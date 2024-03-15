Revolve Has 27,000 Items on Sale—These Are My Favorite 15 Pieces

(Image credit: Getty Images)

What's your favorite four-letter word? Because mine is sale. There's nothing I love more than scoring something fantastic at a discounted price. While it's certainly tempting to keep my finds to myself, I'm more than happy to share my sale selections with our dear readers—after I've made already my personal purchases, of course! Enter the newest Revolve sale.

Right now, Revolve has a staggering 27,000 items on sale, so I don't blame you if you're not in the mood to sift through thousands of pieces to find a gem. That's why I did all the hard work for you and curated a tightly edited list of just 15 items that I think are worth it. Since I know our readers love their denim, I've included plenty of jeans and shorts in addition to night-out dresses, cozy sweaters, and more. Scroll down to shop my favorite items from Revolve's newest sale.

Lovers and Friends Arian Halter Tie Top $178 $79 SHOP NOW This is giving 2002 Christina Aguilera in the best way.

Citizens of Humanity Isola Cropped Boot $218 $173 SHOP NOW I own several pairs of Citizens of Humanity jeans and I love every single one.

Lovers and Friends Willa Midi Dress $228 $160 SHOP NOW Wedding season is upon us!

GRLFRND Hayden Low Rise Boyfriend Shorts $160 $146 SHOP NOW Spring will be here before you know it.

FRAME Tailored Wide Leg $268 $252 SHOP NOW Wide-leg silhouettes are hugely popular right now.

NBD Ellery Maxi Dress $248 $174 SHOP NOW You can never go wrong with a classic LBD.

Citizens of Humanity Annabelle Vintage Relaxed Shorts $168 $130 SHOP NOW The styling options are endless.

Citizens of Humanity Pierna Ancha Annina $238 $224 SHOP NOW Another excellent pair of jeans for the taking.

ANINE BING Sydney Sweater $350 $245 SHOP NOW Anine Bing is one of my favorite L.A.-based designers.

AGOLDE Vivian Strap $348 $328 SHOP NOW Agolde never misses.

Line & Dot Bonnie Maxi Dress $150 $131 SHOP NOW I'm in love with this pretty lavender color.

AGOLDE Lyle Low Rise Slim $188 $177 SHOP NOW Low-rise jeans are back—are you ready?

Amanda Uprichard Shiran Strapless Midi Dress $282 $266 SHOP NOW I love a good slip dress.

AGOLDE Clara Low Rise Baggy Flare Jeans $238 $224 SHOP NOW The baggy denim trend shows no signs of slowing down.