigger irritability. After meeting with my primary doctor; an audiologist; and an ear, nose, and throat doctor, it was determined that I was experiencing tinnitus and hyperacusis as a result of my first-ever COVID infection. So began my journey with sound sensitivities and my quest to figure out how to mitigate my symptoms without sacrificing style.

Sound-sensitivity disorders come in many forms. I live with tinnitus, which is essentially the perception of sound that cannot be attributed to an external source. I also have hyperacusis, which means I can be hypersensitive to everyday sounds and have a decreased tolerance for louder sounds in general. Another disorder that someone I know has is misophonia, in which seemingly innocuous sounds like dripping water or a pen tapping can elicit a strong emotional and physiological response.

To make this journey much more tolerable and, dare I say, chic as a fashion person, I did a deep dive into a variety of tech accessories that set out to do just that. This looks like sleek noise-reducing earplugs, cute noise-masking sound machines, and trendy noise-canceling headphones. I also came across standout tech jewelry that makes wearing some of these devices much more fashionable. Keep scrolling to shop 20 stylish and effective accessories that offer sweet, sweet relief from various sound sensitivities.

Noise-Reducing Earplugs

street style star wearing Apple Airpods with a Prada earbud chain

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Noise-reducing earplugs come in handy when things start to feel too loud or when certain sounds start to feel like they are too much to handle. The plus? Most of these still allow you to hear and carry on the conversations around you while bringing down the volume of what surrounds you.

Loop, Loop Engage 2 Ear Plugs – Everyday Noise Relief With Clear Speech for Social Gatherings, Work, Conversation, Parenting & Noise Sensitivity – 16 Db Noise Reduction Earplugs
Loop
Engage 2 Noise Reduction Earplugs

I carry these with me every day. They really allow me to still be a part of a conversation while making everything else much quieter.

FLARE AUDIO, Flare Calmer Mini – Small Ear Plugs Alternative – Reduce Annoying Noises Without Blocking Sound – Soft Reusable Silicone – Grey
FLARE AUDIO
Calmer Mini Ear Plugs

Another easy pair to keep on hand.

Experience 2 Plus
Loop Earplugs
Experience 2 Plus

This version is made for extra-loud events like concerts. I love how sleek they look in yellow gold.

Yawsoy, Yawsoy Reusable Ear Plugs, Low-/mid-Level Noise Reduction Earplugs With Clear Speech for Conversation, Work, Social Gatherings & Noise Sensitivity, 15-18 Db (snr), 6 Pair Ear Tips in S/m/l, Clear
Yawsoy
Ear Plugs With Low-/Mid-Level Noise Reduction

A more affordable pick.

Eargasm, Eargasm High Fidelity Earplugs With Blue Filters - Reusable Noise Reduction Hearing Protection Ear-Plugs With Carrying Case for Concerts, Festivals, Raves, Musicians, Live Music, Sporting Events
Eargasm
High Fidelity Noise Reduction Ear Plugs

Over 6000 of these have been sold in the last month.

Sound Machines

Dutch fashion influencer Amaka Hamelijnck with wired Apple earbuds, a gray sweater over her shoulder, and a black leather jacket

(Image credit:  @amaka.hamelijnck)

Sound machines are key for drowning out unwelcome sounds. Lawyers, therapists, and other professionals keep them in their offices for confidentiality reasons. Not to mention the fact that parents of little ones call them a staple in keeping their babies asleep through even the wildest of environmental sounds.

Hatch Baby, Hatch Restore 2 Sunrise Alarm Clock, Sound Machine, Smart Light (putty) ー Your Smart Sleep Clock, White Noise, Customizable Sleep Routines for Adults, Unwind Gently, Dimmable Clock, Wake Up Energized
Hatch
Sound Machine and Alarm Clock

This sound machine is great to have at home and doubles as a stylish alarm clock.

JBL, Jbl Clip 3, Steel White - Waterproof, Durable & Portable Bluetooth Speaker - Up to 10 Hours of Play - Includes Noise-Cancelling Speakerphone & Wireless Streaming
JBL
Waterproof Portable Bluetooth Speaker

These have a 4.7 out of 5 rating from over 76,585 global reviews.

BABELIO, White Noise Machine Babelio Mini Sound Machine for Adults Kids Baby | 15 Non-Looping Sounds | Timer | Easy to Pocket and Travel - White
BABELIO
Mini Sound Machine

One reviewer shared, "Love this little sound machine and even though it’s small in size, the noise it outputs is impressive."

Spotify, Subscription
Spotify
Subscription

There are endless sound options on Spotify. Everything from white noise to pink noise to brown noise. Subscriptions start at $12.

Hatch, Portable Sound Machine
Hatch
Portable Sound Machine

This is a go-to for parents with little ones, but it's super effective. I love the cute design—it comes in a variety of colors—and how effortless it is.

Noise-Canceling Headphones and Earbuds

fashion influencer Vivian Li with Apple headphones a colorful striped scarf, long sleeve cream tee, tan suede belt, and dark wash jeans

(Image credit: @vivanyrl)

Whether the sounds of the space you're in are becoming too overwhelming or you simply want to steal away for a moment of peace and quiet, noise-canceling headphones or earbuds are the way to go. This isn't the best option for most with tinnitus, though, since it can isolate or further amplify the variety of sounds that comes with it.

Apple, Apple Airpods Max Wireless Over-Ear Headphones, Active Noise Cancelling, Transparency Mode, Personalized Spatial Audio, Dolby Atmos, Bluetooth Headphones for Iphone – Green
Apple
Airpods Max Wireless Headphones

With a design this sleek, it's no wonder they are so popular.

Beats, Beats Studio Buds - True Wireless Noise Cancelling Earbuds - Compatible With Apple & Android, Built-In Microphone, Ipx4 Rating, Sweat Resistant Earphones, Class 1 Bluetooth Headphones - Black
Beats
Studio Buds With Noise Cancelling

These come in black, red, and white.

Bose, Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones
Bose
Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones

These are the OG noise-blocking headphones for a reason.

Apple, Airpods Pro 2 Earbuds With Active Noise Cancellation
Apple
Airpods Pro 2 Earbuds With Active Noise Cancellation

These earbuds are a godsend for blocking out noise and perfect for listening to a white noise playlist.

Beats, Studio Pro Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones
Beats
Studio Pro Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones

Another cool option that comes in so many colors.

Tech Jewelry

yellow-gold airpod jewelry and Prada airpod chain

(Image credit: Misho; Getty Images)

Living with sound sensitivities can be hard enough as it is, so why not have a little fun with jewelry pieces that are made to carry your accessories efficiently without sacrificing comfort or style. It can get tedious having to always have to dig out your earplugs or Airpods from your bag or pockets at a moment's notice, so these are a much welcome offering.

Misho , Pods Collection Pebble Pod 22K Gold-Plated Earrings
Misho
Pods Collection Pebble Pod 22K Gold-Plated Earrings

Hello, statement earrings.

Prada, Brand-Plaque Metal Airpods and Airpods Pro-Case Chain 1 Size
Prada
Brand-Plaque Metal Airpods and Airpods Pro-Case Chain 1 Size

You had me at Prada.

spansee, Spansee Earplugs Earring, Earring Holder Compatible With Loop Earplugs, Ear Plugs Earrings Holder, Earring Holder for Concert Noise Cancelling Ear Plugs,silver
Spansee
Earplugs Earring

Such a clever way to keep earplugs out and at the ready.

Pods, Convertible Bora Bora Pods
Pods
Convertible Bora Bora Pods

Another cool earring option that can be worn with or without the earbuds.

Tapper, 18k Gold Plated Rope Chain (all Airpods)
Tapper
18k Gold Plated Rope Chain

Tapper has an endless offering of Airpod chains for every personal style.

Jennifer Camp Forbes
Jennifer Camp Forbes

Jennifer Camp Forbes is currently an editor at Who What Wear, where she has worked in a variety of capacities for over a decade, including creative director and various editor roles. She’s well-known as a shopping expert that’s sought out for advice and insight on the latest trends, outfit ideas, and fashion picks thanks to her thoughtful shopping roundups, digital moodboards, and extensive knowledge of up-and-coming brands, plus the new arrivals sections of the chicest retailers. Jennifer has had a lifelong interest in fashion which led her to intern at Harper’s Bazaar as an undergraduate. Later, while working towards her masters degree in psychological counseling at Columbia University, she founded two digital fashion publications: Le Fashion and Olsens Anonymous. The popularity of both sites grew and after graduation she decided put her plans to become a therapist aside to pursue a career in fashion. While she has called Los Angeles and New York City home in the past, she currently works remotely from Massachusetts. When she’s not obsessing over and writing about her latest fashion finds, she is delighting in raising two little ones with her highschool sweetheart, perusing TikTok religiously, listening to podcasts and audiobooks, creating abstract photographs, and eating the best Mexican food she can get her hands on.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸