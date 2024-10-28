25 of the Best Things on Shopbop Are on Sale For 4 Days—Shop My Urgent Picks

I think we can all agree that Mondays are rough, but waking up to an email about a surprise Shopbop sale makes them significantly sweeter. That was the case for me this morning when I found out that Shopbop had marked thousands of items down by up to 40%—but this epic sale is only temporary, and the items will be back to full price on November 1. So let's not delay.

I scroll through Shopbop's new arrivals every single day, so you could say that I'm very familiar with its inventory, and am an avid Shopbop shopper myself because of it. So many items included in the sale are already on my radar (and some are already in my cart), so yeah—you could say that I'm impressed with the selection.

Because over 9k sale items is a mind-boggling number, I combed through the sale myself and am sharing with you the items I recommend buying urgently—relatively speaking. Keep scrolling to shop the sweaters, jeans, shoes, outerwear (and much, much more) before they're gone (or full price again).

Levi's 501 90s Jeans $98 $74 SHOP NOW Our editors recommend Levi's 501 90s jeans on a daily basis.

Reformation Remy Boots $478 $335 SHOP NOW I just added these boots to my wardrobe, and they fully live up to the hype.

Elisa Johnson Lyric Leigh Sunglasses $115 $81 SHOP NOW These are the shades I've been wearing on a daily basis.

Norma Kamali Pickleball Dress $145 $102 SHOP NOW This dress is a cult-favorite, and therefore I'm surprised that it's on sale.

Agolde Ren High Rise Wide Leg Jeans $228 $171 SHOP NOW These jeans are so comfortable, I've worn them on an 8-hour flight.

Alex Mill Nico Chunky Cardigan $165 $116 SHOP NOW Alex Mill sweaters are simply superior.

MÉGA Small Waterfall Earrings $88 $62 SHOP NOW These are a celeb favorite.

Posse Iris Cardigan $220 $154 SHOP NOW If it's Posse, I want it.

Favorite Daughter The Favorite T-Shirt $78 $59 SHOP NOW Such a good boxy tee.

Reformation Tanya Knit Pants $158 $111 SHOP NOW Life's too short to wear black pants all the time.

Polo Ralph Lauren Signature Cuff Hat $48 $34 SHOP NOW I found this excellent beanie hiding in the men's section.

Free People Stripe Easy Street Crop Pullover $98 $69 SHOP NOW Big fan of Free People sweaters here.

Vince Naomi Loafers $330 $231 SHOP NOW It doesn't get more on-trend than a pair of brown suede loafers right now.

Agolde Low Curve Jeans $238 $179 SHOP NOW How many pairs of Agolde jeans is too many?...

Apparis Kai Scarf $95 $67 SHOP NOW You're going to get a ton of compliments when wearing this.

Staud Jay Dress $195 $137 SHOP NOW It's the (faux) leather collar for me.

Sleeper Sofia Linen Embroidered Shirt $370 $259 SHOP NOW Everything this brand makes is so special.

Lioness Olsen Coat $139 $97 SHOP NOW A good cream-colored coat does wonders for a winter wardrobe.

Dagne Dover Extra Large Landon Carryall $245 $172 SHOP NOW This is my go-to carry-on duffle as it holds a ton of items.

Reformation Layla Skirt $158 $111 SHOP NOW This abstract leopard-print skirt is such a smart buy this season.

Sold Out NYC The Perfect Tee $90 $63 SHOP NOW This is, in fact, the perfect tee.

Apparis Sai Short Coat $445 $312 SHOP NOW I'm not surprised that this is flying out of stock.

Anine Bing Bar Silk Skirt $300 $225 SHOP NOW A piece you'll wear a million times.

ASTR the Label Isadora Blazer $158 $95 SHOP NOW This is even more versatile than a black blazer.