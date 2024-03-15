PSA: These Free People Leggings Are 50% Off and Selling Out Lightning-Fast
Now that the Oscars are officially in the rearview mirror, you might think that you've seen the last of Barbiemania. Think again. While the film's press tour and the 2024 award season have both come to a close, we still have Barbiecore on the brain for a few reasons. For starters, Margot Robbie and her stylist Andrew Mukamal have just released a new coffee table book dedicated to all the red carpet outfits she wore while promoting the film.
Another reason I'm still thinking pink? Because Free People has just put a slew of pink pieces on major sale. I'm talking 50% off! The selection includes best-selling leggings, sports bras, puffer jackets, fleece jackets, one-pieces, and more. Word to the wise: You might want to act quickly because the sale only runs until Sunday, March 17. Scroll down to shop my favorite pieces from Free People's new pink-themed sale.
Some sizes are already selling out, so you might want to act quickly.
If you're not into hot pink, this lighter shade might be right up your alley.
This would look so cute paired with one of Free People's pink leggings.
You'll definitely be the best dressed person in your Pilates class wearing this.
