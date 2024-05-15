I'm Calling It—These French Sunglasses Are Destined to Go Viral

(Image credit: Courtesy of Reformation)

I don't know about all of you, but I struggle in the sunglass department. For someone with a shopping problem and a genuine fear of leaving the house without eye protection (more often for aesthetic appeal than utility, if I'm being honest), I should own far too many pairs. And yet, I've only really ever found one style that I like, wearing them day in and day out, whether it's sunny or not. My biggest fears came true, though, when I started to tire of my go-to shades, sending me on a hunt to find a replacement. I was coming up seriously short until this morning, when an email from Reformation arrived in my inbox.

Today, the fashion brand most known for its faultless linen options announced the arrival of its collaboration with French eyewear favorite Jimmy Fairly. Made up of five styles—the Coline, the Brune, the Joan, the Joséphine, and the Flore—the Reformation x Jimmy Fairly collection was entirely crafted in France with the oh-so-chic vintage French-girl look that we talk so much about at Who What Wear in mind throughout the design process. There are oversize options for any and all willing participants, as well as '90s-esque styles that bring to mind old photographs of Kate Moss, Sade Adu, and Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy. Basically, everything I've been looking for in a new pair of shades is currently available for less than $200 at Reformation.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Reformation)

(Image credit: Courtesy of Reformation)

There's only one problem. Even though all five of the new Reformation x Jimmy Fairly sunglass styles, which are made of 100% plant-based and biodegradable bio-acetate, just arrived on Reformation's website this morning, some styles are already selling out. Scroll down to shop your favorite pair and colorway before the limited-edition collection is gone for good. I know I will be.

Shop the Reformation x Jimmy Fairly collection:

Jimmy Fairly The Flore $185 SHOP NOW Simple, clean, and cool—these are an obvious yes.

Jimmy Fairly The Coline $185 SHOP NOW The reddish lenses on this oval-shaped pair will make any outfit feel special and retro.

Jimmy Fairly The Brune $185 SHOP NOW Go big or go home, right?

Jimmy Fairly The Joan $185 SHOP NOW These are going to be my new everyday shades—I'm calling it now.

Jimmy Fairly The Joséphine $185 SHOP NOW Don't be scared of oversize sunglasses. Everyone from Phoebe Philo to Anthony Vaccarello at Saint Laurent are placing big bets on the trend.

Jimmy Fairly The Flore $185 SHOP NOW No but actually, I'm obsessed.

Jimmy Fairly The Coline $185 SHOP NOW I've always found that oval sunglasses are overwhelmingly flattering.

Jimmy Fairly The Joan $185 SHOP NOW I've already recommended this pair to at least five of my chicest friends.

Jimmy Fairly The Coline $185 SHOP NOW Baby-pink lenses? Say less.