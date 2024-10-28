25 of the Best Things on Shopbop Are on Sale For 4 Days—Shop My Urgent Picks

Allyson Payer
Influencer wearing a red jacket and black jeans in NYC

(Image credit: @nlmarilyn)

I think we can all agree that Mondays are rough, but waking up to an email about a surprise Shopbop sale makes them significantly sweeter. That was the case for me this morning when I found out that Shopbop had marked thousands of items down by up to 40%—but this epic sale is only temporary, and the items will be back to full price on November 1. So let's not delay.

I scroll through Shopbop's new arrivals every single day, so you could say that I'm very familiar with its inventory, and am an avid Shopbop shopper myself because of it. So many items included in the sale are already on my radar (and some are already in my cart), so yeah—you could say that I'm impressed with the selection.

Because over 9k sale items is a mind-boggling number, I combed through the sale myself and am sharing with you the items I recommend buying urgently—relatively speaking. Keep scrolling to shop the sweaters, jeans, shoes, outerwear (and much, much more) before they're gone (or full price again).

Levi's 501 90s Jeans
Levi's
501 90s Jeans

Our editors recommend Levi's 501 90s jeans on a daily basis.

Reformation Remy Boots
Reformation
Remy Boots

I just added these boots to my wardrobe, and they fully live up to the hype.

Elisa Johnson Lyric Leigh Sunglasses
Elisa Johnson
Lyric Leigh Sunglasses

These are the shades I've been wearing on a daily basis.

Norma Kamali, Pickleball Dress
Norma Kamali
Pickleball Dress

This dress is a cult-favorite, and therefore I'm surprised that it's on sale.

Agolde Ren: High Rise Wide Leg Jeans
Agolde
Ren High Rise Wide Leg Jeans

These jeans are so comfortable, I've worn them on an 8-hour flight.

Alex Mill Nico Chunky Cardigan
Alex Mill
Nico Chunky Cardigan

Alex Mill sweaters are simply superior.

MÉGA, Small Waterfall Earrings
MÉGA
Small Waterfall Earrings

These are a celeb favorite.

Posse Iris Cardigan
Posse
Iris Cardigan

If it's Posse, I want it.

Favorite Daughter the Favorite T-Shirt
Favorite Daughter
The Favorite T-Shirt

Such a good boxy tee.

Reformation Tanya Knit Pants
Reformation
Tanya Knit Pants

Life's too short to wear black pants all the time.

Polo Ralph Lauren Signature Cuff Hat
Polo Ralph Lauren
Signature Cuff Hat

I found this excellent beanie hiding in the men's section.

Free People Stripe Easy Street Crop Pullover
Free People
Stripe Easy Street Crop Pullover

Big fan of Free People sweaters here.

Vince Naomi Loafers
Vince
Naomi Loafers

It doesn't get more on-trend than a pair of brown suede loafers right now.

Agolde Low Curve Jeans
Agolde
Low Curve Jeans

How many pairs of Agolde jeans is too many?...

Apparis Kai Scarf
Apparis
Kai Scarf

You're going to get a ton of compliments when wearing this.

Staud Jay Dress
Staud
Jay Dress

It's the (faux) leather collar for me.

Sleeper Sofia Linen Embroidered Shirt
Sleeper
Sofia Linen Embroidered Shirt

Everything this brand makes is so special.

Lioness Olsen Coat
Lioness
Olsen Coat

A good cream-colored coat does wonders for a winter wardrobe.

Dagne Dover Extra Large Landon Carryall
Dagne Dover
Extra Large Landon Carryall

This is my go-to carry-on duffle as it holds a ton of items.

Reformation Layla Skirt
Reformation
Layla Skirt

This abstract leopard-print skirt is such a smart buy this season.

Sold Out Nyc the Perfect Tee
Sold Out NYC
The Perfect Tee

This is, in fact, the perfect tee.

Apparis Sai Short Coat
Apparis
Sai Short Coat

I'm not surprised that this is flying out of stock.

Anine Bing Bar Silk Skirt
Anine Bing
Bar Silk Skirt

A piece you'll wear a million times.

Astr the Label Isadora Blazer
ASTR the Label
Isadora Blazer

This is even more versatile than a black blazer.

Reformation Anna Rugby Shirt
Reformation
Anna Rugby Shirt

This is very cute IRL (trust me—I own it).

Allyson Payer
Allyson Payer
Senior Editor

Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear.

