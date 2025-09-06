The Refined Edit: 32 Luxury Finds on Sale at Saks

Fall is officially here, and with it comes that irresistible urge to reinvent your wardrobe. But let’s be real—reinvention doesn’t have to mean breaking the bank or overhauling your entire closet. Sometimes, the smartest style moves are found in the sale section, where you can snag high-quality staples at a fraction of the price. Enter the Saks sale section that's practically bursting at the seams with incredible luxury deals on brands like Toteme, Khaite, The Row, Jil Sander, and more.
If you’re anything like me, you know the power of investing in timeless pieces that effortlessly elevate your everyday look. Think loafers, suede jackets, trench coats, and cashmere—all classic staples at a steal right now at Saks. Whether you’re hunting for that perfect pair of cuffed jeans or timeless leather booties, I’ve done the legwork for you this season.
Below, shop the best fall items in the Saks sale section, from my seasonal wish list to yours.
Brunello Cucinelli
Couture Suede Outerwear Jacket With Monili
Suede for fall might not be groundbreaking, but it sure does look good.
Paige
Arellia Ankle-Length Jeans
Who says you can't wear white after Labor Day?
Reformation
Harrison Utility Jacket
I gasped when I saw this Reformation jacket that's been on my seasonal wish list was on sale.
Reformation
Marlo Knit Top
An easy layering tank is always a good idea.
Staud
Alba 35mm Suede Pumps
These look triple the price at just $150.
Il Bisonte
Medium Malibu Leather Shoulder Bag
I love the shape of this oversize hobo bag—plus, the deep espresso color looks even chicer than black in my opinion.
Staud
Dujour Knit Fit & Flare Minidress
This with black tights and knee-high boots is such an easy, no-fuss outfit.
Jil Sander
Paneled Denim Shirt
Okay, this Jil Sander shirt is practically free given how deeply discounted it is.
rag & bone
Mercer Wool Single-Breasted Blazer
Chic!
Sandro
Trench Coat With Rhinestone Collar
If you're looking to swap out your trench for a boxier, roomier car coat this season, this Sandro number is too good to pass up. I'm especially loving the lighter shade of the cuffs and collar.
Brandon Maxwell
Matea Mock Turtleneck Long-Sleeve Sweater
An asymmetrical cut keeps this basic turtleneck from being boring.
Khaite
Calliope Wool-Blend Mock-Turtleneck Top
I'm a simple girl—if I see Khaite on sale, I buy.
The Row
Kavi Wool Wrap Midi-Skirt
The Row? On sale? It's just like Christmas morning.
Toteme
Cuff-Slit Slouch Trousers
Toteme rarely goes on sale, so when you see a deal this good, you better scoop it up.
Black Suede Studio
Logan 50mm Box Leather Mules
You can practically wear these mules with anything.
Brandon Maxwell
The Vivienne Cropped Trench Coat
In lieu of full-length trenches, try out a trendier cropper version this fall.
Reformation
Vida Low-Rise Wide-Leg Pants
I have these cult-favorite pants in black, so seeing that the brown pair is on sale, these are going in my cart.
Staud
Annette Miniskirt
Cute!
Toteme
Asymmetric Leather Ballerina Flats
These pointed-toe, court shoe–esque Toteme flats have been living in my head rent-free.
Reformation
Cashmere-Wool Tank
Perfect to layer on top of a crisp, white button-down shirt.
Stuart Weitzman
5050 Strut Block-Heel Booties
Grab these workhorse fall booties before they sell out.
Loulou de Saison
Bahia V-Neck Sweater
Loulou de Saison has become one of my favorite brands as of late, and seeing this expensive-looking sweater for under $100 just sealed the deal for me.
Loulou de Saison
Pavi Cotton Shirt
Another under-$100 find I couldn't help but share.
Black Suede Studio
Lolita 50mm Suede Mules
Andy would definitely wear these in the Devil Wears Prada sequel.
Loulou de Saison
Berenice Rib-Knit Oversized Sweater
Cozy, comfy, chic.
Jil Sander
Leather Ballerina Flats
Just because it's fall doesn't mean you have to live in boring beige tones—a pop of color with a double-denim look makes your outfit feel a bit more fun and playful, even on the dreariest of September days.
TWP
Button Me Up Cotton-Blend Shirt
The corporate gray color trend is high on my inspiration board this season.
rag & bone
Sofie High-Rise Cuffed Wide-Leg Jeans
Cuffed jeans are always a fall must-have.
Tory Burch
Logo Suede Ballet Loafers
I have these loafers in the classic black leather style, and trust me when I say they're the best office shoes to ever exist. This tanned suede version could easily be styled for fall.