Revolve Has 27,000 Items on Sale—These Are My Favorite 15 Pieces

Erin Fitzpatrick
By Erin Fitzpatrick
published

What's your favorite four-letter word? Because mine is sale. There's nothing I love more than scoring something fantastic at a discounted price. While it's certainly tempting to keep my finds to myself, I'm more than happy to share my sale selections with our dear readers—after I've made already my personal purchases, of course! Enter the newest Revolve sale.

Right now, Revolve has a staggering 27,000 items on sale, so I don't blame you if you're not in the mood to sift through thousands of pieces to find a gem. That's why I did all the hard work for you and curated a tightly edited list of just 15 items that I think are worth it. Since I know our readers love their denim, I've included plenty of jeans and shorts in addition to night-out dresses, cozy sweaters, and more. Scroll down to shop my favorite items from Revolve's newest sale.

Arian 上装
Lovers and Friends
Arian Halter Tie Top

This is giving 2002 Christina Aguilera in the best way.

Isola Cropped Boot
Citizens of Humanity
Isola Cropped Boot

I own several pairs of Citizens of Humanity jeans and I love every single one.

Willa Midi Dress
Lovers and Friends
Willa Midi Dress

Wedding season is upon us!

Hayden Low Rise Boyfriend Short
GRLFRND
Hayden Low Rise Boyfriend Shorts

Spring will be here before you know it.

Tailored Wide Leg
FRAME
Tailored Wide Leg

Wide-leg silhouettes are hugely popular right now.

Ellery Maxi Dress
NBD
Ellery Maxi Dress

You can never go wrong with a classic LBD.

Annabelle Vintage Relaxed Short
Citizens of Humanity
Annabelle Vintage Relaxed Shorts

The styling options are endless.

Pierna Ancha Annina
Citizens of Humanity
Pierna Ancha Annina

Another excellent pair of jeans for the taking.

Maglione Sydney
ANINE BING
Sydney Sweater

Anine Bing is one of my favorite L.A.-based designers.

Vivian Strap
AGOLDE
Vivian Strap

Agolde never misses.

Bonnie Maxi Dress
Line & Dot
Bonnie Maxi Dress

I'm in love with this pretty lavender color.

Lyle Low Rise Slim
AGOLDE
Lyle Low Rise Slim

Low-rise jeans are back—are you ready?

Amanda Uprichard
Shiran Strapless Midi Dress

I love a good slip dress.

Clara Low Rise Baggy Flare
AGOLDE
Clara Low Rise Baggy Flare Jeans

The baggy denim trend shows no signs of slowing down.

Hailey Low Rise Slim Boot
GRLFRND
Hailey Low Rise Slim Boot Jeans

Sleek and simple.

