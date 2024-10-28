25 of the Best Things on Shopbop Are on Sale For 4 Days—Shop My Urgent Picks
I think we can all agree that Mondays are rough, but waking up to an email about a surprise Shopbop sale makes them significantly sweeter. That was the case for me this morning when I found out that Shopbop had marked thousands of items down by up to 40%—but this epic sale is only temporary, and the items will be back to full price on November 1. So let's not delay.
I scroll through Shopbop's new arrivals every single day, so you could say that I'm very familiar with its inventory, and am an avid Shopbop shopper myself because of it. So many items included in the sale are already on my radar (and some are already in my cart), so yeah—you could say that I'm impressed with the selection.
Because over 9k sale items is a mind-boggling number, I combed through the sale myself and am sharing with you the items I recommend buying urgently—relatively speaking. Keep scrolling to shop the sweaters, jeans, shoes, outerwear (and much, much more) before they're gone (or full price again).
This dress is a cult-favorite, and therefore I'm surprised that it's on sale.
These jeans are so comfortable, I've worn them on an 8-hour flight.
This is my go-to carry-on duffle as it holds a ton of items.
Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.
